Latest temple updates: 100 temples now offering all proxy ordinances; 21 more designated to join later this summer

The number of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints offering all proxy ordinances has hit triple digits, with 100 of the 168 dedicated temples worldwide now in what is called Phase 3 operation.

After completely closing all of its temples worldwide in late March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church continues to reopen its temples and advance their operations in a careful and cautious four-phase plan.

As of this week, all of the Church’s operating temples have reopened after the pandemic closures, the last being the Kyiv Ukraine temple, given Phase 1 status and able to offer living husband-and-wife sealings as early as Monday, July 5.

Besides the aforementioned 100 temples, another 21 temples are projected to be in the same Phase 3 later this summer. Counting all the current and projected temples and districts in Phase 3 (including several that have temporarily paused operations because of local COVID-19 conditions), 131 of the Church’s 168 temples — or 78% — are designated now to be offering all proxy ordinances.

Add in the additional temples in Phase 2-B offering proxy baptisms and confirmations, and that makes 148 of the Church’s 168 temples — or 88.1% — offering at least some proxy ordinances in addition to all living ordinances.

With the updates published Tuesday, July 6, 19 U.S. temples — two each in Colorado, New York and Washington and one each in 11 other states and Canada — are the latest to begin offering all proxy ordinances in addition to all living ordinances.

Also announced Tuesday: Two temples projected to be moving to proxy work in Phase 3 sometime in July have been pushed back to August, three more temples have been added to the growing list of those moving to Phase 3 in July, and one temple is returning to operation after being paused due to local COVID-19 conditions and precautions.

The 19 temples having moved to Phase 3 this week are:

Bismarck North Dakota Temple

Boston Massachusetts Temple

Chicago Illinois Temple

Columbia River Washington Temple

Columbus Ohio Temple

Denver Colorado Temple

Detroit Michigan Temple

Fort Collins Colorado Temple

Hartford Connecticut Temple

Indianapolis Indiana Temple

Los Angeles California Temple

Manhattan New York Temple

Palmyra New York Temple

Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple

Portland Oregon Temple

Regina Saskatchewan Temple

Seattle Washington Temple

St. Paul Minnesota Temple

Washington D.C. Temple

The Columbus Ohio and Washington D.C. temples were given Phase 3 status despite being closed for renovations, allowing members who reside in those temple districts to use the online scheduling system for an appointment at the nearest operating temples.

Also announced Tuesday:

The Anchorage Alaska Temple will begin offering all proxy ordinances in Phase 3 on July 12.

Two temples anticipated to move to Phase 3 in July — the Medford Oregon and Spokane Washington temples — have been pushed back to a projected August start.

Three temples — the Calgary Alberta, Edmonton Alberta and Sapporo Japan temples — have been added to the list of projected July moves to Phase 3 proxy work.

The Halifax Nova Scotia Temple has returned to Phase 3 operations after being paused for a period because of local COVID-19 conditions and precautions.

As announced last week, moving to Phase 2-B on July 12 and offering proxy baptisms along with all living ordinances are:

Manila Philippines Temple

Stockholm Sweden Temple

Other temples projected to move to Phase 3 in July (with two pushed back to August as noted) are, as listed by Church area:

Asia North Area: Sapporo Japan Temple.

Caribbean: Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple.

Europe: Bern Switzerland, Copenhagen Denmark, Frankfurt Germany, Freiberg Germany, Lisbon Portugal, Madrid Spain and Rome Italy temples.

North America Central: Calgary Alberta and Edmonton Alberta temples.

North American Southeast: Columbia South Carolina, Fort Lauderdale Florida, Louisville Kentucky, Memphis Tennessee, Orlando Florida and Raleigh North Carolina temples.

North America West: Medford Oregon and Spokane Washington temples (the Medford and Spokane are projected for August at the earliest).

Philippines: Cebu City Philippines Temple.

South American Northwest: Guayaquil Ecuador Temples.

Phase 1 allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealing as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 2-B offers all living ordinances and proxy baptisms, by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of temple ordinances for deceased individuals.

Temples that are “paused” have stopped operations temporarily because of local COVID-19 conditions and precautions.

With the latest changes, the Church will have — as of July 12 — the following breakdown of its 168 dedicated temples (not including projected or unscheduled changes later):

100 operating in Phase 3

38 operating in Phase 2-B

10 operating in Phase 2

3 operating in Phase 1

9 “paused” — 4 in Phase 3, 2 in Phase 2-B, 3 in Phase 2

8 closed for major renovations — 6 districts designated as Phase 3 (Hong Kong China and Tokyo Japan temples not yet in a reopening phase)

Patrons in the districts of temples moving to Phases 3 or 2-B will be notified of the change and the starting date, and they can begin scheduling ordinance reservations online via the temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org a week before the reopening date.

An area-by-area listing of the current status of each of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples is available on the Church News’ temple reopening status tracker. Clicking on a temple name in the temple status tracker takes the user to that temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org where proxy ordinance work can be scheduled online.

Closures and reopenings

Since early May 2020, the Church has announced weekly which temples would be moving to Phase 1, 2 or 3 status the following week.

On Feb. 21 and 22, 2020, four temples in the Church’s Asia and Asia North areas closed because of the developing pandemic. By the end of that month, 24 temples had closed.

By March 24, 2020, a month after the first closures, the number of pandemic-closed temples had reached 111. A day later, the First Presidency announced the closure of all operating temples worldwide.

Temples remained closed for six weeks, until the First Presidency announced “a carefully coordinated, cautious and phased reopening of temples” on May 7, 2020. Less than a week later, on May 11, a group of 17 temples became the first to open in Phase 1, offering limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment.

In a July 20, 2020 letter, the First Presidency announced both changes to the temple endowment ceremony and the start of reopened temples to move to Phase 2. Seven days later, on July 27, the first 12 temples being upgraded to Phase 2 began performing once again all living temple ordinances, by appointment.

On Dec. 7, 2020, the First Presidency identified four temples as the first to advance to Phase 3 of the Church’s four-phase reopening plan as early as Dec. 21, 2020. On that Dec. 21 date, the Taipei Taiwan Temple was the first to have proxy ordinances joining living ordinances as being performed on a limited basis.

On March 15, 2021, the First Presidency announced the first 13 temples to move to Phase 2-B later that month. The new phase designation expands the Phase 2 allowance for all living ordinances with proxy baptisms, with the temple baptistry is open for small groups — particularly for members with a limited-use recommend.

Four phases of reopening

The four phases of the Church’s reopening plan are: