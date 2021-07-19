From Merida, Mexico, to Monticello, Utah — see the 6 temples with dedication anniversaries in July

In July 1998 was the dedication of the first temple following the smaller-temple format announced by President Gordon B. Hinckley. Also, four temples, including two in Mexico, were dedicated this month in 2000.

Here is a little about each of the six temples dedicated in the month of July, with links to previous Church News coverage and the dedicatory prayers.

July 2 — Stockholm Sweden Temple (1985)

Stockholm Sweden Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

There were 11 dedicatory sessions when the Stockholm Sweden Temple was dedicated by President Gordon B. Hinckley, then second counselor in the First Presidency. Four of those sessions were translated into Swedish, three into Finnish, two into Norwegian and two into Danish. The Stockholm Sweden Temple is the 34th operating temple worldwide and the 14th that President Hinckley dedicated. Days earlier on June 29, President Hinckley and then-Elder Thomas S. Monson dedicated the Freiberg Germany Temple.

The Swedish postal service issued a special commemorative stamp postmark that featured the angel Moroni.

July 8 — Mérida Mexico Temple (2000)

Mérida Mexico Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The first temple on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, an area known for Mayan ruins, the Mérida Mexico Temple was dedicated by President Monson, then first counselor in the First Presidency. The trip to Mexico included the dedication of the Veracruz Mexico Temple the next day.

Since the dedication of the temple, Church News featured a group of members of Mayan descent who are still fluent in the language. The group attended the temple quarterly on the fifth Saturday and enjoyed the ordinances in their own language.

Read the dedicatory prayer

July 9 — Veracruz Mexico Temple (2000)

Veracruz Mexico Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The day after dedicating the temple in Merida, Mexico, President Monson was in Veracruz dedicating the white marble temple. It’s the Church’s 93rd operating temple.

Find out more about the dedication and read the dedicatory prayer

July 16 — Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple (2000)

The Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is reflected in a nearby water feature on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, the evening before its rededication. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Many attending the dedication called the temple a “house of refuge,” including Ole L. Christensen, the local temple committee coordinator. President Hinckley dedicated the Church’s 94th temple and also joked about the heat during the cornerstone ceremony.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles rededicated the Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple in November 2019 after an extensive nearly two-year renovation, which included changes to improve the overall structure and design and incorporate new technologies.

July 26 — Monticello Utah Temple (1998)

President Hinckley stops briefly to listen to choir during the dedication of the Monticello Utah Temple on July 26, 1998. Credit: Ravell Call, Deseret News, DESERET NEWS

The Monticello Utah Temple is the first of the smaller temples announced by President Hinckley. The smaller-temple concept was announced in the October 1997 general conference. Ground was broken on Nov. 17, 1997, and construction was completed in less than eight months.

“This is a very happy day for me,” said President Hinckley, as he spoke of the completion at the dedication of the 53rd operating temple in the Church.

Rededicated in November 2002 by President Hinckley after a remodel that expanded the temple from 7,000 square feed to 11,225 square feet.

July 30 — Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple (2000)

Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Church’s 95th temple. Several members who attended noted the significance of a temple in a place once declared part of Indian Territory.

The Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple was rededicated by President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, in 2019 after closing for renovation. President Eyring’s great-grandfather Heinrich Eyring served for six years in the Indian Territory Mission, in what is now the state of Oklahoma.

Read more about the dedication, the dedicatory prayer and the rededication