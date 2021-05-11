Latest temple updates: 8 temples in North America, Europe moving to proxy operations; 5 in Latin America no longer paused

Eight more temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will begin offering various levels of proxy ordinances later this month, while five temples in Latin America are resuming operations and offering living ordinances after having been paused.

After completely closing all of its temples worldwide in late March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church continues to reopen its temples and their operations in a careful and cautious four-phase plan.

As announced Tuesday, May 11, one temple in Europe will begin offering all proxy ordinances on May 24, while five temples in the United States and two in Canada will begin offering proxy baptisms on the same date.

The announcement was the Church’s first following a move to releasing weekly temple-reopening statuses on Tuesday mornings, after a year of posting updates on Monday mornings.

Moving to Phase 3 as of May 24 and offering all proxy ordinances:

Helsinki Finland Temple

Moving to Phase 2-B on May 24 and offering proxy baptisms:

Anchorage Alaska Temple

Chicago Illinois Temple

Idaho Falls Idaho Temple

Montreal Quebec Temple

Regina Saskatchewan Temple

Rexburg Idaho Temple

Also beginning May 24, temple districts for two U.S. temples closed for lengthy renovations – the Columbus Ohio and Washington D.C. temples — will be given Phase 2-B status so that members residing in either can use the Church’s online scheduling system to schedule proxy baptism appointments at the nearest temple operating in that same phase.

Five temples in Latin America, previously paused because of local COVID-19 conditions, have resumed operations in Phase 2 and offering all living ordinances. They include:

Concepción Chile Temple

Porto Alegre Brazil Temple

Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple

Santiago Chile Temple

Trujillo Peru Temple

Phase 1 allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealing as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 2-B offers all living ordinances and proxy baptisms, by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of temple ordinances for deceased individuals.

With the latest changes, the Church will have — through May 17 — the following breakdown of its 168 dedicated temples:

27 operating in Phase 3

75 operating in Phase 2-B

49 operating in Phase 2

4 operating in Phase 1

4 “paused” — 2 in Phase 3, 1 in Phase 2, 1 in Phase 1

1 still closed

8 closed for major renovations

On May 24, one temple will move from Phase 2 to Phase 3, and seven will move to from Phase 2 to Phase 2-B.

Of the four temples that currently have “paused” operations because of local COVID-19 conditions and restrictions, two had reached Phase 3 operations, four had reached Phase 2 and the other one Phase 1.

Patrons in the districts of temples in Phases 3 and 2-B can begin scheduling ordinance reservations online via the temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org a week before the reopening date.

The Church’s sole temple still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic is the Kyiv Ukraine Temple.

An area-by-area listing of the current status of each of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples is available on the Church News’ temple reopening status tracker. Clicking on a temple name in the temple status tracker takes the user to that temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org where proxy ordinance work can be scheduled online.

Closures and reopenings

Since early May 2020, the Church has announced weekly which temples would be moving to Phase 1, 2 or 3 status the following week.

On Feb. 21 and 22, 2020, four temples in the Church’s Asia and Asia North areas closed because of the developing pandemic. By the end of that month, 24 temples had closed.

By March 24, 2020, a month after the first closures, the number of pandemic-closed temples had reached 111. A day later, the First Presidency announced the closure of all operating temples worldwide.

Temples remained closed for six weeks, until the First Presidency announced “a carefully coordinated, cautious and phased reopening of temples” on May 7, 2020. Less than a week later, on May 11, a group of 17 temples became the first to open in Phase 1, offering limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment.

In a July 20, 2020 letter, the First Presidency announced both changes to the temple endowment ceremony and the start of reopened temples to move to Phase 2. Seven days later, on July 27, the first 12 temples being upgraded to Phase 2 began performing once again all living temple ordinances, by appointment.

On Dec. 7, 2020, the First Presidency identified four temples as the first to advance to Phase 3 of the Church’s four-phase reopening plan as early as Dec. 21, 2020. On that Dec. 21 date, the Taipei Taiwan Temple was the first to have proxy ordinances joining living ordinances as being performed on a limited basis.

On March 15, 2021, the First Presidency announced the first 13 temples to move to Phase 2-B later that month. The new phase designation expands the Phase 2 allowance for all living ordinances with proxy baptisms, with the temple baptistry is open for small groups — particularly for members with a limited-use recommend.

Four phases of reopening

The four phases of the Church’s reopening plan are: