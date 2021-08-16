Recently announced temple plans in Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico

Among the 21 new temples announced this year by President Russell M. Nelson are locations in Casper, Wyoming; Grand Junction, Colorado; and Farmington, New Mexico. Following is information about the three cities and surrounding areas. No groundbreaking dates have been announced for these temples.

Casper Wyoming Temple

• Second temple in the state, after Star Valley (dedicated in 2016).

• Temple site is 9.5 acres at the intersection of Wyoming Boulevard and Eagle Drive, just west of Roosevelt High School.

The site map for the Casper Wyoming Temple was released on Thursday, June 9, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

• One in every nine residents of Wyoming, or approximately 68,000 people, claim Church membership, in 19 stakes and 171 congregations.

• Casper’s city population is 58,000, with a metropolitan area of 80,000.

• There are two stakes in Casper (organized in 1962 and 2020) and five total in central and east-central Wyoming, plus one in western South Dakota. No city in Wyoming has more than two stakes.

• Casper is currently in the Fort Collins Colorado Temple district, 220 miles away. Other neighboring temples are in Billing, Montana, (275 miles) and Star Valley (350 miles).

Farmington New Mexico Temple

• Second temple in New Mexico, after Albuquerque (dedicated in 2000), and second in the Four Corners area, after the Monticello Utah Temple (1998). The Four Corners are where the Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona state lines meet, and the area includes the Navajo Nation.

• Temple site is 6.62 acres at the intersection of College Boulevard and Windsor Drive, just east of the San Juan College campus.

Site location for the Farmington New Mexico Temple, as announced June 23, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

• New Mexico is home to 70,000 members in 14 stakes and some 138 congregations.

• Farmington’s city population is 45,000, with a metropolitan area of 124,000.

• Northwestern New Mexico has four stakes, the first created in 1912. There is one stake in southwestern Colorado and one in northeastern Arizona.

• Farmington is currently in the Albuquerque New Mexico Temple district, which comprises 12 New Mexico and two Colorado stakes. Albuquerque is 180 miles from Farmington. Other neighboring temples are in Monticello, Utah, (130 miles) and Snowflake, Arizona (230).

Grand Junction Colorado Temple

• Third temple in state, after Denver (dedicated in 1986) and Fort Collins (2016).

• Temple site is 6.94 acres on the southeast corner of Horizon Drive and North 12th Street, in the north-central part of the city.

Site location for the Grand Junction Colorado Temple, as announced June 23, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

• The state is home to over 150,000 Latter-day Saints in 35 stakes and around 310 congregations.

• Grand Junction’s city population is about 62,000, with a metropolitan area of 154,000.

• There are four stakes in the west-central Colorado area around Grand Junction. The first created was in Grand Junction, in 1955.

• Grand Junction is currently in the Monticello Utah Temple district, which comprises three Utah stakes and four Colorado stakes. Monticello is 165 miles from Grand Junction. Other neighboring temples are in Vernal, Utah, (140 miles) and Denver (240).