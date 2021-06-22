Temple reopening status tracker — through June 28

After closing all of its temples worldwide in late March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continues to reopen its temples in a careful and cautious four-phase plan.
Below is a closer look — in an area-by-area listing — at the current status of each of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples and projected through Monday, June 28. Click on the area name below to jump to a listing of the temples and their current statuses in that specific area.
More information on the latest announcements on temple reopenings can be found at TheChurchNews.com.
With the announced changes, the Church will have — as of June 28 — the following breakdown of its 168 dedicated temples:
- 69 operating in Phase 3
- 62 operating in Phase 2-B
- 18 operating in Phase 2
- 2 operating in Phase 1
- 8 “paused” — three in Phase 3, two in Phase 2-B, three in Phase 2
- 1 still closed
- 8 closed for major renovations — two districts designated as Phase 3 and four as Phase 2-B
As announced Tuesday, May 25, 57 temples were to be moved from Phase 2-B to Phase 3 at various dates in June and July, along with Phase 3 designation to be given to three temple districts where the temples are undergoing lengthy renovations.
Here’s what you need to know about the 60 temples moving to Phase 3
And as announced Tuesday, June 22, an additional 34 temple and two districts for temples under renovation will be moving to Phase 3 at various, yet-to-be-announced dates during the month of July.
At least 147 of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples worldwide — or 87.5% — will be designated for proxy temple work by the end of July 2021.
Patrons in the districts of temples moving to Phases 3 or 2-B will be notified of the change and the starting date, and they can begin scheduling ordinance reservations online via the temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org a week before the reopening date.
First Presidency announces first 4 temples moving to Phase 3, reopening for proxy work
Phase 1 allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealings as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 2-B offers all living ordinances and proxy baptisms, by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of temple ordinances for deceased individuals.
Temples that are “paused” have stopped operations temporarily because of local COVID-19 conditions and precautions.
United States and Canada
North America Central | North America Northeast | North America Southeast | North America Southwest | North America West | Utah
Outside the United States and Canada
Africa Central | Africa South | Africa West | Asia | Asia North | Brazil | Caribbean | Central America | Europe | Europe East | Mexico | Middle East / Africa North | Pacific | Philippines | South America Northwest | South America South
North America Central Area
- Billings Montana Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021.
- Bismarck North Dakota Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of April 26, 2021.
- Boise Idaho Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021.
- Calgary Alberta Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021.
- Cardston Alberta Temple — In Phase 3, as of March 15, 2021.
- Chicago Illinois Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 24, 2021.
- Denver Colorado Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple.In Phase 2-B, as of June 7, 2021.
- Edmonton Alberta Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021.
- Fort Collins Colorado Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple.In Phase 2-B, as of June 7, 2021.
- Idaho Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021.
- Kansas City Missouri Temple — In Phase 3, as of May 10, 2021.
- Meridian Idaho Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021.
- Nauvoo Illinois Temple — Among the 60 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in June or July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
- Regina Saskatchewan Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 24, 2021.
- Rexburg Idaho Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021.
- St. Louis Missouri Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021.
- St. Paul Minnesota Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of June 21.
- Star Valley Wyoming Temple — Among the 60 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in June or July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of April 12, 2021.
- Twin Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 14, 2021.
- Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021.
- KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 2-B — All living ordinances and proxy baptisms by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.
North America Northeast Area
- Boston Massachusetts Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of June 7, 2021.
- Columbus Ohio Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple was given Phase 2-B status beginning May 24, 2021, so that members residing in the Columbus temple district can use the online scheduling system for an appointment at the nearest operating temple. Among the 37 temple districts identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple
- Detroit Michigan Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of June 21.
- Halifax Nova Scotia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021, but currently “paused.”
- Hartford Connecticut Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of June 7, 2021.
- Indianapolis Indiana Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
- Manhattan New York Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of June 21.
- Montreal Quebec Temple — Among the 60 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in June or July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 24, 2021.
- Palmyra New York Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 24, 2021.
- Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of June 7, 2021.
- Toronto Ontario Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of May 24, 2021.
- Washington D.C. Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple was given Phase 2-B status beginning May 24, 2021, so that members residing in the Washington D.C. temple district can use the online scheduling system for an appointment at the nearest operating temple. Among the 37 temple districts identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple.
North America Southeast Area
- Atlanta Georgia Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021.
- Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021.
- Birmingham Alabama Temple — Among the 60 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in June or July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
- Columbia South Carolina Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
- Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of June 21
- Louisville Kentucky Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
- Memphis Tennessee Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of April 26, 2021.
- Nashville Tennessee Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021.
- Orlando Florida Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of June 21.
- Raleigh North Carolina Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
North America Southwest Area
- Albuquerque New Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 14, 2021.
- Dallas Texas Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 14, 2021.
- Gilbert Arizona Temple — Among the 60 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in June or July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of April 26, 2021.
- Houston Texas Temple — Among the 60 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in June or July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
- Las Vegas Nevada Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 14, 2021.
- Lubbock Texas Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021.
- Mesa Arizona Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple has been given Phase 2-B status beginning April 26, 2021, so that members residing in the Mesa temple district can use the online scheduling system for an appointment at the nearest operating temple. Among the 60 temple districts identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in June or July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple.
- Monticello Utah Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021.
- Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021.
- Phoenix Arizona Temple — Among the 60 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in June or July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of April 26, 2021.
- Reno Nevada Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021.
- San Antonio Texas Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 14, 2021.
- Snowflake Arizona Temple — Among the 60 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in June or July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of April 12, 2021.
- The Gila Valley Arizona Temple — Among the 60 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in June or July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of April 12, 2021.
- Tucson Arizona Temple — Among the 60 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in June or July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of April 12, 2021.
North America West Area
- Anchorage Alaska Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 24, 2021.
- Columbia River Washington Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of April 26, 2021.
- Fresno California Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021.
- Kona Hawaii Temple — In Phase 3, as of March 15, 2021.
- Laie Hawaii Temple — In Phase 3, as of March 15, 2021.
- Los Angeles California Temple — Among the 60 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in June or July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
- Medford Oregon Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021.
- Newport Beach California Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021.
- Oakland California Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021.
- Portland Oregon Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021.
- Redlands California Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021.
- Sacramento California Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021.
- San Diego California Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021.
- Seattle Washington Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 20210.
- Spokane Washington Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of April 26, 2021.
- Vancouver British Columbia Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on July 5, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
Utah Area
- Bountiful Utah Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 14, 2021.
- Brigham City Utah Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021.
- Cedar City Utah Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 14, 2021.
- Draper Utah Temple — Among the 60 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in June or July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of April 12, 2021
- Jordan River Utah Temple — Among the 60 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in June or July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of April 12, 2021.
- Logan Utah Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 14, 2021.
- Manti Utah Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021.
- Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021.
- Ogden Utah Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021.
- Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple — Among the 60 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in June or July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of April 12, 2021.
- Payson Utah Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021.
- Provo City Center Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 14, 2021.
- Provo Utah Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 14, 2021.
- Salt Lake Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple district has been given Phase 2-B status so that members residing in the district can use the online scheduling system for an appointment at the nearest operating temple. Among the 60 temple districts identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in June or July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple.
- St. George Utah Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple was given Phase 3 status as of June 14, 2021, so that members residing in the St. George temple district can use the online scheduling system for an appointment at the nearest operating temple.
- Vernal Utah Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021.
- NOTE: The Monticello Utah Temple is in the North America Southwest Area.
Africa Central Area
- Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021.
Africa South Area
- Durban South Africa Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021.
- Johannesburg South Africa Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021.
Africa West Area
- Aba Nigeria Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021.
