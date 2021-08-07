Scheduling for Mesa temple open house begins Monday; Pocatello reservations ongoing

The scheduling of open-house reservations for the Mesa Arizona Temple begins online Monday morning, Aug. 9, about 8 a.m., allowing the public to schedule tours of the recently renovated temple that begin in mid-October.

Meanwhile, the reservation system for the Pocatello Idaho Temple has been operating for several weeks for the open house of that new temple beginning next month.

General information on upcoming open houses can be found at ChurchofJesusChrist.org/temples/open-houses, which provides links to temple-specific websites to make the reservations — mesatemple.org and pocatellotemple.org.

A similar site — dctemple.org — has been activated for information regarding the renovated Washington D.C. Temple, even though that open house doesn’t begin until mid-April 2022.

Following is additional information on the schedule of open houses and other events for the Mesa and Pocatello temples.

Mesa Arizona Temple

On June 25, the First Presidency announced dates for the open house and rededication of the Mesa Arizona Temple.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, will preside at the Sunday, Dec. 12, rededication, which will be done in three sessions — at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.

A view of the recently renovated Mesa Arizona Temple and the temple grounds in Mesa, Arizona, in April 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The public open house is scheduled from Saturday, Oct. 16, through Saturday, Nov. 20, excluding all Sundays during the five-week event. A youth devotional is planned for Saturday, Dec. 11.

Announced June 2017, the temple renovations began May 2018 — the second major renewal for the 94-year-old temple. Original plans for the Mesa temple were announced in October 1919, with a groundbreaking held on April 25, 1922, and President Heber J. Grant dedicating the 120,000-square-foot building on Oct. 23, 1927.

In 1945, it became the first temple to offer ordinances in a language other than English, with Spanish ordinances performed.

In February 1972, the Mesa Arizona Temple was closed for extensive remodeling, adding new technology in the ordinance rooms as well as a new entrance. With an expansion of 17,000 additional square feet, the temple saw an increase in ordinance rooms and larger dressing rooms. President Spencer W. Kimball, who was raised in Arizona, rededicated the Mesa temple on April 16, 1975.

Pocatello Idaho Temple

Tickets to the Pocatello Idaho Temple open house have been available for several weeks, with a special website — pocatellotemple.org — providing additional information, opportunities and events leading up to the temple’s Nov. 7 dedication.

Rendering of the Pocatello Idaho Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The five-week open house, which runs from Saturday, Sept. 18, through Saturday, Oct. 23, excluding all Sundays and also Saturday, Oct. 2, of the October 2021 general conference weekend.

Guests of all ages are invited to tour the newly constructed Pocatello Idaho Temple, 3100 Butte St. in Pocatello. Tours — which include a brief video before entering the temple — can be scheduled in English or Spanish.

Open house appointments are from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, beginning at one of four local meetinghouses in Pocatello, as identified on the open house ticket.

The website offers more information on the open house as well as attendance guidelines.

The First Presidency announced the open house and dedication dates for the Pocatello Idaho Temple on June 17, with President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, to preside at the Nov. 7 dedication. A youth devotional is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6.

The late President Thomas S Monson announced a temple for Pocatello in the April 2017 general conference. It will be the sixth operating temple in the state, with other temples located in Idaho Falls, Boise, Rexburg, Twin Falls and Meridian. President Russell M. Nelson announced a seventh temple for Idaho, to be built in Burley, during April 2021 general conference.

The website and monthly temple open house newsletter provide additional information on other events and opportunities: