Open house and rededication dates announced for Washington D.C. Temple after months of COVID-related delays

KENSINGTON, Maryland — Months after the original re-opening of the Washington D.C. Temple was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced open house and rededication dates for the iconic edifice during a press conference Tuesday, July 20.

An open house for the temple will be held April 28, 2022, through June 4, 2022 (except for Sundays) — marking the first time the public will be able to tour the temple since its 1974 dedication. The temple will be rededicated June 19, 2022. These dates were announced in a letter from the First Presidency and shared during a media event at the Washington D.C. Temple Visitors’ Center.

Open house ticket information is available at dctemple.org.

The temple, the Church’s 16th in operation, was announced in 1968 and was dedicated six years later by President Spencer W. Kimball.

The Washington D.C. Temple, originally dedicated in 1974, was closed in 2018 to renovate mechanical and electrical systems and refresh finishes and furnishing.

In the global area where cultures, ideas and politics intersect, the temple has attracted the attention of millions driving the Capital Beltway for the past four and a half decades. The temple was closed in 2018 to renovate mechanical and electrical systems and refresh finishes and furnishing.

With the temple as a backdrop for the press conference held in the visitors center, media and other guests viewed a scale model of the sacred building, including the recently completed renovations. The local temple committee also released updated renderings of the edifice.

The original public open house of the Washington D.C. Temple was attended by 758,328 guests, including Betty Ford, wife of then U.S. President Gerald Ford. The 160,000-square-foot temple sits on 52 acres and serves Latter-day Saints in Washington, D.C.; Virginia; West Virginia; and Maryland. It is located 10 miles north of the United States Capitol.

“This temple is one of the premier temples of the Church,” said Brent Roberts, managing director of the Church’s Special Projects Department. “The renovation that we’ve gone through will allow the temple to function for many years to come.”