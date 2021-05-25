76% of temples will be open for proxy work by the end of July. Here’s what you need to know

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that 60 temples will resume offering all ordinances for the first time in more than a year.

After completely closing all of its temples worldwide in late March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church continues to reopen its temples and their operations in a careful and cautious four-phase plan.

On Tuesday, May 25, the Church released a list of the 60 temples where all living and proxy ordinances can be performed, beginning in either in June or July.

In all, at least 129 of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples worldwide — or 76.8% — will be designated for proxy temple work by the end of July.

In May 2020, after a six-week period where all the temples were closed, the First Presidency announced a phased reopening of temples. Tuesday’s announcement will move 60 temples to Phase 3 — which allows temples to open for all ordinances with restrictions. In Phase 1 temples are open for limited living husband-and-wife sealings, Phase 2 for all living ordinances and Phase 2-B for all living ordinances and proxy baptisms.

Because of possible changes in local COVID-19 conditions and guidelines, specific dates are not being released for when each of the 60 temples is moving to Phase 3 over the next two months.

Instead, Church members who reside in a given temple district will be notified by email that the online reservation system has been activated for the temple in which district they reside.

To minimize strain on the Church’s online reservation system, only a handful of temples at a time — typically from one to four — will begin taking reservations for Phase 3 ordinances.

Emails for the first of the 60 temples moving to Phase 3 are expected to go out later this week.

Gilbert Arizona Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The 60 temples join 31 other temples already operating in the same phase. The existing Phase 3 temples also provide an example of the fluidity of scheduling and maintaining operational changes, with three of the current Phase 3 temples temporarily paused due to local COVID-19 conditions and precautions.

Tuesday’s announcement also included the latest 13 temples to move to Phase 2-B operations, which includes the allowance of proxy baptisms along with all living ordinances.

With the changes, at least 91 temples across the globe by the end of July will be operating in Phase 3 and approved for all proxy ordinances, with another 38 temples in Phase 2-B and offering proxy baptisms.

Increasing capacity

Because of the lessening of COVID-19 conditions and precautions in local areas, temple capacities have been increasing.

For a number of operating temples, workers have been contacting patrons who have scheduled ordinances involving approved small groups of participants or guests — such as those participating in proxy baptisms or observing a living sealing — to let them know they can increase the size of the group to a new allowance.

The increased capacities vary from temple to temple and depend on local conditions and guidelines.

60 temples moving to Phase 3

Moving to Phase 3 during the next two months and offering all proxy ordinances (listed according to Church area):

Caribbean Area

Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple

Central America Area

Panama City Panama Temple

Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple

Mexico Area

Guadalajara Mexico Temple

Monterrey Mexico Temple

Tampico Mexico Temple

Veracruz Mexico Temple

North America Central Area

Billings Montana Temple

Boise Idaho Temple

Idaho Falls Idaho Temple

Meridian Idaho Temple

Nauvoo Illinois Temple

Rexburg Idaho Temple

St. Louis Missouri Temple

Star Valley Wyoming Temple

Twin Falls Idaho Temple

Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple

North America Northeast Area

Montreal Quebec Temple

North America Southeast Area

Atlanta Georgia Temple

Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple

Birmingham Alabama

Nashville Tennessee Temple

North America Southwest Area

Albuquerque New Mexico Temple

Dallas Texas Temple

Gilbert Arizona Temple

Houston Texas Temple

Las Vegas Nevada Temple

Lubbock Texas Temple

Mesa Arizona Temple *

Monticello Utah Temple

Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple

Phoenix Arizona Temple

Reno Nevada Temple

San Antonio Texas Temple

Snowflake Arizona Temple

The Gila Valley Arizona Temple

Tucson Arizona Temple

North America West Area

Fresno California Temple

Los Angeles California Temple

Newport Beach California Temple

Oakland California Temple

Redlands California Temple

Sacramento California Temple

San Diego California Temple

Utah Area

Bountiful Utah Temple

Brigham City Utah Temple

Cedar City Utah Temple

Draper Utah Temple

Jordan River Utah Temple

Logan Utah Temple

Manti Utah Temple

Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple

Ogden Utah Temple

Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple

Payson Utah Temple

Provo City Center Temple

Provo Utah Temple

Salt Lake Temple *

St. George Utah Temple *

Vernal Utah Temple

(Note: the Monticello Utah Temple is in the Church’s North America Southwest Area.)

Three of the above temples are closed while undergoing major renovations — the Mesa Arizona, Salt Lake and St. George Utah temples, each marked with an asterisk (*). Like the Hamilton New Zealand Temple in previous weeks, the three temple districts will be designated as Phase 3 in either June or July, allowing Latter-day Saints residing in those districts to use the Church’s online scheduling to set appointments for ordinance work in nearby temples.

Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Temples already operating in Phase 3

The following temples — also listed by Church area — are already operating in Phase 3 and have been offering all living and proxy ordinances:

Africa Central Area: Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple

Africa South Area: Durban South Africa and Johannesburg South Africa temples

Africa West Area: Aba Nigeria and Accra Ghana temples

Asia Area: Taipei Taiwan Temple (currently paused)

Asia North Area: Fukuoka Japan Temple

Caribbean Area: Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple

Central America Area: Guatemala City Guatemala and San Salvador El Salvador temples

Europe Area: London England and Preston England temples

Mexico Area: Mérida Mexico, Oaxaca Mexico and Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico temples

North America Central Area: Cardston Alberta and Kansas City Missouri temples

North America Northeast Area: Halifax Nova Scotia Temple (currently paused)

North America West Area: Kona Hawaii and Laie Hawaii temples

Pacific Area: Adelaide Australia, Apia Samoa, Brisbane Australia Hamilton New Zealand*, Melbourne Australia, Nuku’alofa Tonga, Papeete Tahiti, Perth Australia, Suva Fiji (currently paused) and Sydney Australia temples

More information

By the end of July, all temples in seven Church areas — Africa Central, Africa South, Africa West, Caribbean, North American Southwest, Pacific and Utah — will be operating in Phase 3 and offering all living and proxy ordinances.

With the announced changes, the Church will have — as of May 31 — the following breakdown of its 168 dedicated temples:

27 operating in Phase 3

82 operating in Phase 2-B

41 operating in Phase 2

4 operating in Phase 1

5 “paused” — 3 in Phase 3, 1 in Phase 2-B, 1 in Phase 2

1 still closed

8 closed for major renovations

Since early May 2020, the Church has announced weekly which temples would be moving to Phase 1, 2 or 3 status the following week.

On Dec. 7, 2020, the First Presidency identified four temples as the first to advance to Phase 3 of the Church’s four-phase reopening plan as early as Dec. 21, 2020. On that Dec. 21 date, the Taipei Taiwan Temple was the first to have proxy ordinances joining living ordinances as being performed on a limited basis.

An area-by-area listing of the current status of each of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples is available on the Church News’ temple reopening status tracker. Clicking on a temple name in the temple status tracker takes the user to that temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org where proxy ordinance work can be scheduled online.

More information on the latest announcements on temple reopenings can be found at TheChurchNews.com.