- Accra Ghana Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021.
Asia Area
- Hong Kong Temple — Closed for renovations.
- Taipei Taiwan Temple — In Phase 3, as of Dec. 21, 2020, but currently “paused.”
Asia North Area
- Fukuoka Japan Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021.
- Sapporo Japan Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 12, 2020.
- Seoul Korea Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
- Tokyo Japan Temple — Closed for renovations.
Brazil Area
- Campinas Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
- Curitiba Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
- Fortaleza Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Manaus Brazil Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of June 7, 2021.
- Porto Alegre Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 2, 2020.
- Recife Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
- São Paulo Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
Caribbean Area
- Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple — Among the 60 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in June or July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021, but currently “paused.”
- Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021.
Central America Area
- Guatemala City Guatemala Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021.
- Panama City Panama Temple — Among the 60 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in June or July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
- Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of June 7, 2021.
- San José Costa Rica Temple — In Phase 1, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
- San Salvador El Salvador Temple — In Phase 3, as of March 15, 2021.
- Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple — Among the 60 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in June or July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
Europe Area
- Bern Switzerland Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021.
- Copenhagen Denmark Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021.
- Frankfurt Germany Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021.
- Freiberg Germany Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of June 21.
- Helsinki Finland Temple — In Phase 3, as of May 24, 2021.
- Lisbon Portugal Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of June 7, 2021.
- London England Temple — In Phase 3, as of May 10, 2021.
- Madrid Spain Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
- Paris France Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on July 5, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- Preston England Temple — In Phase 3, as of May 10, 2021.
- Rome Italy Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of June 7, 2021.
- Stockholm Sweden Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
- The Hague Netherlands Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on July 5, 2021; in Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
Europe East Area
- Kyiv Ukraine Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on July 5, 2021; currently closed.
Mexico Area
- Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of June 21.
- Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of June 21.
- Guadalajara Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021.
- Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of June 7, 2021.
- Mérida Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021.
- Mexico City Mexico Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on July 5, 2021; in Phase 2, as of June 7, 2021.
- Monterrey Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021.
- Oaxaca Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021.
- Tampico Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021.
- Tijuana Mexico Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of June 7, 2021.
- Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021.
- Veracruz Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021.
- Villahermosa Mexico Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of June 21.
Middle East / Africa North
- No operating temples
Pacific Area
- Adelaide Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 8, 2021.
- Apia Samoa Temple — In Phase 3, as of Jan. 4, 2021.
- Brisbane Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Jan. 4, 2021.
- Hamilton New Zealand Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple was given Phase 3 status beginning May 24, 2021, so that members residing in the temple district can use the online scheduling system for an appointment at the nearest operating temple.
- Melbourne Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 1, 2021.
- Nuku’alofa Tonga Temple — In Phase 3, as of Dec. 28, 2020.
- Papeete Tahiti Temple — In Phase 3, as of March 15, 2021.
- Perth Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 8, 2021.
- Suva Fiji Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 8, 2021, but currently “paused.”
- Sydney Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021.
Philippines Area
- Cebu City Philippines Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.
- Manila Philippines Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, 2020.
South America Northwest
- Arequipa Peru Temple — In Phase 2, as of Jan. 11, 2021, but currently “paused.”
- Barranquilla Colombia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Jan. 11, 2021.
- Bogotá Colombia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Jan. 11, 2021.
- Caracas Venezuela Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of June 7, 2021.
- Cochabamba Bolivia Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of April 26, 2021.
- Guayaquil Ecuador Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021.
- Lima Peru Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of June 21.
- Trujillo Peru Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of June 7, 2021.
South America South
- Asunción Paraguay Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021.
- Buenos Aires Argentina Temple — In Phase 2, as of March 1, 2021, but currently “paused.”
- Concepción Chile Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9, 2020.
- Córdoba Argentina Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021, but currently “paused.”
- Montevideo Uruguay Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6, 2020.
- Santiago Chile Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9, 2020, but currently “paused.”
