Site locations identified for Casper Wyoming, Elko Nevada and Smithfield Utah temples

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released site locations for three Western United States temples announced three months ago — the Casper Wyoming, Elko Nevada and Smithfield Utah temples.

The three were among 20 new temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson during April 2021 general conference.

No exterior renderings were released nor groundbreaking dates set for any of three, with detailed design plans still being developed. Project leaders will start working with city officials in these locations on preliminary plans for the temples.

Casper Wyoming Temple

The site map for the Casper Wyoming Temple was released on Thursday, June 9, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

With plans calling for a single-story edifice of approximately 10,000 square feet, the Casper temple will be built on a 9.5-acre site at the intersection of Wyoming Boulevard and Eagle Drive.

It will be the second temple in the state. The Star Valley Wyoming, located in Afton, was dedicated in 2016.

Elko Nevada Temple

The site map of the Elko Nevada Temple was released on Thursday, June 9, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Elko temple is slated for a 5.2-acre site adjacent to the southeast corner of Ruby View Golf Course, in the north part of the city. A single-story temple of roughly 10,000 square feet is being planned.

It will be Nevada’s third temple, joining the Las Vegas Nevada Temple, which was dedicated in 1989, and the Reno Nevada Temple in 2000.

Smithfield Utah Temple

The site map of the Smithfield Utah Temple was released on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Projected as a three-story temple of approximately 81,000 square feet, the Smithfield temple is planned for to sit on a 13.3-acre site at the intersection of 800 West and 100 North.

The Smithfield temple is the most recent of Utah’s 27 total temples — announced, under construction, under renovation or in operation. Other temples that have been announced or are under construction are located in Ephraim, Layton, Lindon, Orem, St. George (Red Cliffs), Saratoga Springs, Syracuse, Taylorsville and Tooele (Deseret Peak).