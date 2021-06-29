Latest temple updates: 17 temples the latest to begin offering all proxy ordinances, with 84 total now operating in Phase 3

With 17 temples the latest to be offering all living and proxy ordinances, 58 of the 96 temples previously announced to begin that level of operation in June and July are already operating in Phase 3.

That brings the current total of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints offering all living and proxy work to 84 — or exactly half of the 168 dedicated temples worldwide.

After completely closing all of its temples worldwide in late March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church continues to reopen its temples and their operations in a careful and cautious four-phase plan.

With the updates published Tuesday, June 29, the aforementioned 17 U.S. temples were among the 60 temples announced in late May to begin offering all proxy ordinances in June or July. An additional 36 temples were announced on June 22 to also move to the same Phase 3 level in July.

Also announced: Two temples will be adding proxy baptisms to offering all living ordinances beginning July 12, and the Church’s two temples in South Africa have been paused due to local COVID-19 conditions and precautions.

The 17 temples having moved to Phase 3 this week — six in Arizona, four in Utah and one each in Alabama, Illinois, Texas, Wyoming, Canada, Honduras and Panama — include:

Birmingham Alabama Temple

Draper Utah Temple

Gilbert Arizona Temple

Houston Texas Temple

Jordan River Utah Temple

Mesa Arizona Temple

Montreal Quebec Temple

Nauvoo Illinois Temple

Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple

Panama City Panama Temple

Phoenix Arizona Temple

Salt Lake Temple

Snowflake Arizona Temple

Star Valley Wyoming Temple

Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple

The Gila Valley Arizona Temple

Tucson Arizona Temple

The Mesa temple was given Phase 3 status despite being closed for renovations, allowing members who reside in that temple district to use the online scheduling system for an appointment at the nearest operating temples.

To date, 58 of the 60 temples have moved to Phase 3; the remaining two still without announced dates for their respective Phase 3 moves are:

Los Angeles California Temple

Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple

Moving to Phase 2-B on July 12 and offering proxy baptisms along with all living ordinances are:

Manila Philippines Temple

Stockholm Sweden Temple

And pausing from Phase 3 operations because of local COVID-19 conditions:

Durban South Africa Temple

Johannesburg South Africa Temple

As presently projected through the end of July, at least 149 of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples worldwide — or 88.6% — will be designated for proxy temple work. That includes 75.6% offering all living and proxy ordinances in Phase 3, with the other 13% in Phase 2-B with proxy baptisms and all living ordinances.

As previously announced, the 36 temples announced as moving to Phase 3 and providing all proxy ordinances include:

Anchorage Alaska Temple

Bern Switzerland Temple

Bismarck North Dakota Temple

Boston Massachusetts Temple

Cebu City Philippines Temple

Chicago Illinois Temple

Columbia River Washington Temple

Columbia South Carolina Temple

Columbus Ohio Temple

Copenhagen Denmark Temple

Denver Colorado Temple

Detroit Michigan Temple

Fort Collins Colorado Temple

Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple

Frankfurt Germany Temple

Freiberg Germany Temple

Guayaquil Ecuador Temple

Hartford Connecticut Temple

Indianapolis Indiana Temple

Lisbon Portugal Temple

Louisville Kentucky Temple

Madrid Spain Temple

Manhattan New York Temple

Medford Oregon Temple

Memphis Tennessee Temple

Orlando Florida Temple

Palmyra New York Temple

Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple

Portland Oregon Temple

Raleigh North Carolina Temple

Regina Saskatchewan Temple

Rome Italy Temple

Seattle Washington Temple

Spokane Washington Temple

St. Paul Minnesota Temple

Washington D.C. Temple

Like the Mesa Arizona Temple, the Columbus and Washington D.C. temples will be given Phase 3 status despite being closed for renovations, allowing members who reside in those temple districts to use the online scheduling system for an appointment at the nearest operating temples.

The four moving to Phase 2-B — which adds proxy baptisms to the performing of all living ordinances — include:

Mexico City Mexico Temple

Paris France Temple

The Hague Netherlands Temple

Vancouver British Columbia Temple

And reopening in Phase 1 on July 5 and beginning to offer living husband-and-wife sealings:

Kyiv Ukraine Temple

Phase 1 allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealing as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 2-B offers all living ordinances and proxy baptisms, by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of temple ordinances for deceased individuals.

Temples that are “paused” have stopped operations temporarily because of local COVID-19 conditions and precautions.

With the latest changes, the Church will have — as of July 5 — the following breakdown of its 168 dedicated temples (not including the changes announced for July):

84 operating in Phase 3

50 operating in Phase 2-B

13 operating in Phase 2

3 operating in Phase 1

10 “paused” — 5 in Phase 3, 2 in Phase 2-B, 3 in Phase 2

8 closed for major renovations — 4 districts designated as Phase 3 and 2 as Phase 2-B

Patrons in the districts of temples moving to Phases 3 or 2-B will be notified of the change and the starting date, and they can begin scheduling ordinance reservations online via the temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org a week before the reopening date.

An area-by-area listing of the current status of each of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples is available on the Church News’ temple reopening status tracker. Clicking on a temple name in the temple status tracker takes the user to that temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org where proxy ordinance work can be scheduled online.

Closures and reopenings

Since early May 2020, the Church has announced weekly which temples would be moving to Phase 1, 2 or 3 status the following week.

On Feb. 21 and 22, 2020, four temples in the Church’s Asia and Asia North areas closed because of the developing pandemic. By the end of that month, 24 temples had closed.

By March 24, 2020, a month after the first closures, the number of pandemic-closed temples had reached 111. A day later, the First Presidency announced the closure of all operating temples worldwide.

Temples remained closed for six weeks, until the First Presidency announced “a carefully coordinated, cautious and phased reopening of temples” on May 7, 2020. Less than a week later, on May 11, a group of 17 temples became the first to open in Phase 1, offering limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment.

In a July 20, 2020 letter, the First Presidency announced both changes to the temple endowment ceremony and the start of reopened temples to move to Phase 2. Seven days later, on July 27, the first 12 temples being upgraded to Phase 2 began performing once again all living temple ordinances, by appointment.

On Dec. 7, 2020, the First Presidency identified four temples as the first to advance to Phase 3 of the Church’s four-phase reopening plan as early as Dec. 21, 2020. On that Dec. 21 date, the Taipei Taiwan Temple was the first to have proxy ordinances joining living ordinances as being performed on a limited basis.

On March 15, 2021, the First Presidency announced the first 13 temples to move to Phase 2-B later that month. The new phase designation expands the Phase 2 allowance for all living ordinances with proxy baptisms, with the temple baptistry is open for small groups — particularly for members with a limited-use recommend.

Four phases of reopening

The four phases of the Church’s reopening plan are: