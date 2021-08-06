A recap of the latest announcements made for 16 temples — from open houses and rededications to site locations

During the months of June and July, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced events or released locations and renderings for 16 of its temples worldwide.

In all, those temple announcements over the two months totaled one dedication, two rededications, three open houses, five groundbreakings, seven site locations and one exterior rending.

And one announced event — the groundbreaking of the Helena Montana Temple — actually occurred during that same two-month window.

Following are recaps of recent temple announcements made in June and July 2021.

Open houses and dedications/rededications

Rendering of the Pocatello Idaho Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Pocatello Idaho Temple

On June 17, the First Presidency announced open house, youth devotional and dedication dates for the Pocatello Idaho Temple.

Dedication: President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, will dedicate the temple in three sessions on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Open house: Saturday, Sept. 18, through Saturday, Oct. 23, excluding Saturday, Oct. 2, (general conference) and all Sundays. Times for Mondays through Thursdays are from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; times for Fridays and Saturdays are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations are encouraged and can be done online at pocatellotemple.org.

Youth devotional: Saturday, Nov. 6.

The recently renovated Mesa Arizona Temple in Mesa, Arizona, in April 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Mesa Arizona Temple

On June 25, the First Presidency announced open house, youth devotional and temple rededication dates for the Mesa Arizona Temple.

Dedication: President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, will rededicate the temple in three sessions on Sunday, Dec. 12.

Open house: Saturday, Oct. 16, through Saturday, Nov. 30, excluding all Sundays during the five-week event.

Youth devotional: Saturday, Dec. 11.

More details about the open house — including reservations — will be released later.

The Washington D.C. Temple at dusk, July 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Washington D.C. Temple

On July 20, the First Presidency announced rescheduled open house, youth devotional and temple rededication dates for the Washington D.C. Temple. The originally planned reopening of the temple last year was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Open house: Thursday, April 28, 2022, through Saturday, June 4, 2022, except for Sundays.

Dedication: Sunday, June 19, 2022

Youth devotional: Saturday, June 18, 2022

More details about the open house — including reservations — and rededication will be released later. A website — dctemple.org — has been created for open house information.

Groundbreakings

Helena Montana Temple

Carl Hatch, a Latter-day Saint from Helena, Montana, offers historical background about the Helena Montana Temple’s significance for Montanan Church members during the Helena Montana Temple groundbreaking on Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Helena, Montana. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On June 9, the First Presidency announced a June 26 groundbreaking date for the Helena Montana Temple, coming less than three months after the temple was first announced.

Elder Vern P. Stanfill, a General Authority Seventy, presided over the Helena groundbreaking on June 26, the 84th day after the temple’s announcement.

Elder Stanfill quoted President Nelson’s remarks from the April 2021 general conference, in which he announced 20 new temples would be built, including the Helena temple: “We are building now for the future! … We want to bring the house of the Lord even closer to our members, that they may have the sacred privilege of attending the temple as often as their circumstances allow.”

Exterior rendering of the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple

On July 14, the First Presidency announced a Saturday, Aug. 21, groundbreaking date for the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple.

Elder Randall K. Bennett, a General Authority Seventy and president of the North America Northeast Area, will preside at the groundbreaking.

A single-story structure of about 32,000 square feet will be built on a 5.8-acre site located at 2093 Powell Road in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

Exterior rendering of the Nairobi Kenya Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Nairobi Kenya Temple

Also on July 14, the First Presidency announced a Saturday, Sept. 11, groundbreaking for the Nairobi Kenya Temple.

Elder Joseph W. Sitati — a General Authority Seventy, president of the Africa Central Area and Kenya native — will preside at the groundbreaking.

A site location has yet to be released for the temple.

Artist’s rendering of the future Pago Pago American Samoa Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Pago Pago American Samoa Temple

On July 27, the First Presidency announced a Saturday, Oct. 9, groundbreaking for the Pago Pago American Samoa Temple.

The event’s residing Church leader will be determined later, based on travel requirements related to COVID-19.

