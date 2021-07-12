New styles of temple ceremonial clothing now available globally

New styles of temple ceremonial clothing that were announced prior to the COVID-19 pandemic are now available globally, according to an announcement on the Church’s Newsroom.

The adjustments to the ceremonial clothing announced in January 2020 are designed to be more simple, comfortable and cost-effective, stated the First Presidency letter announcing the changes. The ceremonial clothing is worn by members inside temples, where they perform sacred ordinances or ceremonies. Previous styles of ceremonial clothing may still be worn for temple worship.

“These clothing adjustments do not change temple doctrine or symbolism but are designed to enhance members’ experience in the temple and make the ceremonial clothing easier to put on, care for and afford,” the First Presidency wrote in the letter.

President Russell M. Nelson shared on July 5 via social media that with the reopening of the Kyiv Ukraine Temple, all temples closed due to the pandemic are now open. Church leaders implemented a phased reopening after temples were closed in March 2020. See the Church News’ reopening status tracker for a list of the current status of each temple.

For information about the temple ceremonial clothing, please see store.churchofjesuschrist.org/ceremonialclothing.