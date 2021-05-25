Latest temple updates: 60 temples to soon offer all proxy ordinances; 13 others to allow proxy baptisms

Operations at 73 temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will increase soon to new levels of temple work, with 60 temples to begin offering all proxy ordinances sometime in June or July and another 13 temples to offer proxy baptisms.

After completely closing all of its temples worldwide in late March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church continues to reopen its temples and their operations in a careful and cautious four-phase plan.

Following the Tuesday, May 25, announcement of wide-sweeping changes, at least 91 temples across the globe by the end of July will be operating under a Phase 3 designation that allows the performance of all proxy ordinances, with at least another 38 temples in Phase 2-B and offering proxy baptisms.

In all, at least 129 of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples worldwide — or 76.8 percent — will be designated for proxy temple work by the July 2021.

The latest updates include:

57 operating temples and districts of three additional temples under lengthy renovations will be given Phase 3 status at yet-announced dates in June and July. The 60 temples — all moving from Phase 2-B — include 53 temples in the United States and Canada and seven temples in the Caribbean, Central America and Mexico.

13 temples will move to Phase 2-B status on June 7, including five U.S temples, four in Central and South America, two in Mexico and two in Europe.

The Córdoba Argentina Temple has paused operations temporarily because of local COVID-19 conditions.

No specific dates have been set as of yet for the 60 temples being designed as Phase 3 temples and the allowance for all proxy ordinance work.

Moving to Phase 3 during the next two months and offering all proxy ordinances (listed according to Church area):

Caribbean Area

Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple

Central America Area

Panama City Panama Temple

Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple

Mexico Area

Guadalajara Mexico Temple

Monterrey Mexico Temple

Tampico Mexico Temple

Veracruz Mexico Temple

North America Central Area

Billings Montana Temple

Boise Idaho Temple

Idaho Falls Idaho Temple

Meridian Idaho Temple

Nauvoo Illinois Temple

Rexburg Idaho Temple

St. Louis Missouri Temple

Star Valley Wyoming Temple

Twin Falls Idaho Temple

Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple

North America Northeast Area

Montreal Quebec Temple

North America Southeast Area

Atlanta Georgia Temple

Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple

Birmingham Alabama

Nashville Tennessee Temple

North America Southwest Area

Albuquerque New Mexico Temple

Dallas Texas Temple

Gilbert Arizona Temple

Houston Texas Temple

Las Vegas Nevada Temple

Lubbock Texas Temple

Mesa Arizona Temple *

Monticello Utah Temple

Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple

Phoenix Arizona Temple

Reno Nevada Temple

San Antonio Texas Temple

Snowflake Arizona Temple

The Gila Valley Arizona Temple

Tucson Arizona Temple

North America West Area

Fresno California Temple

Los Angeles California Temple

Newport Beach California Temple

Oakland California Temple

Redlands California Temple

Sacramento California Temple

San Diego California Temple

Utah Area

Bountiful Utah Temple

Brigham City Utah Temple

Cedar City Utah Temple

Draper Utah Temple

Jordan River Utah Temple

Logan Utah Temple

Manti Utah Temple

Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple

Ogden Utah Temple

Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple

Payson Utah Temple

Provo City Center Temple

Provo Utah Temple

Salt Lake Temple *

St. George Utah Temple *

Vernal Utah Temple

(Note: the Monticello Utah Temple is in the Church’s North America Southwest Area, not the Utah Area).

Three of the above temples are closed while undergoing major renovations — the Mesa Arizona, Salt Lake and St. George Utah temples, each marked with an asterisk (*). Similar to the Hamilton New Zealand Temple in previous weeks, the three temple districts — and not the closed temples themselves — will be designed as being in Phase 3, allowing Latter-day Saints residing in the districts to use the Church’s online scheduling to set appointments for ordinance work in nearby temples.

Moving to Phase 2-B on June 7 and offering proxy baptisms:

Boston Massachusetts Temple

Caracas Venezuela Temple

Denver Colorado Temple

Fort Collins Colorado Temple

Hartford Connecticut Temple

Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple

Lisbon Portugal Temple

Manaus Brazil Temple

Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple

Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple

Rome Italy Temple

Tijuana Mexico Temple

Trujillo Peru Temple

Phase 1 allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealing as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 2-B offers all living ordinances and proxy baptisms, by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of temple ordinances for deceased individuals.

With the latest changes, the Church will have — through May 31 — the following breakdown of its 168 dedicated temples:

27 operating in Phase 3

82 operating in Phase 2-B

41 operating in Phase 2

4 operating in Phase 1

5 “paused” — 3 in Phase 3, 1 in Phase 2-B, 1 in Phase 2

1 still closed

8 closed for major renovations

Patrons in the districts of temples moving to Phases 3 or 2-B will be notified of the change and the starting date, and they can begin scheduling ordinance reservations online via the temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org a week before the reopening date.

The Church’s sole temple still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic is the Kyiv Ukraine Temple.

An area-by-area listing of the current status of each of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples is available on the Church News’ temple reopening status tracker. Clicking on a temple name in the temple status tracker takes the user to that temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org where proxy ordinance work can be scheduled online.

Closures and reopenings

Since early May 2020, the Church has announced weekly which temples would be moving to Phase 1, 2 or 3 status the following week.

On Feb. 21 and 22, 2020, four temples in the Church’s Asia and Asia North areas closed because of the developing pandemic. By the end of that month, 24 temples had closed.

By March 24, 2020, a month after the first closures, the number of pandemic-closed temples had reached 111. A day later, the First Presidency announced the closure of all operating temples worldwide.

Temples remained closed for six weeks, until the First Presidency announced “a carefully coordinated, cautious and phased reopening of temples” on May 7, 2020. Less than a week later, on May 11, a group of 17 temples became the first to open in Phase 1, offering limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment.

In a July 20, 2020 letter, the First Presidency announced both changes to the temple endowment ceremony and the start of reopened temples to move to Phase 2. Seven days later, on July 27, the first 12 temples being upgraded to Phase 2 began performing once again all living temple ordinances, by appointment.

On Dec. 7, 2020, the First Presidency identified four temples as the first to advance to Phase 3 of the Church’s four-phase reopening plan as early as Dec. 21, 2020. On that Dec. 21 date, the Taipei Taiwan Temple was the first to have proxy ordinances joining living ordinances as being performed on a limited basis.

On March 15, 2021, the First Presidency announced the first 13 temples to move to Phase 2-B later that month. The new phase designation expands the Phase 2 allowance for all living ordinances with proxy baptisms, with the temple baptistry is open for small groups — particularly for members with a limited-use recommend.

Four phases of reopening

The four phases of the Church’s reopening plan are: