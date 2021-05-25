Latest temple updates: 60 temples to soon offer all proxy ordinances; 13 others to allow proxy baptisms

Operations at 73 temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will increase soon to new levels of temple work, with 60 temples to begin offering all proxy ordinances sometime in June or July and another 13 temples to offer proxy baptisms.
After completely closing all of its temples worldwide in late March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church continues to reopen its temples and their operations in a careful and cautious four-phase plan.
Following the Tuesday, May 25, announcement of wide-sweeping changes, at least 91 temples across the globe by the end of July will be operating under a Phase 3 designation that allows the performance of all proxy ordinances, with at least another 38 temples in Phase 2-B and offering proxy baptisms.
In all, at least 129 of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples worldwide — or 76.8 percent — will be designated for proxy temple work by the July 2021.
The latest updates include:
- 57 operating temples and districts of three additional temples under lengthy renovations will be given Phase 3 status at yet-announced dates in June and July. The 60 temples — all moving from Phase 2-B — include 53 temples in the United States and Canada and seven temples in the Caribbean, Central America and Mexico.
- 13 temples will move to Phase 2-B status on June 7, including five U.S temples, four in Central and South America, two in Mexico and two in Europe.
- The Córdoba Argentina Temple has paused operations temporarily because of local COVID-19 conditions.
No specific dates have been set as of yet for the 60 temples being designed as Phase 3 temples and the allowance for all proxy ordinance work.
Here’s what you need to know about the 60 temples moving to Phase 3
Moving to Phase 3 during the next two months and offering all proxy ordinances (listed according to Church area):
Caribbean Area
- Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple
Central America Area
- Panama City Panama Temple
- Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple
Mexico Area
- Guadalajara Mexico Temple
- Monterrey Mexico Temple
- Tampico Mexico Temple
- Veracruz Mexico Temple
North America Central Area
- Billings Montana Temple
- Boise Idaho Temple
- Idaho Falls Idaho Temple
- Meridian Idaho Temple
- Nauvoo Illinois Temple
- Rexburg Idaho Temple
- St. Louis Missouri Temple
- Star Valley Wyoming Temple
- Twin Falls Idaho Temple
- Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple
North America Northeast Area
- Montreal Quebec Temple
North America Southeast Area
- Atlanta Georgia Temple
- Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple
- Birmingham Alabama
- Nashville Tennessee Temple
North America Southwest Area
- Albuquerque New Mexico Temple
- Dallas Texas Temple
- Gilbert Arizona Temple
- Houston Texas Temple
- Las Vegas Nevada Temple
- Lubbock Texas Temple
- Mesa Arizona Temple *
- Monticello Utah Temple
- Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple
- Phoenix Arizona Temple
- Reno Nevada Temple
- San Antonio Texas Temple
- Snowflake Arizona Temple
- The Gila Valley Arizona Temple
- Tucson Arizona Temple
North America West Area
- Fresno California Temple
- Los Angeles California Temple
- Newport Beach California Temple
- Oakland California Temple
- Redlands California Temple
- Sacramento California Temple
- San Diego California Temple
Utah Area
- Bountiful Utah Temple
- Brigham City Utah Temple
- Cedar City Utah Temple
- Draper Utah Temple
- Jordan River Utah Temple
- Logan Utah Temple
- Manti Utah Temple
- Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple
- Ogden Utah Temple
- Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple
- Payson Utah Temple
- Provo City Center Temple
- Provo Utah Temple
- Salt Lake Temple *
- St. George Utah Temple *
- Vernal Utah Temple
(Note: the Monticello Utah Temple is in the Church’s North America Southwest Area, not the Utah Area).
Three of the above temples are closed while undergoing major renovations — the Mesa Arizona, Salt Lake and St. George Utah temples, each marked with an asterisk (*). Similar to the Hamilton New Zealand Temple in previous weeks, the three temple districts — and not the closed temples themselves — will be designed as being in Phase 3, allowing Latter-day Saints residing in the districts to use the Church’s online scheduling to set appointments for ordinance work in nearby temples.
Moving to Phase 2-B on June 7 and offering proxy baptisms:
- Boston Massachusetts Temple
- Caracas Venezuela Temple
- Denver Colorado Temple
- Fort Collins Colorado Temple
- Hartford Connecticut Temple
- Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple
- Lisbon Portugal Temple
- Manaus Brazil Temple
- Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple
- Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple
- Rome Italy Temple
- Tijuana Mexico Temple
- Trujillo Peru Temple
Phase 1 allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealing as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 2-B offers all living ordinances and proxy baptisms, by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of temple ordinances for deceased individuals.
Temple reopening status tracker — through May 31
With the latest changes, the Church will have — through May 31 — the following breakdown of its 168 dedicated temples:
- 27 operating in Phase 3
- 82 operating in Phase 2-B
- 41 operating in Phase 2
- 4 operating in Phase 1
- 5 “paused” — 3 in Phase 3, 1 in Phase 2-B, 1 in Phase 2
- 1 still closed
- 8 closed for major renovations
Patrons in the districts of temples moving to Phases 3 or 2-B will be notified of the change and the starting date, and they can begin scheduling ordinance reservations online via the temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org a week before the reopening date.
The Church’s sole temple still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic is the Kyiv Ukraine Temple.
An area-by-area listing of the current status of each of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples is available on the Church News’ temple reopening status tracker. Clicking on a temple name in the temple status tracker takes the user to that temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org where proxy ordinance work can be scheduled online.
Closures and reopenings
Since early May 2020, the Church has announced weekly which temples would be moving to Phase 1, 2 or 3 status the following week.
On Feb. 21 and 22, 2020, four temples in the Church’s Asia and Asia North areas closed because of the developing pandemic. By the end of that month, 24 temples had closed.
By March 24, 2020, a month after the first closures, the number of pandemic-closed temples had reached 111. A day later, the First Presidency announced the closure of all operating temples worldwide.
Temples remained closed for six weeks, until the First Presidency announced “a carefully coordinated, cautious and phased reopening of temples” on May 7, 2020. Less than a week later, on May 11, a group of 17 temples became the first to open in Phase 1, offering limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment.
In a July 20, 2020 letter, the First Presidency announced both changes to the temple endowment ceremony and the start of reopened temples to move to Phase 2. Seven days later, on July 27, the first 12 temples being upgraded to Phase 2 began performing once again all living temple ordinances, by appointment.
On Dec. 7, 2020, the First Presidency identified four temples as the first to advance to Phase 3 of the Church’s four-phase reopening plan as early as Dec. 21, 2020. On that Dec. 21 date, the Taipei Taiwan Temple was the first to have proxy ordinances joining living ordinances as being performed on a limited basis.
On March 15, 2021, the First Presidency announced the first 13 temples to move to Phase 2-B later that month. The new phase designation expands the Phase 2 allowance for all living ordinances with proxy baptisms, with the temple baptistry is open for small groups — particularly for members with a limited-use recommend.
Four phases of reopening
The four phases of the Church’s reopening plan are:
- Phase 1: Open for restricted living sealings only. Temple workers will perform living sealings only for previously endowed members, with the ordinances done under strict guidelines and safety precautions.
- Phase 2: Open for all living ordinances only. Temple workers will perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, but temples will maintain closure of patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations.
- Phase 2-B: Open for all living ordinances and proxy baptisms. The temple baptistry is open for small groups — particularly for members with a limited-use recommend.
- Phase 3: Open for all ordinances with restrictions. Temple workers will continue providing ordinances for living individuals and provide proxy ordinances for ancestors in a restricted manner. The Church may open patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations as needed.
- Phase 4: Open for full operations. The Church will resume regular temple operations.