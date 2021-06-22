Latest temple updates: 57 temples across 24 U.S. states and 14 countries advancing to 1 of 3 new levels of operation

In one of the most noteworthy of the 14 months of weekly temple reopening announcements for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 57 temples across 24 U.S. states and 14 countries are moving to one of three new levels of operation.

After completely closing all of its temples worldwide in late March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church continues to reopen its temples and their operations in a careful and cautious four-phase plan.

With the updates published Tuesday, June 15, the aforementioned 11 U.S. temples have moved to Phase 3, the latest of the previously announced 60 temples to begin offering all proxy ordinances in June or July.

The updates — published Tuesday, June 22 — include the following phase changes:

16 temples in the United States are the latest to have resumed offering all proxy ordinances in Phase 3, as part of of the previously announced 60 temples to begin offering all proxy ordinances in June or July. So far, 41 temples have moved to that level of operations.

Similar to late May’s announcement of the 60 moving to Phase 3, another 36 temples across the globe were identified this week to move to the same level of operations in July at yet-undisclosed dates.

Four temples in as many countries will begin performing proxy baptisms in Phase 2-B early next month.

And the last of the Church’s 168 operating temples — not including the eight closed for extensive renovations — to reopen post-pandemic will reopen its doors in Phase 1, offering living husband-and-wife sealings.

As presently projected through the end of July, at least 148 of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples worldwide — or 87.5% — will be designated for proxy temple work. That includes 75.6% offering all living and proxy ordinances in Phase 3, with the other 11.9% in Phase 2-B with proxy baptisms and all living ordinances.

The 16 temples having moved to Phase 3 this week — six in California, five in Utah, four in Idaho and one in Montana — include:

Billings Montana Temple

Boise Idaho Temple

Fresno California Temple

Idaho Falls Idaho Temple

Manti Utah Temple

Meridian Idaho Temple

Monticello Utah Temple

Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple

Newport Beach California Temple

Oakland California Temple

Payson Utah Temple

Redlands California Temple

Rexburg Idaho Temple

Sacramento California Temple

San Diego California Temple

Vernal Utah Temple

The 36 temples announced as moving to Phase 3 and providing all proxy ordinances include:

Anchorage Alaska Temple

Bern Switzerland Temple

Bismarck North Dakota Temple

Boston Massachusetts Temple

Cebu City Philippines Temple

Chicago Illinois Temple

Columbia River Washington Temple

Columbia South Carolina Temple

Columbus Ohio Temple

Copenhagen Denmark Temple

Denver Colorado Temple

Detroit Michigan Temple

Fort Collins Colorado Temple

Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple

Frankfurt Germany Temple

Freiberg Germany Temple

Guayaquil Ecuador Temple

Hartford Connecticut Temple

Indianapolis Indiana Temple

Lisbon Portugal Temple

Louisville Kentucky Temple

Madrid Spain Temple

Manhattan New York Temple

Medford Oregon Temple

Memphis Tennessee Temple

Orlando Florida Temple

Palmyra New York Temple

Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple

Portland Oregon Temple

Raleigh North Carolina Temple

Regina Saskatchewan Temple

Rome Italy Temple

Seattle Washington Temple

Spokane Washington Temple

St. Paul Minnesota Temple

Washington D.C. Temple

The Columbus and Washington D.C. temples will be given Phase 3 status despite being closed for renovations, allowing members who reside in those temple districts to use the online scheduling system for an appointment at the nearest operating temples.

The four moving to Phase 2-B — which adds proxy baptisms to the performing of all living ordinances — on July 5. They include:

Mexico City Mexico Temple

Paris France Temple

The Hague Netherlands Temple

Vancouver British Columbia Temple

And reopening in Phase 1 on July 5 and beginning to offer living husband-and-wife sealings:

Kyiv Ukraine Temple

Phase 1 allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealing as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 2-B offers all living ordinances and proxy baptisms, by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of temple ordinances for deceased individuals.

Temples that are “paused” have stopped operations temporarily because of local COVID-19 conditions and precautions.

With the latest changes, the Church will have — as of June 28 — the following breakdown of its 168 dedicated temples (not including the changes announced for July):

69 operating in Phase 3

62 operating in Phase 2-B

18 operating in Phase 2

2 operating in Phase 1

8 “paused” — 3 in Phase 3, 2 in Phase 2-B, 3 in Phase 2

1 still closed

8 closed for major renovations — 2 districts designated as Phase 3 and 4 as Phase 2-B

Patrons in the districts of temples moving to Phases 3 or 2-B will be notified of the change and the starting date, and they can begin scheduling ordinance reservations online via the temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org a week before the reopening date.

An area-by-area listing of the current status of each of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples is available on the Church News’ temple reopening status tracker. Clicking on a temple name in the temple status tracker takes the user to that temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org where proxy ordinance work can be scheduled online.

In late May, the Church announced that 60 temples would move to Phase 3 sometime during June or July and begin offering all proxy ordinances. To date, 25 temples have moved to that level of operations; the remaining 35 are still without announced dates for their respective Phase 3 moves. They include:

Caribbean Area: Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple.

Central America Area: Panama City Panama and Tegucigalpa Honduras temples.

North America Central Area: Nauvoo Illinois and Star Valley Wyoming temples.

North America Northeast Area: Montreal Quebec Temple.

North America Southeast Area: Birmingham Alabama Temple.

North America Southwest Area: Gilbert Arizona, Houston Texas, Phoenix Arizona, Snowflake Arizona, The Gila Valley Arizona and Tucson Arizona temples as well as the Mesa Arizona temple district.

North America West Area: Los Angeles California Temple.

Utah Area: Draper Utah, Jordan River Utah and Oquirrh Mountain Utah temples as well as the Salt Lake Temple district.

Closures and reopenings

Since early May 2020, the Church has announced weekly which temples would be moving to Phase 1, 2 or 3 status the following week.

On Feb. 21 and 22, 2020, four temples in the Church’s Asia and Asia North areas closed because of the developing pandemic. By the end of that month, 24 temples had closed.

By March 24, 2020, a month after the first closures, the number of pandemic-closed temples had reached 111. A day later, the First Presidency announced the closure of all operating temples worldwide.

Temples remained closed for six weeks, until the First Presidency announced “a carefully coordinated, cautious and phased reopening of temples” on May 7, 2020. Less than a week later, on May 11, a group of 17 temples became the first to open in Phase 1, offering limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment.

In a July 20, 2020 letter, the First Presidency announced both changes to the temple endowment ceremony and the start of reopened temples to move to Phase 2. Seven days later, on July 27, the first 12 temples being upgraded to Phase 2 began performing once again all living temple ordinances, by appointment.

On Dec. 7, 2020, the First Presidency identified four temples as the first to advance to Phase 3 of the Church’s four-phase reopening plan as early as Dec. 21, 2020. On that Dec. 21 date, the Taipei Taiwan Temple was the first to have proxy ordinances joining living ordinances as being performed on a limited basis.

On March 15, 2021, the First Presidency announced the first 13 temples to move to Phase 2-B later that month. The new phase designation expands the Phase 2 allowance for all living ordinances with proxy baptisms, with the temple baptistry is open for small groups — particularly for members with a limited-use recommend.

Four phases of reopening

The four phases of the Church’s reopening plan are: