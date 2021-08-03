Latest temple updates: 95% of Church’s temples to be offering living and proxy ordinances by end of August

­With this week’s announced operational changes for temples in Brazil, France and Sweden, 95 percent of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temples will be offering all living ordinances and at least some proxy ordinances — if not all — by the end of August.

After closing all 168 temples worldwide in late March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church continues to reopen its temples and advance their operations in a careful and cautious four-phase plan. As of July 2021, all of the Church’s operating temples have reopened after the pandemic closures.

Counting all the current and projected temples and districts operating in Phase 3, including several that have temporarily paused operations because of local COVID-19 conditions, 137 of the Church’s 168 temples — or 81.5% — are designated now to be offering all living and proxy ordinances.

Add in the additional temples operating or projected to be operating in Phase 2-B and offering proxy baptisms and confirmations, and that makes 159 of the Church’s 168 temples — or 94.6% — offering at least some proxy ordinances in addition to all living ordinances by month’s end.

With the updates published Tuesday, Aug. 3, operations in the following temples have changed or will be changing over the month of August.

Moving to Phase 3 operations and offering all living and proxy ordinances:

Paris France Temple

Stockholm Sweden Temple

Moving to Phase 2B operations and offering all living ordinances and proxy baptisms later in August:

Campinas Brazil Temple, as early as Aug. 10

Curitiba Brazil Temple, as early as Aug. 10

Porto Alegre Brazil Temple, as early as Aug. 17

Recife Brazil Temple, as early as Aug. 10

São Paulo Brazil Temple, as early as Aug. 17

The Philippines’ two temples are pausing operations due to local COVID-19 conditions and precautions:

Cebu City Philippines Temple

Manila Philippines Temples

Two temples remain projected to move to Phase 3 in August:

Medford Oregon Temple, without a specific date

Spokane Washington Temple, as early as Aug. 16

Phase 1 allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealing as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 2-B offers all living ordinances and proxy baptisms, by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of temple ordinances for deceased individuals.

Temples that are “paused” have stopped operations temporarily because of local COVID-19 conditions and precautions. Other temples may be temporarily closed for several weeks for routine maintenance and cleaning.

With the latest changes, the Church will have — as of Aug. 9 — the following breakdown of its 168 dedicated temples (not including projected or unscheduled changes later):

124 operating in Phase 3

16 operating in Phase 2-B

9 operating in Phase 2

2 operating in Phase 1

9 “paused” — 6 in Phase 3, 2 in Phase 2-B, 1 in Phase 2

8 closed for major renovations — 6 districts designated as Phase 3 (Hong Kong China and Tokyo Japan temples not yet in a designated phase)

Patrons in the districts of temples moving to Phases 3 or 2-B will be notified of the changes and the starting dates, and they can begin scheduling ordinance reservations online via the temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org a week before the reopening date.

An area-by-area listing of the current status of each of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples is available on the Church News’ temple reopening status tracker. Clicking on a temple name in the temple status tracker takes the user to that temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org where proxy ordinance work can be scheduled online.

Closures and reopenings

Since early May 2020, the Church has announced weekly which temples will be moving to Phase 1, 2 or 3 status the following week.

On Feb. 21 and 22, 2020, four temples in the Church’s Asia and Asia North areas closed because of the developing pandemic. By the end of that month, 24 temples had closed.

By March 24, 2020, a month after the first closures, the number of pandemic-closed temples had reached 111. A day later, the First Presidency announced the closure of all operating temples worldwide.

Temples remained closed for six weeks, until the First Presidency announced “a carefully coordinated, cautious and phased reopening of temples” on May 7, 2020. Less than a week later, on May 11, a group of 17 temples became the first to open in Phase 1, offering limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment.

In a July 20, 2020 letter, the First Presidency announced both changes to the temple endowment ceremony and the start of reopened temples to move to Phase 2. Seven days later, on July 27, the first 12 temples being upgraded to Phase 2 began performing once again all living temple ordinances, by appointment.

On Dec. 7, 2020, the First Presidency identified four temples as the first to advance to Phase 3 of the Church’s four-phase reopening plan as early as Dec. 21, 2020. On that Dec. 21 date, the Taipei Taiwan Temple was the first to have proxy ordinances joining living ordinances as being performed on a limited basis.

On March 15, 2021, the First Presidency announced the first 13 temples to move to Phase 2-B later that month. The new phase designation expands the Phase 2 allowance for all living ordinances with proxy baptisms, with the temple baptistry open for small groups — particularly for members with limited-use recommends.

Four phases of reopening

The four phases of the Church’s reopening plan are: