Latest temple updates: Manhattan temple to offer all living ordinances, Mexico City temple no longer paused

Two temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in a pair of the world’s largest metro areas are among those with operational changes announced this week.

The Manhattan New York Temple will begin offering all living ordinance on May 24 as it moves from Phase 1 to Phase 2, while the Mexico City Mexico Temple is returning to offering by-appointment living sealings of a husband and wife in Phase 1 after a lengthy pause due to COVID-19 restrictions.

After completely closing all of its temples worldwide in late March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church continues to reopen its temples and their operations in a careful and cautious four-phase plan.

In addition to updates for the Manhattan and Mexico City updates announced Tuesday, May 18, other changes include:

The Taipei Taiwan Temple pausing from Phase 3 operations, including all proxy ordinances, because of local COVID-19 restrictions.

The Toronto Ontario Temple restarting Phase 2-B on May 24 and offering proxy baptisms, after dropping back to Phase 2 several weeks ago.

The Hamilton New Zealand Temple district being given Phase 3 designation, despite the temple being closed for restoration. The designation allows members in that district to schedule living and proxy ordinances at any of the Church’s five temples in Australia, all of which are operating in Phase 3.

Meanwhile, Latter-day Saints residing the districts of nine temples announced last week as moving to either Phase 3 or 2-B beginning on May 24 can start scheduling appointments online as of this week.

Moving to Phase 3 as of May 24 and offering all proxy ordinances:

Helsinki Finland Temple

Moving to Phase 2-B on May 24 and offering proxy baptisms:

Anchorage Alaska Temple

Chicago Illinois Temple

Idaho Falls Idaho Temple

Montreal Quebec Temple

Palmyra New York Temple

Regina Saskatchewan Temple

Rexburg Idaho Temple

Toronto Ontario Temple

Also beginning May 24, temple districts for two U.S. temples closed for lengthy renovations – the Columbus Ohio and Washington D.C. temples — will be given Phase 2-B status so that members residing in either can use the Church’s online scheduling system to schedule proxy baptism appointments at the nearest temple operating in that same phase.

Phase 1 allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealing as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 2-B offers all living ordinances and proxy baptisms, by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of temple ordinances for deceased individuals.

With the latest changes, the Church will have — through May 24 — the following breakdown of its 168 dedicated temples:

27 operating in Phase 3

83 operating in Phase 2-B

41 operating in Phase 2

4 operating in Phase 1

4 “paused” — 3 in Phase 3, 1 in Phase 2

1 still closed

8 closed for major renovations

Of the four temples that currently have “paused” operations because of local COVID-19 conditions and restrictions, three had reached Phase 3 operations and the other one Phase 2.

Patrons in the districts of temples in Phases 3 and 2-B can begin scheduling ordinance reservations online via the temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org a week before the reopening date.

The Church’s sole temple still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic is the Kyiv Ukraine Temple.

An area-by-area listing of the current status of each of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples is available on the Church News’ temple reopening status tracker. Clicking on a temple name in the temple status tracker takes the user to that temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org where proxy ordinance work can be scheduled online.

Closures and reopenings

Since early May 2020, the Church has announced weekly which temples would be moving to Phase 1, 2 or 3 status the following week.

On Feb. 21 and 22, 2020, four temples in the Church’s Asia and Asia North areas closed because of the developing pandemic. By the end of that month, 24 temples had closed.

By March 24, 2020, a month after the first closures, the number of pandemic-closed temples had reached 111. A day later, the First Presidency announced the closure of all operating temples worldwide.

Temples remained closed for six weeks, until the First Presidency announced “a carefully coordinated, cautious and phased reopening of temples” on May 7, 2020. Less than a week later, on May 11, a group of 17 temples became the first to open in Phase 1, offering limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment.

In a July 20, 2020 letter, the First Presidency announced both changes to the temple endowment ceremony and the start of reopened temples to move to Phase 2. Seven days later, on July 27, the first 12 temples being upgraded to Phase 2 began performing once again all living temple ordinances, by appointment.

On Dec. 7, 2020, the First Presidency identified four temples as the first to advance to Phase 3 of the Church’s four-phase reopening plan as early as Dec. 21, 2020. On that Dec. 21 date, the Taipei Taiwan Temple was the first to have proxy ordinances joining living ordinances as being performed on a limited basis.

On March 15, 2021, the First Presidency announced the first 13 temples to move to Phase 2-B later that month. The new phase designation expands the Phase 2 allowance for all living ordinances with proxy baptisms, with the temple baptistry is open for small groups — particularly for members with a limited-use recommend.

Four phases of reopening

The four phases of the Church’s reopening plan are: