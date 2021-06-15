Latest temple updates: 11 U.S. temples most recently offering all proxy ordinances include 6 in Utah

Eleven temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the United States — six in Utah, two in Texas and one each in Idaho, Nevada and New Mexico — are the latest to have resumed offering all proxy ordinances.

After completely closing all of its temples worldwide in late March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church continues to reopen its temples and their operations in a careful and cautious four-phase plan.

With the updates published Tuesday, June 15, the aforementioned 11 U.S. temples have moved to Phase 3, the latest of the previously announced 60 temples to begin offering all proxy ordinances in June or July.

Having moved to Phase 3 this week:

Albuquerque New Mexico Temple

Bountiful Utah Temple

Cedar City Utah Temple

Dallas Texas Temple

Las Vegas Nevada Temple

Logan Utah Temple

Provo City Center Temple

Provo Utah Temple

San Antonio Texas Temple

St. George Utah Temple

Twin Falls Idaho Temple

With the St. George temple given Phase 3 status despite being closed for renovations, members residing in that temple district can use the online scheduling system for an appointment at the nearest operating temples.

Also, operations have paused at the following two temples because of local COVID-19 conditions and precautions:

Arequipa Peru Temple

Santiago Chile Temple

Previously announced as moving to Phase 2-B on June 21, which allows proxy baptisms:

Freiberg Germany Temple

Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple

Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple

Villahermosa Mexico Temple

St. Paul Minnesota Temple

Manhattan New York Temple

Detroit Michigan Temple

Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple

Orlando Florida Temple

Lima Peru Temple

In late May, the Church announced that 60 temples would move to Phase 3 sometime during June or July and begin offering all proxy ordinances. To date, 25 temples have moved to that level of operations; the remaining 35 are still without announced dates for their respective Phase 3 moves. They include:

Here’s what you need to know about the 60 temples moving to Phase 3

Caribbean Area: Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple.

Central America Area: Panama City Panama and Tegucigalpa Honduras temples.

North America Central Area: Billings Montana, Boise Idaho, Idaho Falls Idaho, Meridian Idaho, Nauvoo Illinois, Rexburg Idaho and Star Valley Wyoming.

North America Northeast Area: Montreal Quebec Temple.

North America Southeast Area: Birmingham Alabama Temple.

North America Southwest Area: Gilbert Arizona, Houston Texas, Monticello Utah, Phoenix Arizona, Snowflake Arizona, The Gila Valley Arizona and Tucson Arizona temples as well as the Mesa Arizona temple district.

North America West Area: Fresno California, Los Angeles California, Newport Beach California, Oakland California, Redlands California, Sacramento California and San Diego California temples.

Utah Area: Draper Utah, Jordan River Utah, Manti Utah, Mount Timpanogos Utah, Oquirrh Mountain Utah, Payson Utah and Vernal Utah temples as well as the Salt Lake Temple district.

Phase 1 allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealing as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 2-B offers all living ordinances and proxy baptisms, by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of temple ordinances for deceased individuals.

Temple reopening status tracker — through June 21

With the latest changes, the Church will have — as of June 21 — the following breakdown of its 168 dedicated temples:

51 operating in Phase 3

80 operating in Phase 2-B

18 operating in Phase 2

2 operating in Phase 1

8 “paused” — 3 in Phase 3, 2 in Phase 2-B, 3 in Phase 2

1 still closed

8 closed for major renovations — 2 districts designated as Phase 3 and 4 as Phase 2-B

By the end of July, at least 139 of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples worldwide — or 82.7% — will be designated for proxy temple work.

Patrons in the districts of temples moving to Phases 3 or 2-B will be notified of the change and the starting date, and they can begin scheduling ordinance reservations online via the temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org a week before the reopening date.

The Church’s sole temple still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic is the Kyiv Ukraine Temple.

An area-by-area listing of the current status of each of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples is available on the Church News’ temple reopening status tracker. Clicking on a temple name in the temple status tracker takes the user to that temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org where proxy ordinance work can be scheduled online.

Closures and reopenings

Since early May 2020, the Church has announced weekly which temples would be moving to Phase 1, 2 or 3 status the following week.

On Feb. 21 and 22, 2020, four temples in the Church’s Asia and Asia North areas closed because of the developing pandemic. By the end of that month, 24 temples had closed.

By March 24, 2020, a month after the first closures, the number of pandemic-closed temples had reached 111. A day later, the First Presidency announced the closure of all operating temples worldwide.

Temples remained closed for six weeks, until the First Presidency announced “a carefully coordinated, cautious and phased reopening of temples” on May 7, 2020. Less than a week later, on May 11, a group of 17 temples became the first to open in Phase 1, offering limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment.

In a July 20, 2020 letter, the First Presidency announced both changes to the temple endowment ceremony and the start of reopened temples to move to Phase 2. Seven days later, on July 27, the first 12 temples being upgraded to Phase 2 began performing once again all living temple ordinances, by appointment.

On Dec. 7, 2020, the First Presidency identified four temples as the first to advance to Phase 3 of the Church’s four-phase reopening plan as early as Dec. 21, 2020. On that Dec. 21 date, the Taipei Taiwan Temple was the first to have proxy ordinances joining living ordinances as being performed on a limited basis.

On March 15, 2021, the First Presidency announced the first 13 temples to move to Phase 2-B later that month. The new phase designation expands the Phase 2 allowance for all living ordinances with proxy baptisms, with the temple baptistry is open for small groups — particularly for members with a limited-use recommend.

Four phases of reopening

The four phases of the Church’s reopening plan are: