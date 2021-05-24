From Manti to Mexico and Perth to Paris — see the 18 temples dedicated in May

May 21 marked the anniversary of four different temple dedications — Manti Utah Temple, Nashville Tennessee Temple, Paris France Temple and the Villahermosa Mexico Temple. Days before, on May 17, three temples had anniversaries — Logan Utah Temple, Campinas Brazil Temple and the Cordoba Argentina Temple. Eleven other communities celebrated temple dedications in May.
Here is a little about each of the 18 temples dedicated in May — plus one rededication anniversary — with links to previous Church News coverage and the dedicatory prayers.
May 1: Nauvoo Temple (1846)
The temple the pioneers built in Nauvoo, Illinois, was unfinished when it was dedicated on May 1, 1846. Portions of it had previously been dedicated in December 1845 so people could be sealed and received the endowment.
The temple was burned by an unknown arsonist in 1848, and a tornado toppled the structure in 1850.
In 1999, President Gordon B. Hinckley announced the temple would be rebuilt, and it was dedicated in June 2002.
Read the 2002 dedicatory prayer here
May 2: Vancouver British Columbia Temple (2010)
Dedicated by President Thomas S. Monson, the Vancouver British Columbia Temple was Canada’s seventh dedicated temple and the Church’s 131st.
During the cultural program the previous evening, he wore a lapel pin of the Canadian flag with a light that blinked on and off.
Find coverage of the rainy yet ‘beautiful day’ of the dedication that one Young Woman promised to never forget and the dedicatory prayer
May 4: Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple (2014)
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, then second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple, the Church’s second temple in the state and the 143rd temple in operation worldwide.
See coverage of the dedication, facts about the temple and the dedicatory prayer
May 6: Kansas City Missouri Temple (2012)
President Monson, who dedicated the temple, said this is “an area where the Prophet Joseph Smith walked and where significant events took place in the early days following the restoration of the gospel.”
Find more about this ‘time of healing,’ the history of the area referenced at the dedication and the dedicatory prayer
May 17: Campinas Brazil Temple (2002)
President Hinckley dedicated the temple. He was accompanied by President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency, who was an early missionary to Brazil and conducted the groundbreaking ceremony four years earlier.
How the temple is a ‘beacon of light’ and the dedicatory prayer
May 17: Córdoba Argentina Temple (2015)
Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles, who served as a young missionary in that area of northern Argentina, accompanied then-President Uchtdorf to the dedication
“There were stalwart people that have remained [strong] over generations,” he said. “Many came from right around here near the temple.”
Learn more about Elder Christofferson’s time in Argentina, how the temple was changing lives even as it was being dedicated and the dedicatory prayer
May 17: Logan Utah Temple (1884)
President John Taylor dedicated the Logan Utah Temple in sessions May 17-19, and this second temple in Utah was the only one he dedicated.
Explore more facts about the Logan Utah Temple and read the dedicatory prayer
May 19: Asuncion Paraguay Temple (2002)
President Hinckley dedicated the Asuncion Paraguay Temple, the Church’s 112th, after presiding over the Campinas Brazil Temple dedication a few days earlier. The temple was rededicated Nov. 3, 2019, by Elder Christofferson, who did so in Spanish.
Read about the dedication from 2002 and the dedicatory prayer, along with highlights from the 2019 rededication and the prayer from the rededication
May 20: Perth Australia Temple (2001)
Dedicated by President Hinckley, it’s the 106th operating temple and the fourth in Australia.
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who also attended the dedication, said: “With the dedication of this temple on the other side of the earth from Salt Lake City, we are seeing fulfilled the oft-stated prophecy of Church leaders over centuries that temples would eventually circle the globe.”
See more from the dedication and the dedicatory prayer
May 20: Tampico Mexico Temple (2000)
President Monson, then a counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Church’s 83rd temple. In 1972, then-Elder Monson had organized the first Tampico stake.
Learn about how the site was once called Rabbit Hill and the dedicatory prayer
May 20: Jordan River Temple (rededication in 2018)
When it opened in 1981, it was the Church’s 20th operating temple. The rededication in 2018, conducted by President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, was after a two-year renovation.
Explore how the 1981 dedicatory prayer by President Kimball influenced the one for the rededication, plus the dedicatory prayer
May 21: Manti Utah Temple (1888)
The temple site was dedicated on April 25, 1877, and 11 years later, President Wilford Woodruff dedicated the temple in a private event on May 17, 1888. Elder Lorenzo Snow read the prayer in public dedicatory services May 21-23. It was rededicated in June 1985 by President Hinckley following a renovation, which included three new sealing rooms.
The temple will close on Oct. 1 of this year for a multiyear renovation that will include mechanical and technological upgrades. Also, President Russell M. Nelson recently announced plans to preserve murals in the temple.
Find out more about the recent announcement about the Manti temple renovation and the dedicatory prayer
May 21: Nashville Tennessee Temple (2000)
Dedicated by President Faust, it’s the second temple in the state. The first, the Memphis Tennessee Temple, was dedicated the month prior, on April 23, 2000.
Here’s coverage from the dedication and the dedicatory prayer
May 21: Paris France Temple (2017)
President Eyring, then first counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Paris France Temple, which is the first temple in France and the 156th worldwide. The 44,175-square-foot building features limestone reflective of stone used at Versailles and art glass windows reminiscent of French gardens.
Read more about the Eyrings’ and other leaders’ tender connections to France, the history of the Church there, facts about the temple and the dedicatory prayer
May 21: Villahermosa Mexico Temple (2000)
President Monson, then first counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the temple in southern Mexico and called it “beautiful to look upon” during the dedicatory prayer.
Learn about the significance of the native tree in front of the temple and the dedicatory prayer
May 22: San Antonio Texas Temple (2005)
Dedicated by President Hinckley, it is the fourth temple in Texas and was built on a spot that’s visible from 30 miles away. The landscaping includes pavers left over from the construction of the Nauvoo Illinois Temple.
Find out more about the ‘temple on a hill’ and the dedicatory prayer
May 23: Copenhagen Denmark Temple (2004)
President Hinckley, who dedicated the temple, referred to it as “a new temple in an old shell,” explaining that the original building was dedicated as a Latter-day Saint chapel in 1931 by Elder John A. Widtsoe of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. In attendance during the Sunday morning dedicatory session was 105-year-old Thorkil Dressoe and his wife, Sara Dressoe, 95.
See how the dedication opened a new chapter in Scandinavia, the dedicatory prayer and memories from the 15th anniversary
May 23: The Gila Valley Arizona Temple (2010)
President Monson, who dedicated the temple, spoke of President Kimball who, at age 3, moved with his family and lived in the Gila Valley until he was called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 1943 at age 48. He was president of the Church from Dec. 30, 1973, until his death on Nov. 5, 1985, at age 90.
What brought ‘joy and gladness’ to the dedication, plus facts and the dedicatory prayer
May 25: Boise Idaho Temple (1984)
There were 24 sessions when President Hinckley dedicated the temple, the second in Idaho, in 1984. President Faust rededicated it in 1987 after a remodel, and President Monson rededicated the temple in 2012 after the temple had been closed for more than a year for an extensive renovation.