The single-story, 17,000-square-foot temple will be located on Ottoville Road on the site of the Pago Pago Samoa Central Stake Center in Tafuna, American Samoa.

Artist’s rendering of the future Neiafu Tonga Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Neiafu Tonga Temple

Also July 27, the First Presidency announced a Sept. 11 groundbreaking for the Neiafu Tonga Temple.

Elder ’Inoke F. Kupu, an Area Seventy, will preside at the event.

The single-story, 17,000-square-foot temple will be built on Tu’l Road at the site of the Church-owned Saineha High School in Neiafu, Vava’u, Tonga.

NEW RENDERING

Exterior rendering of the Lindon Utah Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Lindon Utah Temple

Released on June 2, the release of an exterior rendering of the Lindon Utah Temple showed the exterior and planned design of a temple that had been announced just eight months previous.

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Lindon in the October 2020 general conference — one of six temple locations identified at that time.

The site location and general dimensions for the Lindon temple were released in December 2020. The new exterior rendering shows plans for the three-story temple of approximately 81,000 square feet.

New site locations

Site locations for the Casper Wyoming, Elko Nevada and Smithfield Utah temples were announced June 9, 2021.

On June 10, the First Presidency released site locations for three Western United States temples announced three months earlier — the Casper Wyoming, Elko Nevada and Smithfield Utah temples.

The three were among 20 new temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson during April 2021 general conference.

No exterior renderings were released nor groundbreaking dates set for any of three, with detailed design plans still being developed.

The site map for the Casper Wyoming Temple was released on Thursday, June 9, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Casper Wyoming Temple

With plans calling for a single-story edifice of approximately 10,000 square feet, the Casper temple will be built on a 9.5-acre site at the intersection of Wyoming Boulevard and Eagle Drive.

The site map of the Elko Nevada Temple was released on Thursday, June 9, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elko Nevada Temple

The Elko temple is slated for a 5.2-acre site adjacent to the southeast corner of Ruby View Golf Course, in the north part of the city. A single-story temple of roughly 10,000 square feet is being planned.

The site map of the Smithfield Utah Temple was released on Thursday, June 10. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Smithfield Utah Temple

Projected as a three-story temple of approximately 81,000 square feet, the Smithfield temple is planned for to sit on a 13.3-acre site at the intersection of 800 West and 100 North.

The Church released site locations on June 23, 2021, for the Burley Idaho Temple, Grand Junction Colorado Temple and Farmington New Mexico Temple. Credit: Church News graphic

Two weeks later, on June 23, the First Presidency released site locations for three additional Western United States temples announced at the same April 2021 general conference — the Burley Idaho, Farmington New Mexico and Grand Junction Colorado temples.

Again, no exterior renderings were released nor groundbreaking dates set for any of three.

Site location for the Burley Idaho Temple, as announced June 23, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Burley Idaho Temple

The Burley temple — a two-story edifice of approximately 38,600 square feet — will be built on a 10.1-acre site at 40 South and 150 East.

Site location for the Farmington New Mexico Temple, as announced June 23, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Farmington New Mexico Temple

Projected to be a single-story temple of approximately 25,000 square feet, the Farmington temple will be built on a 6.62-acre site at the intersection of College Boulevard and Windsor Drive. A meetinghouse also is planned to be built on the site.

Site location for the Grand Junction Colorado Temple, as announced June 23, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Grand Junction Colorado Temple

Located on Colorado’s Western Slope, the Grand Junction temple will sit on a 6.94-acre site at the intersection of Horizon Drive and North 12th Street.

Plans call for a single-story temple of approximately 25,000 square feet.

The site location for the Yorba Linda California Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Yorba Linda California Temple

On July 15, a site location was announced for the Yorba Linda California Temple, which was one of 20 temple locations announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2021 general conference.

The single-story edifice of approximately 30,000 square feet, will be built on a 5.4-acre site at the intersection of Bastanchury Road and Osmond Street in Yorba Linda, a suburban city in California’s northeastern Orange County, some 35 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

An exterior rendering hasn’t been released, nor has a groundbreaking date been announced.