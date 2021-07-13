Latest temple updates: 80 of 89 U.S., Canadian temples now offering all ordinances, the remainder to do so by end of August

All 89 temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located in the United States and Canada have been designated to offer all living and proxy ordinances in the level of operations known as Phase 3 — with most doing so now and the rest by the end of August.

After completely closing all 168 temples worldwide in late March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church continues to reopen its temples and advance their operations in a careful and cautious four-phase plan. As of this month, all of the Church’s operating temples have reopened after the pandemic closures.

Of the 89 U.S. and Canada temples, 80 are now operating in Phase 3 and offering all living and proxy ordinances, with pandemic precautions currently limiting the number of participating temple patrons.

Another four temples operating in Phase 2-B offering all living ordinances and proxy baptisms are projected to move to Phase 3 this summer — the Toronto Ontario and Vancouver British Columbia temples by the end of July and the Medford Oregon and Spokane Washington temples by the end of August.

And the temple districts for the five U.S. temples closed for major renovations — the Columbus Ohio, Mesa Arizona, Salt Lake, St. George Utah and Washington D.C. temples — have been given Phase 3 designation so that Latter-day Saints living in those districts can schedule living and proxy ordinances in nearby temples.

Counting all the current and projected temples and districts in Phase 3 (including several that have temporarily paused operations because of local COVID-19 conditions), 135 of the Church’s 168 temples — or 80.3% — are designated now to be offering all proxy ordinances.

Add in the additional temples in Phase 2-B offering proxy baptisms and confirmations, and that makes 150 of the Church’s 168 temples — or 89.3% — offering at least some proxy ordinances in addition to all living ordinances.

With the updates published Tuesday, July 13, 18 temples — seven in Europe, six in Southeastern United States, two in the Canadian province of Alberta and one each in the Philippines, Ecuador and Haiti — are the latest to begin offering all proxy ordinances in addition to all living ordinances.

Also announced Tuesday: The Toronto Ontario Temple, currently in Phase 2-B, is projected to move to Phase 3 later this month.

The 18 temples moving to Phase 3 this week and beginning to offer all proxy ordinances as early as Monday, July 12 are:

Bern Switzerland Temple

Copenhagen Denmark Temple

Frankfurt Germany Temple

Freiberg Germany Temple

Lisbon Portugal Temple

Madrid Spain Temple

Rome Italy Temple

Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple

Cebu City Philippines Temple

Guayaquil Ecuador Temple

Columbia South Carolina Temple

Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple

Louisville Kentucky Temple

Memphis Tennessee Temple

Orlando Florida Temple

Raleigh North Carolina Temple

Calgary Alberta Temple

Edmonton Alberta Temple

The Anchorage Alaska Temple moved to Phase 3 this week, but members in the temple district were alerted nearly two weeks in advance.

Also, the Port-au-Prince temple is currently paused, but will begin offering all proxy ordinances when it resumes operations.

Temples projected to move to Phase 3 in July (with two pushed back to August as noted) are, as listed by Church area:

Brazil: Manaus Brazil Temple.

Mexico: Tijuana Mexico Temple.

North America Northeast: Toronto Ontario Temple.

North America West: Vancouver British Columbia, Medford Oregon and Spokane Washington temples (the Medford and Spokane temples are projected for August at the earliest).

South American Northwest: Caracas Venezuela Temple.

Phase 1 allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealing as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 2-B offers all living ordinances and proxy baptisms, by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of temple ordinances for deceased individuals.

Temples that are “paused” have stopped operations temporarily because of local COVID-19 conditions and precautions.

With the latest changes, the Church will have — as of July 19 — the following breakdown of its 168 dedicated temples (not including projected or unscheduled changes later):

117 operating in Phase 3

21 operating in Phase 2-B

10 operating in Phase 2

3 operating in Phase 1

9 “paused” — 5 in Phase 3, 1 in Phase 2-B, 3 in Phase 2

8 closed for major renovations — 6 districts designated as Phase 3 (Hong Kong China and Tokyo Japan temples not yet in a reopening phase)

Patrons in the districts of temples moving to Phases 3 or 2-B will be notified of the change and the starting date, and they can begin scheduling ordinance reservations online via the temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org a week before the reopening date.

An area-by-area listing of the current status of each of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples is available on the Church News’ temple reopening status tracker. Clicking on a temple name in the temple status tracker takes the user to that temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org where proxy ordinance work can be scheduled online.

Closures and reopenings

Since early May 2020, the Church has announced weekly which temples would be moving to Phase 1, 2 or 3 status the following week.

On Feb. 21 and 22, 2020, four temples in the Church’s Asia and Asia North areas closed because of the developing pandemic. By the end of that month, 24 temples had closed.

By March 24, 2020, a month after the first closures, the number of pandemic-closed temples had reached 111. A day later, the First Presidency announced the closure of all operating temples worldwide.

Temples remained closed for six weeks, until the First Presidency announced “a carefully coordinated, cautious and phased reopening of temples” on May 7, 2020. Less than a week later, on May 11, a group of 17 temples became the first to open in Phase 1, offering limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment.

In a July 20, 2020 letter, the First Presidency announced both changes to the temple endowment ceremony and the start of reopened temples to move to Phase 2. Seven days later, on July 27, the first 12 temples being upgraded to Phase 2 began performing once again all living temple ordinances, by appointment.

On Dec. 7, 2020, the First Presidency identified four temples as the first to advance to Phase 3 of the Church’s four-phase reopening plan as early as Dec. 21, 2020. On that Dec. 21 date, the Taipei Taiwan Temple was the first to have proxy ordinances joining living ordinances as being performed on a limited basis.

On March 15, 2021, the First Presidency announced the first 13 temples to move to Phase 2-B later that month. The new phase designation expands the Phase 2 allowance for all living ordinances with proxy baptisms, with the temple baptistry is open for small groups — particularly for members with a limited-use recommend.

Four phases of reopening

The four phases of the Church’s reopening plan are: