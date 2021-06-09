Less than 3 months after being announced, Helena Montana Temple has a groundbreaking date

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has set a June 26 groundbreaking date for the Helena Montana Temple, coming less than three months after the temple was first announced.

Elder Vern P. Stanfill, a General Authority Seventy, will preside at the event. Attendance at the site will be by invitation only, with a broadcast link provided to those living within the temple district

The groundbreaking date will come just two months and 22 days after President Russell M. Nelson announced 20 new temple locations, including Helena, on April 4 during general conference.

On April 20, less than three weeks after that announcement, the Church released a site location and exterior rendering for the Helena Montana Temple.

The location of the Helena Montana Temple, with the site announced April 20, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The 4.8-acre site is at 1260 Otter Road, where the temple will sit along with a new meetinghouse.

Plans call for a single-story temple of approximately 10,000 square feet with a center spire. Detailed design plans for the temple are still being developed.

The Helena Montana Temple will be the state’s second temple; the Billings Montana Temple was dedicated on Nov. 20, 1999. More than 50,000 Latter-day Saints reside in Montana, comprising some 125 congregations.