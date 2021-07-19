From Merida, Mexico, to Monticello, Utah — see the 6 temples with dedication anniversaries in July

In July 1998 was the dedication of the first temple following the smaller-temple format announced by President Gordon B. Hinckley. Also, four temples, including two in Mexico, were dedicated this month in 2000.
Here is a little about each of the six temples dedicated in the month of July, with links to previous Church News coverage and the dedicatory prayers.
July 2 — Stockholm Sweden Temple (1985)
There were 11 dedicatory sessions when the Stockholm Sweden Temple was dedicated by President Gordon B. Hinckley, then second counselor in the First Presidency. Four of those sessions were translated into Swedish, three into Finnish, two into Norwegian and two into Danish. The Stockholm Sweden Temple is the 34th operating temple worldwide and the 14th that President Hinckley dedicated. Days earlier on June 29, President Hinckley and then-Elder Thomas S. Monson dedicated the Freiberg Germany Temple.
The Swedish postal service issued a special commemorative stamp postmark that featured the angel Moroni.
Learn about a royal visit to the temple grounds and the dedicatory prayer
July 8 — Mérida Mexico Temple (2000)
The first temple on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, an area known for Mayan ruins, the Mérida Mexico Temple was dedicated by President Monson, then first counselor in the First Presidency. The trip to Mexico included the dedication of the Veracruz Mexico Temple the next day.
Since the dedication of the temple, Church News featured a group of members of Mayan descent who are still fluent in the language. The group attended the temple quarterly on the fifth Saturday and enjoyed the ordinances in their own language.
Read the dedicatory prayer
July 9 — Veracruz Mexico Temple (2000)
The day after dedicating the temple in Merida, Mexico, President Monson was in Veracruz dedicating the white marble temple. It’s the Church’s 93rd operating temple.
Find out more about the dedication and read the dedicatory prayer
July 16 — Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple (2000)
Many attending the dedication called the temple a “house of refuge,” including Ole L. Christensen, the local temple committee coordinator. President Hinckley dedicated the Church’s 94th temple and also joked about the heat during the cornerstone ceremony.
Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles rededicated the Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple in November 2019 after an extensive nearly two-year renovation, which included changes to improve the overall structure and design and incorporate new technologies.
Explore the history of the Church in the Baton Rouge area, the dedicatory prayer and rededication
July 26 — Monticello Utah Temple (1998)
The Monticello Utah Temple is the first of the smaller temples announced by President Hinckley. The smaller-temple concept was announced in the October 1997 general conference. Ground was broken on Nov. 17, 1997, and construction was completed in less than eight months.
“This is a very happy day for me,” said President Hinckley, as he spoke of the completion at the dedication of the 53rd operating temple in the Church.
Rededicated in November 2002 by President Hinckley after a remodel that expanded the temple from 7,000 square feed to 11,225 square feet.
Here’s more about the dedication, the announcement about smaller temples, the dedicatory prayer and the rededication
July 30 — Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple (2000)
President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Church’s 95th temple. Several members who attended noted the significance of a temple in a place once declared part of Indian Territory.
The Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple was rededicated by President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, in 2019 after closing for renovation. President Eyring’s great-grandfather Heinrich Eyring served for six years in the Indian Territory Mission, in what is now the state of Oklahoma.