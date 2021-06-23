Sites set for Burley Idaho, Farmington New Mexico and Grand Junction Colorado temples

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released site locations for three Western United States temples announced three months ago — the Burley Idaho, Farmington New Mexico and Grand Junction Colorado temples.

The four were among 20 new temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson during April 2021 general conference.

The sites were published Wednesday, June 23, on Newsroom. No exterior renderings were released nor groundbreaking dates set for any of the three, with detailed design plans still being developed. Project leaders will start working with city officials in these locations on preliminary plans for the temples.

The three sites are the fifth, sixth and seventh locations identified to date of the 20 temples announced on April 4. Site locations for the Casper Wyoming, Elko Nevada and Smithfield Utah temples were announced two weeks ago. And a groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, June 26, for the Helena Montana Temple, which was the first of the 20 to have a location released, on April 20.

Burley Idaho Temple

Site location for the Burley Idaho Temple, as announced June 23, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Burley temple — a two-story edifice of approximately 38,600 square feet — will be built on a 10.1-acre site at 40 South and 150 East.

Idaho is home to more than 462,000 Church members in 1,181 congregations and 132 stakes. The Burley temple will be the state’s seventh, with five operating temples in Idaho Falls (dedicated in 1945), Boise (1984), Rexburg (2008), Twin Falls (2008) and Meridian (2017). Plans for an open house and dedication later this fall were announced recently for a sixth temple, in Pocatello.

Farmington New Mexico Temple

Site location for the Farmington New Mexico Temple, as announced June 23, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Projected to be a single-story temple of approximately 25,000 square feet, the Farmington temple will be built on a 6.62-acre site at the intersection of College Boulevard and Windsor Drive. A meetinghouse also is planned to be built on the site.

The temple will be the second in New Mexico, which counts nearly 70,000 Church members, 138 congregations, 14 stakes and a temple in Albuquerque that was dedicated in 2000.

Grand Junction Colorado Temple

Site location for the Grand Junction Colorado Temple, as announced June 23, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Located on Colorado’s Western Slope, the Grand Junction temple will sit on a 6.94-acre site at the intersection of Horizon Drive and North 12th Street. Plans call for a single-story temple of approximately 25,000 square feet.

Colorado is home to more than 150,500 Latter-day Saints in 311 congregations and 35 stakes. The Grand Junction temple will be the third in the state, with operating temples in Denver (1986) and Fort Collins (2016).