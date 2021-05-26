Some temples increasing capacities for groups of participants or guests

Because of the lessening of COVID-19 conditions and precautions in some local areas, capacities for small groups of participants or guests at certain temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been increasing recently.

For a number of the Church’s operating temples where capacities have increased, workers are contacting patrons who have scheduled upcoming appointments for ordinances involving approved small groups, such as those observing a living sealing or participating in proxy baptisms.

A wedding party gathers outside the Draper Utah Temple for a photo in late May 2021. Many of the group attended the sealing after the temple moved to allowing an increased capacity of guests. Credit: Kristina Curtis

These patrons are being informed the temple can accommodate a larger number of guests or participants than when the appointment was first scheduled, with the group size allowed to expand up to the new allowance.

The increased capacities vary from temple to temple and depend on local conditions and guidelines. Not all temples are able to offer greater capacities, and upsurges in local COVID-19 cases could result in capacities being reduced to appropriate and cautious levels.