Site announced for Yorba Linda California Temple

Less than four months after being announced, the Yorba Linda California Temple has a site location.

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Yorba Linda, one of 20 locations identified in April 2021 general conference.

The Yorba Linda Temple — a single-story edifice of approximately 30,000 square feet — will be built on a 5.4-acre site at the intersection of Bastanchury Road and Osmond Street in Yorba Linda, according to Newsroom. Yorba Linda is a suburban city in California’s northeastern Orange County, some 35 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

An exterior rendering hasn’t been released, nor has a groundbreaking date been set. Detailed designed plans for the temple are still under development, with project leaders to start working soon with local officials on preliminary plans.

It will be the state’s ninth temple. California is home to seven operating temples — in Fresno, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Oakland, Redlands, Sacramento and San Diego. An eighth temple — the Feather River California Temple — is under construction in Yuba City.

More than 750,000 Latter-day Saints reside in the state, with 21,000-plus in the Yorba Linda temple district.