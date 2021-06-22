Temple reopening status tracker — through June 28

After closing all of its temples worldwide in late March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continues to reopen its temples in a careful and cautious four-phase plan.

Below is a closer look — in an area-by-area listing — at the current status of each of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples and projected through Monday, June 28. Click on the area name below to jump to a listing of the temples and their current statuses in that specific area.

More information on the latest announcements on temple reopenings can be found at TheChurchNews.com.

With the announced changes, the Church will have — as of June 28 — the following breakdown of its 168 dedicated temples:

69 operating in Phase 3

62 operating in Phase 2-B

18 operating in Phase 2

2 operating in Phase 1

8 “paused” — three in Phase 3, two in Phase 2-B, three in Phase 2

1 still closed

8 closed for major renovations — two districts designated as Phase 3 and four as Phase 2-B

As announced Tuesday, May 25, 57 temples were to be moved from Phase 2-B to Phase 3 at various dates in June and July, along with Phase 3 designation to be given to three temple districts where the temples are undergoing lengthy renovations.

And as announced Tuesday, June 22, an additional 34 temple and two districts for temples under renovation will be moving to Phase 3 at various, yet-to-be-announced dates during the month of July.

At least 147 of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples worldwide — or 87.5% — will be designated for proxy temple work by the end of July 2021.

Patrons in the districts of temples moving to Phases 3 or 2-B will be notified of the change and the starting date, and they can begin scheduling ordinance reservations online via the temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org a week before the reopening date.

Phase 1 allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealings as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 2-B offers all living ordinances and proxy baptisms, by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of temple ordinances for deceased individuals.

Temples that are “paused” have stopped operations temporarily because of local COVID-19 conditions and precautions.

United States and Canada

North America Central | North America Northeast | North America Southeast | North America Southwest | North America West | Utah

Outside the United States and Canada

Africa Central | Africa South | Africa West | Asia | Asia North | Brazil | Caribbean | Central America | Europe | Europe East | Mexico | Middle East / Africa North | Pacific | Philippines | South America Northwest | South America South

Fort Collins Colorado Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

North America Central Area

Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple Credit: Sarah Jane Weaver

North America Northeast Area

Boston Massachusetts Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of June 7, 2021.

— Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of June 7, 2021. Columbus Ohio Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple was given Phase 2-B status beginning May 24, 2021, so that members residing in the Columbus temple district can use the online scheduling system for an appointment at the nearest operating temple. Among the 37 temple districts identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple

— Closed for renovations. The temple was given Phase 2-B status beginning May 24, 2021, so that members residing in the Columbus temple district can use the online scheduling system for an appointment at the nearest operating temple. Among the 37 temple districts identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple Detroit Michigan Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of June 21.

— Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of June 21. Halifax Nova Scotia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021, but currently “paused.”

— In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021, but currently “paused.” Hartford Connecticut Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of June 7, 2021.

— Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of June 7, 2021. Indianapolis Indiana Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.

— Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021. Manhattan New York Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of June 21.

— Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of June 21. Montreal Quebec Temple — Among the 60 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in June or July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 24, 2021.

— Among the 60 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in June or July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 24, 2021. Palmyra New York Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 24, 2021.

— Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 24, 2021. Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of June 7, 2021.

— Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of June 7, 2021. Toronto Ontario Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of May 24, 2021.

— In Phase 2-B, as of May 24, 2021. Washington D.C. Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple was given Phase 2-B status beginning May 24, 2021, so that members residing in the Washington D.C. temple district can use the online scheduling system for an appointment at the nearest operating temple. Among the 37 temple districts identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple.

— Closed for renovations. The temple was given Phase 2-B status beginning May 24, 2021, so that members residing in the Washington D.C. temple district can use the online scheduling system for an appointment at the nearest operating temple. Among the 37 temple districts identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 2-B — All living ordinances and proxy baptisms by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

North America Southeast Area

Atlanta Georgia Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021.

— In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021. Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021.

— In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021. Birmingham Alabama Temple — Among the 60 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in June or July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.

— Among the 60 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in June or July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021. Columbia South Carolina Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.

— Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021. Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of June 21

— Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of June 21 Louisville Kentucky Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.

— Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021. Memphis Tennessee Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of April 26, 2021.

— Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of April 26, 2021. Nashville Tennessee Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021.

— In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021. Orlando Florida Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of June 21.

— Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of June 21. Raleigh North Carolina Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.

Tucson Arizona Temple Credit: Scott Taylor

North America Southwest Area

Oakland California Temple Credit: Steve Griffin, Deseret News, Deseret News

North America West Area

Crowds emerge following the first session of the dedication for the Provo City Center Temple on Sunday, March 20, 2016. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Area

Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Africa Central Area

Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021 .

The sunsets on the Durban South Africa Temple on Feb. 13, 2020. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Africa South Area

Durban South Africa Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021.

— In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Johannesburg South Africa Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021.

Accra Ghana Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Africa West Area

Aba Nigeria Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021.

— In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Accra Ghana Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021.

Taipei Taiwan Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Asia Area

Hong Kong Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Taipei Taiwan Temple — In Phase 3, as of Dec. 21, 2020, but currently “paused.”

Seoul Korea Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Asia North Area

Fukuoka Japan Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021.

— In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Sapporo Japan Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 12, 2020.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 12, 2020. Seoul Korea Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020. Tokyo Japan Temple — Closed for renovations.

São Paulo Brazil Temple Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred

Brazil Area

Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Caribbean Area

Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple — Among the 60 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in June or July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021, but currently “paused.”

— Among the 60 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in June or July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021, but currently “paused.” Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021.

Guatemala City Guatemala Temple Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Central America Area

Guatemala City Guatemala Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021.

— In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021. Panama City Panama Temple — Among the 60 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in June or July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.

— Among the 60 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in June or July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021. Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of June 7, 2021.

— In Phase 2-B, as of June 7, 2021. San José Costa Rica Temple — In Phase 1, as of Sept. 14, 2020.

— In Phase 1, as of Sept. 14, 2020. San Salvador El Salvador Temple — In Phase 3, as of March 15, 2021.

— In Phase 3, as of March 15, 2021. Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple — Among the 60 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in June or July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.

Paris France Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Europe Area

Kyiv Ukraine Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Europe East Area

Kyiv Ukraine Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on July 5, 2021; currently closed.

Mexico City Mexico Temple Credit: Ravell Call, Deseret News

Mexico Area

Middle East / Africa North

No operating temples

Papeete Tahiti Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Pacific Area

Cebu City Philippines Temple

Philippines Area

Cebu City Philippines Temple — Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021.

— Among the 37 temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in July 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of May 10, 2021. Manila Philippines Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, 2020.

Arequipa Peru Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

South America Northwest

Concepción Chile Temple. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News, Deseret News

South America South

Asunción Paraguay Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021.

— In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021. Buenos Aires Argentina Temple — In Phase 2, as of March 1, 2021, but currently “paused.”

— In Phase 2, as of March 1, 2021, but currently “paused.” Concepción Chile Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9, 2020.

— In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9, 2020. Córdoba Argentina Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021, but currently “paused.”

— In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021, but currently “paused.” Montevideo Uruguay Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6, 2020.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6, 2020. Santiago Chile Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9, 2020, but currently “paused.”

