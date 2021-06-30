From Peru to Payson and Atlanta to Australia — the temples with June dedication anniversaries

Four temples were dedicated in June 2000 during a six-country overseas tour by President Gordon B. Hinckley — one in Japan, two in Australia and the Fiji Suva Temple.

Also this month, a trio of temples have June 1 dedication anniversaries: the Atlanta Georgia Temple, the St. Louis Missouri Temple and the Curitiba Brazil Temple.

Here is a little about each of the 18 temples dedicated in June — plus the anniversary of the rebuilt Nauvoo Illinois Temple — with links to previous Church News coverage and the dedicatory prayers.

June 1: Atlanta Georgia Temple (1983)

Atlanta Georgia Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Atlanta Georgia Temple was the 21st operating temple when it was dedicated in 1983 by President Hinckley. It’s been rededicated twice — after the baptistry remodel in 1997 and after a more extensive remodel in 2011. In the 2011 dedicatory prayer, President Thomas S. Monson called the temple “a haven of peace.”

June 1: St. Louis Missouri Temple (1997)

St. Louis Missouri Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedicated by President Hinckley, the St. Louis Missouri Temple is the Church 50th dedicated temple. President Boyd K. Packer, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve, said there was “an almost unprecedented welcome” from those in the area.

June 1: Curitiba Brazil Temple (2008)

Curitiba Brazil Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

At the dedication, President Thomas S. Monson referred to the Curitiba Brazil Temple, and other temples in the country, which at the time were Sao Paulo, Recife, Porto Alegre and Campinas, and one announced for Manaus, as “the crown” of Church growth in Brazil.

June 2: Fortaleza Brazil Temple (2019)

The Fortaleza Brazil Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, with his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, waves to members after the cornerstone ceremony portion of the dedication session of the Fortaleza Brazil Temple on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Dedicated by Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, he is the first Apostle from outside the United States to dedicate a temple in his home country. And he dedicated the Church’s seventh temple in Brazil — and 164th worldwide — in Portuguese, his native tongue.

June 4: Montreal Quebec Temple (2000)

Montreal Quebec Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Four floral emblems that are part of the interior and exterior design motifs represent the four main European ethnic groups that settled in the area in the 19th century. A fleur-de-lis honors the French, a rose the English, a thistle the Scots and a shamrock the Irish.

Dedicated in 2000 by President Hinckley, the Montreal Quebec Temple was rededicated in 2015 by President Henry B. Eyring after renovations due to extensive water damage.

June 4: San José Costa Rica Temple (2000)

San José Costa Rica Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedicated by President James. E. Faust, it is the Church’s 87th temple and the first one in southern Central America. One member said that he previously had to cross three international borders to visit the temple. With a temple in Costa Rica, he now had a 15-minute drive.

June 7: Preston England Temple (1998)

Preston England Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Hinckley, who had served in Preston, England, as a young missionary, helped break the ground for the temple and also offered the dedicatory prayer. It’s the second temple in England.

Great Britain’s first converts were baptized in the nearby River Ribble in 1837.

June 7: Payson Utah Temple (2015)

Elder Dallin H. Oaks of the Quorum of the Twelve stands with 12-year-old deacons from the Payson area he invited to take part in the ceremony as thousands turned out in the rain Saturday, Oct. 8, 2011, for the groundbreaking for the Payson Utah Temple. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Payson Utah Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

At the groundbreaking ceremony, then-Elder Dallin H. Oaks shared about his ties to the Payson, Utah, area. After his father died, his family lived with his Harris grandparents, whose farm was less than a half-mile from the temple site. He was baptized in Payson and, as a teenager, would help his grandfather during the summers and play in the band.

Dedicated by President Eyring, the Payson Utah Temple is the Church’s 146th operating temple.

June 10: Manaus Brazil Temple (2012)

Manaus Brazil Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency, participates in the cornerstone ceremony of the Manaus Brazil Temple Sunday, June 10. From left, Tom Coburn of the Church’s Temple Department, Gabruel De Lucena Diniz, 6, Lucas Glavao, 6, Livia Lima, 7, and Giovanna Galvao, 10. Elder William Walker of the Seventy is in background. Credit: Sarah Jane Weaver, Church News Elder Jay E. Jensen, left, Elder M. Russell Ballard and Elder Neil L. Andersen visit the construction site of the Manaus Brazil Temple. Credit: Brazil Area

Prior to a temple in Manaus, a city isolated by major rivers and rainforests, members traveled by caravan to attend the temple in Sao Paulo, Brazil, — a 15-day round trip journey by boat and bus — and then Caracas, Venezuela, — an eight-day journey by bus.

