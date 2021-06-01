Latest temple updates: Mexico City, Vancouver temples to offer all living ordinances; 3 US temples latest to provide all proxy work

The latest operation upgrades for temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints include two North America temples moving to offer all living temple ordinances and the first three of the recently announced 60 temples to begin offering all proxy ordinances in June or July set to start as early as June 7.

After completely closing all of its temples worldwide in late March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church continues to reopen its temples and their operations in a careful and cautious four-phase plan.

The latest temple updates focused on four North America temples — published Tuesday, June 1 — come a week after the announcement of more than 70 temples moving to new phases of proxy ordinance work.

Moving to Phase 3 as early as June 7 and offering all proxy ordinances, with members in the respective temple districts alerted by email:

Atlanta Georgia Temple

Brigham City Utah Temple

Nashville Tennessee Temple

And now in Phase 2 and offering all living ordinances:

Mexico City Mexico Temple

Vancouver British Columbia Temple

The Mexico City temple first opened for living husband-and-wife sealings in Phase 1 in late August 2020, with several times since where local COVID-19 conditions and precautions caused the temple to pause operations.

The Vancouver temple first moved to offer all living ordinances on Aug. 24, 2020, before moving back to the sealings-only Phase 1 from November 2020 until now as it returns back to Phase 2.

The three U.S. temples are the first of the 60 announced last week that are expected to move into the operation where all proxy ordinances can be performed. The remaining 57 temples are still without announced dates for their respective Phase 3 moves.

Still expected to move to Phase 3 during the next two months and offering all proxy ordinances (listed according to Church area):

Caribbean Area: Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple.

Central America Area: Panama City Panama and Tegucigalpa Honduras temples.

Mexico Area: Guadalajara Mexico, Monterrey Mexico, Tampico Mexico and Veracruz Mexico temples.

North America Central Area: Billings Montana, Boise Idaho, Idaho Falls Idaho, Meridian Idaho, Nauvoo Illinois, Rexburg Idaho, St. Louis Missouri, Star Valley Wyoming, Twin Falls Idaho and Winter Quarters Nebraska temples.

North America Northeast Area: Montreal Quebec Temple.

North America Southeast Area: Baton Rouge Louisiana and Birmingham Alabama temples.

North America Southwest Area: Albuquerque New Mexico, Dallas Texas, Gilbert Arizona, Houston Texas, Las Vegas Nevada, Lubbock Texas, Monticello Utah, Oklahoma City Oklahoma, Phoenix Arizona, Reno Nevada, San Antonio Texas, Snowflake Arizona, The Gila Valley Arizona and Tucson Arizona temples as well as the Mesa Arizona temple district.

North America West Area: Fresno California, Los Angeles California, Newport Beach California, Oakland California, Redlands California, Sacramento California and San Diego California temples.

Utah Area: Bountiful Utah, Cedar City Utah, Draper Utah, Jordan River Utah, Logan Utah, Manti Utah, Mount Timpanogos Utah, Ogden Utah, Oquirrh Mountain Utah, Payson Utah, Provo City Center, Provo Utah and Vernal Utah temples as well as the Salt Lake and St. George Utah temple districts.

Moving to Phase 2-B on June 7 and offering proxy baptisms, as announced previously:

Boston Massachusetts Temple

Caracas Venezuela Temple

Denver Colorado Temple

Fort Collins Colorado Temple

Hartford Connecticut Temple

Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple

Lisbon Portugal Temple

Manaus Brazil Temple

Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple

Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple

Rome Italy Temple

Tijuana Mexico Temple

Trujillo Peru Temple

Phase 1 allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealing as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 2-B offers all living ordinances and proxy baptisms, by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of temple ordinances for deceased individuals.

With the latest changes, the Church will have — through June 7 — the following breakdown of its 168 dedicated temples:

30 operating in Phase 3

92 operating in Phase 2-B

30 operating in Phase 2

2 operating in Phase 1

5 “paused” — 3 in Phase 3, 1 in Phase 2-B, 1 in Phase 2

1 still closed

8 closed for major renovations — 1 district designated as Phase 1 and 5 as Phase 2-B

At least 129 of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples worldwide — or 76.8 percent — will be designated for proxy temple work by the end of July 2021.

Patrons in the districts of temples moving to Phases 3 or 2-B will be notified of the change and the starting date, and they can begin scheduling ordinance reservations online via the temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org a week before the reopening date.

The Church’s sole temple still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic is the Kyiv Ukraine Temple.

An area-by-area listing of the current status of each of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples is available on the Church News’ temple reopening status tracker. Clicking on a temple name in the temple status tracker takes the user to that temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org where proxy ordinance work can be scheduled online.

Closures and reopenings

Since early May 2020, the Church has announced weekly which temples would be moving to Phase 1, 2 or 3 status the following week.

On Feb. 21 and 22, 2020, four temples in the Church’s Asia and Asia North areas closed because of the developing pandemic. By the end of that month, 24 temples had closed.

By March 24, 2020, a month after the first closures, the number of pandemic-closed temples had reached 111. A day later, the First Presidency announced the closure of all operating temples worldwide.

Temples remained closed for six weeks, until the First Presidency announced “a carefully coordinated, cautious and phased reopening of temples” on May 7, 2020. Less than a week later, on May 11, a group of 17 temples became the first to open in Phase 1, offering limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment.

In a July 20, 2020 letter, the First Presidency announced both changes to the temple endowment ceremony and the start of reopened temples to move to Phase 2. Seven days later, on July 27, the first 12 temples being upgraded to Phase 2 began performing once again all living temple ordinances, by appointment.

On Dec. 7, 2020, the First Presidency identified four temples as the first to advance to Phase 3 of the Church’s four-phase reopening plan as early as Dec. 21, 2020. On that Dec. 21 date, the Taipei Taiwan Temple was the first to have proxy ordinances joining living ordinances as being performed on a limited basis.

On March 15, 2021, the First Presidency announced the first 13 temples to move to Phase 2-B later that month. The new phase designation expands the Phase 2 allowance for all living ordinances with proxy baptisms, with the temple baptistry is open for small groups — particularly for members with a limited-use recommend.

Four phases of reopening

The four phases of the Church’s reopening plan are: