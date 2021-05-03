Latest temple updates: 4 temples in Brazil unpausing, 30 temples elsewhere readying to offer proxy ordinances

Operations at five temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are being adjusted, with another 30 temples prepping to move to new levels of operations and proxy ordinances offered beginning next week.

After completely closing all of its temples worldwide in late March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church continues to reopen its temples and their operations in a careful and cautious four-phase plan.

As announced Monday, May 3, five temples will have operations adjusted this week.

Four temples in Brazil, previously paused because of local COVID-19 conditions, are resuming operations in Phase 2 and offering all living ordinances. They include:

Campinas Brazil Temple

Fortaleza Brazil Temple

Recife Brazil Temple

São Paulo Brazil Temple

Also, one temple that moved to Phase 2-B last month — offering proxy baptisms — is returning to Phase 2 operations.

Toronto Ontario Temple

As announced last week, three temples in the United States and England will start offering all proxy ordinances beginning May 10, with 27 temples in the U.S., Mexico, Honduras, Panama and the Philippines offering proxy baptisms in Phase 2-B on the same date.

Moving to Phase 3 and offering all living and proxy ordinances:

Kansas City Missouri Temple

London England Temple

Preston England Temple

Moving to Phase 2-B and adding proxy baptisms to living ordinances:

Atlanta Georgia Temple

Birmingham Alabama Temple

Cebu City Philippines Temple

Columbia South Carolina Temple

Dallas Texas Temple

Fresno California Temple

Guadalajara Mexico Temple

Houston Texas Temple

Indianapolis Indiana Temple

Los Angeles California Temple

Louisville Kentucky Temple

Lubbock Texas Temple

Monterrey Mexico Temple

Nauvoo Illinois Temple

Newport Beach California Temple

Oakland California Temple

Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple

Panama City Panama Temple

Port-Au-Prince Haiti Temple

Raleigh North Carolina Temple

Redlands California Temple

Sacramento California Temple

San Antonio Texas Temple

San Diego California Temple

Tampico Mexico Temple

Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple

Veracruz Mexico Temple

Phase 1 allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealing as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 2-B offers all living ordinances and proxy baptisms, by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of temple ordinances for deceased individuals.

With the latest changes, the Church will have — through May 10 — the following breakdown of its 168 dedicated temples:

27 operating in Phase 3

75 operating in Phase 2-B

46 operating in Phase 2

4 operating in Phase 1

7 “paused” — 2 in Phase 3, 4 in Phase 2, 1 in Phase 1

1 still closed

8 closed for major renovations

Of the seven temples that currently have “paused” operations because of local COVID-19 conditions and restrictions, two had reached Phase 3 operations, four had reached Phase 2 and the other one Phase 1.

Patrons in the districts of temples in Phases 3 and 2-B can begin scheduling ordinance reservations online via the temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org a week before the reopening date.

The Church’s sole temple still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic is the Kyiv Ukraine Temple.

An area-by-area listing of the current status of each of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples is available on the Church News’ temple reopening status tracker. Clicking on a temple name in the temple status tracker takes the user to that temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org where proxy ordinance work can be scheduled online.

Closures and reopenings

Since early May 2020, the Church has announced weekly which temples would be moving to Phase 1, 2 or 3 status the following week.

On Feb. 21 and 22, 2020, four temples in the Church’s Asia and Asia North areas closed because of the developing pandemic. By the end of that month, 24 temples had closed.

By March 24, 2020, a month after the first closures, the number of pandemic-closed temples had reached 111. A day later, the First Presidency announced the closure of all operating temples worldwide.

Temples remained closed for six weeks, until the First Presidency announced “a carefully coordinated, cautious and phased reopening of temples” on May 7, 2020. Less than a week later, on May 11, a group of 17 temples became the first to open in Phase 1, offering limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment.

In a July 20, 2020 letter, the First Presidency announced both changes to the temple endowment ceremony and the start of reopened temples to move to Phase 2. Seven days later, on July 27, the first 12 temples being upgraded to Phase 2 began performing once again all living temple ordinances, by appointment.

On Dec. 7, 2020, the First Presidency identified four temples as the first to advance to Phase 3 of the Church’s four-phase reopening plan as early as Dec. 21, 2020. On that Dec. 21 date, the Taipei Taiwan Temple was the first to have proxy ordinances joining living ordinances as being performed on a limited basis.

On March 15, 2021, the First Presidency announced the first 13 temples to move to Phase 2-B later that month. The new phase designation expands the Phase 2 allowance for all living ordinances with proxy baptisms, with the temple baptistry is open for small groups — particularly for members with a limited-use recommend.

Four phases of reopening

