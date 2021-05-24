From Manti to Mexico and Perth to Paris — see the 18 temples dedicated in May

May 21 marked the anniversary of four different temple dedications — Manti Utah Temple, Nashville Tennessee Temple, Paris France Temple and the Villahermosa Mexico Temple. Days before, on May 17, three temples had anniversaries — Logan Utah Temple, Campinas Brazil Temple and the Cordoba Argentina Temple. Eleven other communities celebrated temple dedications in May.

Here is a little about each of the 18 temples dedicated in May — plus one rededication anniversary — with links to previous Church News coverage and the dedicatory prayers.

May 1: Nauvoo Temple (1846)

Originally dedicated in 1846, the Nauvoo Temple was rebuilt and then rededicated June 27, 2002. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc., Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

The temple the pioneers built in Nauvoo, Illinois, was unfinished when it was dedicated on May 1, 1846. Portions of it had previously been dedicated in December 1845 so people could be sealed and received the endowment.

The temple was burned by an unknown arsonist in 1848, and a tornado toppled the structure in 1850.

In 1999, President Gordon B. Hinckley announced the temple would be rebuilt, and it was dedicated in June 2002.

May 2: Vancouver British Columbia Temple (2010)

The Vancouver British Columbia Temple in Langley, British Columbia, on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Credit: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News, Deseret News

Dedicated by President Thomas S. Monson, the Vancouver British Columbia Temple was Canada’s seventh dedicated temple and the Church’s 131st.

During the cultural program the previous evening, he wore a lapel pin of the Canadian flag with a light that blinked on and off.

May 4: Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple (2014)

The Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple was dedicated on May 4, 2014. Credit: Jason Swensen

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, then second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple, the Church’s second temple in the state and the 143rd temple in operation worldwide.

May 6: Kansas City Missouri Temple (2012)

President Thomas S. Monson and others listen to a choir during the cornerstone ceremony at the Kansas City Missouri Temple dedication. Credit: Gerry Avant

President Monson, who dedicated the temple, said this is “an area where the Prophet Joseph Smith walked and where significant events took place in the early days following the restoration of the gospel.”

May 17: Campinas Brazil Temple (2002)

Members assemble in the beauty of morning light to attend Campinas Brazil Temple dedication. Credit: Photo by Martinho Caires

President Hinckley dedicated the temple. He was accompanied by President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency, who was an early missionary to Brazil and conducted the groundbreaking ceremony four years earlier.

May 17: Córdoba Argentina Temple (2015)

Córdoba Argentina Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles, who served as a young missionary in that area of northern Argentina, accompanied then-President Uchtdorf to the dedication

“There were stalwart people that have remained [strong] over generations,” he said. “Many came from right around here near the temple.”

May 17: Logan Utah Temple (1884)

The Logan Utah Temple. Credit: Church News archives

President John Taylor dedicated the Logan Utah Temple in sessions May 17-19, and this second temple in Utah was the only one he dedicated.

Explore more facts about the Logan Utah Temple and read the dedicatory prayer

May 19: Asuncion Paraguay Temple (2002)

From left, Elder Benjamin De Hoyos, Sister Evelia De Hoyos, Sister Kathy Christofferson, Elder D. Todd Christofferson, Sister Nancy Duncan and Elder Kevin R. Duncan following the Nov. 3, 2019, rededication of the Asuncion Paraguay Temple. Credit: Jason Swensen

President Hinckley dedicated the Asuncion Paraguay Temple, the Church’s 112th, after presiding over the Campinas Brazil Temple dedication a few days earlier. The temple was rededicated Nov. 3, 2019, by Elder Christofferson, who did so in Spanish.

May 20: Perth Australia Temple (2001)

Perth Australia Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedicated by President Hinckley, it’s the 106th operating temple and the fourth in Australia.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who also attended the dedication, said: “With the dedication of this temple on the other side of the earth from Salt Lake City, we are seeing fulfilled the oft-stated prophecy of Church leaders over centuries that temples would eventually circle the globe.”