Dedicated by Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, the temple is the Church’s 138th worldwide and sixth in Brazil.

June 11: Fukuoka Japan Temple (2000)

Fukuoka Japan Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Fukuoka Japan Temple is on the southern end of the country and on the island, it’s nestled next to a forested hill. The site previously had a meetinghouse and mission home on it. President Hinckley dedicated the temple, which was the second in Japan. It was the first of four temples President Hinckley dedicated during one overseas tour.

June 13: Manhattan New York Temple (2004)

Manhattan New York Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Statue of Angel Moroni begins journey to the top of the Manhattan New York Temple. The temple was dedicated in June 2004. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Referred to by local members as the “miracle in Manhattan,” the building the temple is in was previously a stake center and renovated to create the temple on the first, second, fifth and sixth floors, with the chapel, classrooms and administrative offices on the third and fourth.

The Manhattan New York Temple became the Church’s 119th temple, and the 100th temple dedicated since President Hinckley was called into the First Presidency in 1981.

June 13: Cebu City Philippines Temple (2010)

Cebu City Philippines Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Three of the four missionaries who helped open Cebu for missionary work in 1963 returned to the island for the Cebu City Philippines Temple dedication. President Monson dedicated the temple, which is the Church’s 133rd and the second in the Philippines, calling it “a beacon on the hill.”

June 15: Adelaide Australia Temple (2000)

Adelaide Australia Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Hinckley dedicated two temples in Australia in June 2000 — one in Adelaide on Thursday, June 15, and one in Melbourne on Friday, June 16. During the same Asia and Pacific Island tour, he dedicated the Fukuoka Japan Temple on Sunday, June 11, and the Fiji Suva Temple dedication was scheduled for Sunday, June 18. He also visited members in Darwin, the capital of Australia’s Northern Territory, Thailand and the islands of New Caledonia and American Samoa.

June 15: Brisbane Australia Temple (2003)

Brisbane Australia Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The site for the Brisbane Australia Temple, the fifth temple in Australia, is on a site known as Kangaroo Point, overlooking the Brisbane River. It’s built on the site of a stake center that was constructed in 1956. It’s the Church’s 115th temple and the 80th to be dedicated by President Hinckley.

June 16: Melbourne Australia Temple (2000)

Melbourne Australia Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“What a great season in the life of the Church in Australia,” President Hinckley said to Church leaders during his visit in 2000. He noted a visit in 1997 when the felt the “the large distances which Church members have to travel to visit the House of the Lord.”

Melbourne Australia Temple is the third temple in Australia and the Church’s 90th. It was the third of four temples dedicated by President Hinckley on an overseas trip.

June 18: Suva Fiji Temple (2000)

The Suva Fiji Temple, seen as Tropical Cyclone Winston hits the the island nation on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016. Credit: Sarah Jane Weaver

President Hinckley dedicated the temple during a 3 ½-hour layover in the country, which was experiencing political unrest. About 60 people attended the dedication. Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, then the Pacific Islands Area president, later recalled that the dedication was “simple and spiritual.”

The temple was rededicated by President Erying in 2016 hours after Tropical Cyclone Winston had pounded the island nation.

June 21: Trujillo Peru Temple (2015)

Trujillo Peru Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

It was Father’s Day when Elder Uchtdorf, then second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Trujillo Peru Temple. It’s the Church’s 147th temple and second in Peru, dedicated 29 years after the Lima Peru Temple.

June 27: Nauvoo Illinois Temple (1846; rebuilt 2002)

The Nauvoo Illinois Temple at sunset in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

When the rebuilt Nauvoo Illinois Temple was dedicated, the dedication ceremonies were broadcast to some 2,300 locations in 72 countries and at the time, it far exceeded the reach of any previous satellite broadcast by the Church. The dedication was also translated into 38 languages.

Members in areas of Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Armenia, Bulgaria, Ukraine and Russia watched their first-ever Church satellite transmission.

The temple the pioneers built in Nauvoo, Illinois, was unfinished when it was dedicated on May 1, 1846. Portions of it had previously been dedicated in December 1845 so people could be sealed and received the endowment. The temple was burned by an unknown arsonist in 1848, and a tornado toppled the structure in 1850.

June 29: Freiberg Germany Temple (1985)

Freiberg Germany Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

When the Freiberg Germany Temple was announced in 1982, the city was part of communist-controlled East Germany. President Monson made several visits to Germany to help lay the groundwork for the temple. President Hinckley dedicated the temple in 1985, and rededicated it after an expansion in 2002 as the temple district also included Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Moldova. In 2016, Elder Uchtdorf, who lived in the Freiberg area until he was 11, offered the prayer of rededication in German.