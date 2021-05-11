Temple reopening status tracker — through May 17

After completely closing all of its temples worldwide in late March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continues to reopen its temples in a careful and cautious four-phase plan.
Below is a closer look — in an area-by-area listing — at the current status of each of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples and projected through Monday, May 17, 2021. Click on the area name below to jump to a listing of the temples and their current status in that specific area.
More information on the latest announcements on temple reopenings can be found at TheChurchNews.com.
With the announced changes, the Church will have — as of May 17 — the following breakdown of its 168 dedicated temples:
- 27 operating in Phase 3
- 75 operating in Phase 2-B
- 49 operating in Phase 2
- 4 operating in Phase 1
- 4 “paused” — 2 in Phase 3, 1 in Phase 2, 1 in Phase 1
- 1 still closed
- 8 closed for major renovations
On May 24, one temple will move from Phase 2 to Phase 3, and seven will move to from Phase 2 to Phase 2-B.
Members can use the Church’s online scheduling system to schedule temple appointments — the system is activated the Monday afternoon one week prior to the scheduled starting date for temples in Phase 3, 2-B and 2.
First Presidency announces first 4 temples moving to Phase 3, reopening for proxy work
Phase 1 allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealing as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 2-B offers all living ordinances and proxy baptisms, by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of temple ordinances for deceased individuals.
United States and Canada
North America Central | North America Northeast | North America Southeast | North America Southwest | North America West | Utah
Outside the United States and Canada
Africa Central | Africa South | Africa West | Asia | Asia North | Brazil | Caribbean | Central America | Europe | Europe East | Mexico | Middle East / Africa North | Pacific | Philippines | South America Northwest | South America South
North America Central Area
- Billings Montana Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 26, 2021.
- Bismarck North Dakota Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 26, 2021.
- Boise Idaho Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 12, 2021.
- Calgary Alberta Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021.
- Cardston Alberta Temple — In Phase 3, as of March 15, 2021.
- Chicago Illinois Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on May 24, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, 2020.
- Denver Colorado Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Edmonton Alberta Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021.
- Fort Collins Colorado Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Idaho Falls Idaho Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on May 24, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- Kansas City Missouri Temple — In Phase 3, as of May 10, 2021.
- Meridian Idaho Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 12, 2021.
- Nauvoo Illinois Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
- Regina Saskatchewan Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on May 24, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- Rexburg Idaho Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on May 24, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- St. Louis Missouri Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 26, 2021.
- St. Paul Minnesota Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7, 2020.
- Star Valley Wyoming Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 12, 2021.
- Twin Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021.
- Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 26, 2021.
- KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 2-B — All living ordinances and proxy baptisms by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.
North America Northeast Area
- Boston Massachusetts Temple — In Phase 2, as of April 26, 2021. The Boston temple is currently closed through June 1, patrons can begin scheduling living ordinances on April 26 for when the temple reopens.
- Columbus Ohio Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple will be given Phase 2-B status beginning May 24, 2021, so that members residing in the Columbus temple district can use the online scheduling system for an appointment at the nearest operating temple.
- Detroit Michigan Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Halifax Nova Scotia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021, but currently “paused.”
- Hartford Connecticut Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Indianapolis Indiana Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
- Manhattan New York Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6, 2020.
- Montreal Quebec Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on May 24, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Palmyra New York Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on May 24, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Feb. 15, 2021.
- Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Toronto Ontario Temple — Has returned to Phase 2, after moving to Phase 2-B on April 26, 2021.
- Washington D.C. Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple will be given Phase 2-B status beginning May 24, 2021, so that members residing in the Washington D.C. temple district can use the online scheduling system for an appointment at the nearest operating temple.
North America Southeast Area
- Atlanta Georgia Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
- Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 26, 2021.
- Birmingham Alabama Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
- Columbia South Carolina Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
- Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, 2020.
- Louisville Kentucky Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
- Memphis Tennessee Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 26, 2021.
- Nashville Tennessee Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 26, 2021.
- Orlando Florida Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, 2020.
- Raleigh North Carolina Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
North America Southwest Area
- Albuquerque New Mexico Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 26, 2021.
- Dallas Texas Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
- Gilbert Arizona Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 26, 2021.
- Houston Texas Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
- Las Vegas Nevada Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 26, 2021.
- Lubbock Texas Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
- Mesa Arizona Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple has been given Phase 2-B status beginning April 26, 2021, so that members residing in the Mesa temple district can use the online scheduling system for an appointment at the nearest operating temple.
- Monticello Utah Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 12, 2021
- Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
- Phoenix Arizona Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 26, 2021.
- Reno Nevada Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 12, 2021.
- San Antonio Texas Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
- Snowflake Arizona Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 12, 2021.
- The Gila Valley Arizona Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 12, 2021.
- Tucson Arizona Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 12, 2021.
North America West Area
- Anchorage Alaska Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on May 24, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Columbia River Washington Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 26, 2021.
- Fresno California Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
- Kona Hawaii Temple — In Phase 3, as of March 15, 2021.
- Laie Hawaii Temple — In Phase 3, as of March 15, 2021.
- Los Angeles California Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
- Medford Oregon Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021.
- Newport Beach California Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
- Oakland California Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
- Portland Oregon Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021.
- Redlands California Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
- Sacramento California Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
- San Diego California Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
- Seattle Washington Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 20210.
- Spokane Washington Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 26, 2021.
- Vancouver British Columbia Temple — Has returned to Phase 1, after operating in Phase 2 from late August through November 2020.
Utah Area
- Bountiful Utah Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 12, 2021.
- Brigham City Utah Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 12, 2021.
- Cedar City Utah Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 26, 2021.
- Draper Utah Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 12, 2021
- Jordan River Utah Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 12, 2021.
- Logan Utah Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 12, 2021.
- Manti Utah Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 26, 2021.
- Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 26, 2021.
- Ogden Utah Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 12, 2021.
- Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 12, 2021.
- Payson Utah Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 26, 2021.
- Provo City Center Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 26, 2021.
- Provo Utah Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 26, 2021.
- Salt Lake Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple district has been given Phase 2-B status so that members residing in the district can use the online scheduling system for an appointment at the nearest operating temple.
- St. George Utah Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple will be given Phase 2-B status beginning April 26, 2021, so that members residing in the St. George temple district can use the online scheduling system for an appointment at the nearest operating temple.
- Vernal Utah Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 26, 2021.
- NOTE: The Monticello Utah Temple is in the North America Southwest Area.
Africa Central Area
- Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021.
Africa South Area
- Durban South Africa Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021.
- Johannesburg South Africa Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021.
Africa West Area
- Aba Nigeria Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021.
- Accra Ghana Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021.
Asia Area
- Hong Kong Temple — Closed for renovations.
- Taipei Taiwan Temple — In Phase 3, as of Dec. 21, 2020.
Asia North Area
- Fukuoka Japan Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021.
- Sapporo Japan Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 12, 2020.
- Seoul Korea Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
- Tokyo Japan Temple — Closed for renovations.
Brazil Area
- Campinas Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
- Curitiba Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
- Fortaleza Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Manaus Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Porto Alegre Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 2, 2020.
- Recife Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
- São Paulo Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
Caribbean Area
- Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
- Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021.
Central America Area
- Guatemala City Guatemala Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021.
- Panama City Panama Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
- Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 30, 2020.
- San José Costa Rica Temple — In Phase 1, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
- San Salvador El Salvador Temple — In Phase 3, as of March 15, 2021.
- Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
Europe Area
- Bern Switzerland Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021.
- Copenhagen Denmark Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021.
- Frankfurt Germany Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021.
- Freiberg Germany Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
- Helsinki Finland Temple — Begins Phase 3 on May 24, 2021; in Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
- Lisbon Portugal Temple — In Phase 2, as of May 3, 2021.
- London England Temple — In Phase 3, as of May 10, 2021.
- Madrid Spain Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
- Paris France Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- Preston England Temple — In Phase 3, as of May 10, 2021.
- Rome Italy Temple — In Phase 2, as of Feb. 15, 2021.
- Stockholm Sweden Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
- The Hague Netherlands Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
Europe East Area
- Kyiv Ukraine Temple — Closed.
Mexico Area
- Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020.
- Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020.
- Guadalajara Mexico Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
- Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020.
- Mérida Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021.
- Mexico City Mexico Temple — In Phase 1 as of Aug. 24, 2020, but currently “paused.”
- Monterrey Mexico Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
- Oaxaca Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021.
- Tampico Mexico Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
- Tijuana Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Feb. 22, 2021.
- Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021.
- Veracruz Mexico Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
- Villahermosa Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Dec. 14, 2020.
Middle East / Africa North
- No operating temples
Pacific Area
- Adelaide Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 8, 2021.
- Apia Samoa Temple — In Phase 3, as of Jan. 4, 2021.
- Brisbane Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Jan. 4, 2021.
- Hamilton New Zealand Temple — Closed for renovations.
- Melbourne Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 1, 2021.
- Nuku’alofa Tonga Temple — In Phase 3, as of Dec. 28, 2020.
- Papeete Tahiti Temple — In Phase 3, as of March 15, 2021.
- Perth Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 8, 2021.
- Suva Fiji Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 8, 2021, but currently “paused.”
- Sydney Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021.
Philippines Area
- Cebu City Philippines Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
- Manila Philippines Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, 2020.
South America Northwest
- Arequipa Peru Temple — In Phase 2, as of Jan. 11, 2021.
- Barranquilla Colombia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Jan. 11, 2021.
- Bogotá Colombia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Jan. 11, 2021.
- Caracas Venezuela Temple — In Phase 2, as of Jan. 11, 2021.
- Cochabamba Bolivia Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 26, 2021.
- Guayaquil Ecuador Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021.
- Lima Peru Temple — In Phase 2, as of Jan. 11, 2021.
- Trujillo Peru Temple — In Phase 2, as of Jan. 11, 2021.
South America South
- Asunción Paraguay Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021.
- Buenos Aires Argentina Temple — In Phase 2, as of March 1, 2021.
- Concepción Chile Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9, 2020.
- Córdoba Argentina Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021.
- Montevideo Uruguay Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6, 2020.
- Santiago Chile Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9, 2020.