See more from the dedication and the dedicatory prayer

May 20: Tampico Mexico Temple (2000)

Tampico Mexico Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Monson, then a counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Church’s 83rd temple. In 1972, then-Elder Monson had organized the first Tampico stake.

Learn about how the site was once called Rabbit Hill and the dedicatory prayer

May 20: Jordan River Temple (rededication in 2018)

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, center, and Elder Timothy J. Dyches, General Authority Seventy, right, walk outside the Jordan River Utah Temple prior to rededication services in South Jordan on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News, Deseret News

When it opened in 1981, it was the Church’s 20th operating temple. The rededication in 2018, conducted by President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, was after a two-year renovation.

May 21: Manti Utah Temple (1888)

The Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-day Saints is pictured in Manti on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Credit: Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The temple site was dedicated on April 25, 1877, and 11 years later, President Wilford Woodruff dedicated the temple in a private event on May 17, 1888. Elder Lorenzo Snow read the prayer in public dedicatory services May 21-23. It was rededicated in June 1985 by President Hinckley following a renovation, which included three new sealing rooms.

The temple will close on Oct. 1 of this year for a multiyear renovation that will include mechanical and technological upgrades. Also, President Russell M. Nelson recently announced plans to preserve murals in the temple.

May 21: Nashville Tennessee Temple (2000)

The Nashville Tennessee Temple was dedicated on May 21, 2000. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedicated by President Faust, it’s the second temple in the state. The first, the Memphis Tennessee Temple, was dedicated the month prior, on April 23, 2000.

May 21: Paris France Temple (2017)

Paris France Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Eyring, then first counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Paris France Temple, which is the first temple in France and the 156th worldwide. The 44,175-square-foot building features limestone reflective of stone used at Versailles and art glass windows reminiscent of French gardens.

May 21: Villahermosa Mexico Temple (2000)

The Villahermosa Mexico Temple was dedicated on May 21, 2000. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Monson, then first counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the temple in southern Mexico and called it “beautiful to look upon” during the dedicatory prayer.

May 22: San Antonio Texas Temple (2005)

The San Antonio Texas Temple was dedicated on May 22, 2005. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedicated by President Hinckley, it is the fourth temple in Texas and was built on a spot that’s visible from 30 miles away. The landscaping includes pavers left over from the construction of the Nauvoo Illinois Temple.

May 23: Copenhagen Denmark Temple (2004)

Members gather outside Copenhagen Denmark Temple after concluding dedicatory session. Some 3,400 members from throughout Denmark, Iceland and the southern portion of Sweden attended the sacred event. Missionaries first arrived in Denmark more than a century and a half ago. Credit: Gerry Avant

President Hinckley, who dedicated the temple, referred to it as “a new temple in an old shell,” explaining that the original building was dedicated as a Latter-day Saint chapel in 1931 by Elder John A. Widtsoe of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. In attendance during the Sunday morning dedicatory session was 105-year-old Thorkil Dressoe and his wife, Sara Dressoe, 95.

May 23: The Gila Valley Arizona Temple (2010)

President Thomas S. Monson oversees the cornerstone ceremony of The Gila Valley temple, the first temple he announced and dedicated. Credit: Gerry Avant, Church News

President Monson, who dedicated the temple, spoke of President Kimball who, at age 3, moved with his family and lived in the Gila Valley until he was called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 1943 at age 48. He was president of the Church from Dec. 30, 1973, until his death on Nov. 5, 1985, at age 90.

May 25: Boise Idaho Temple (1984)

Boise Idaho Temple was dedicated on May 25, 1984. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

There were 24 sessions when President Hinckley dedicated the temple, the second in Idaho, in 1984. President Faust rededicated it in 1987 after a remodel, and President Monson rededicated the temple in 2012 after the temple had been closed for more than a year for an extensive renovation.