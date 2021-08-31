Temple reopening status tracker — through Sept. 7

After closing all of its temples worldwide in late March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continues to reopen its temples in a careful and cautious four-phase plan.

Below is a closer look — in an area-by-area listing — at the current status of each of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples and projected through Tuesday, Sept. 7. Click on the area name below to jump to a listing of the temples and their current statuses in that area.

More information on the latest announcements on temple reopenings can be found at TheChurchNews.com.

With the announced changes, the Church will have — as of Sept. 7 — the following breakdown of its 168 dedicated temples:

138 operating in Phase 3

10 operating in Phase 2-B

6 operating in Phase 2

1 operating in Phase 1

5 “paused” — 3 in Phase 3, 1 in Phase 2-B, 1 in Phase 2

8 closed for major renovations — 6 districts designated as Phase 3 (Hong Kong China and Tokyo Japan temples not yet in a designated phase)

To date, 158 of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples worldwide — or 94% — will be offering at least some proxy ordinances or will have been designated for proxy temple work by the end of August 2021.

Patrons in the districts of temples moving to Phases 3 or 2-B will be notified of the changes and the starting dates, and they can begin scheduling ordinance reservations online via the temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org a week before the reopening date.

Phase 1 allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealings as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 2-B offers all living ordinances and proxy baptisms, by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of temple ordinances for deceased individuals.

Temples that are “paused” have stopped operations temporarily because of local COVID-19 conditions and precautions. Other temples may be temporarily closed for several weeks for routine maintenance and cleaning.

United States and Canada

North America Central | North America Northeast | North America Southeast | North America Southwest | North America West | Utah

Outside the United States and Canada

Africa Central | Africa South | Africa West | Asia | Asia North | Brazil | Caribbean | Central America | Europe | Europe East | Mexico | Middle East / Africa North | Pacific | Philippines | South America Northwest | South America South

Fort Collins Colorado Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

North America Central Area

Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple Credit: Sarah Jane Weaver

North America Northeast Area

Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

North America Southeast Area

Tucson Arizona Temple Credit: Scott Taylor

North America Southwest Area

Oakland California Temple Credit: Steve Griffin, Deseret News, Deseret News

North America West Area

Crowds emerge following the first session of the dedication for the Provo City Center Temple on Sunday, March 20, 2016. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Area

Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Africa Central Area

Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 3, 2020; Phase 2 Sept 14, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

The sun sets on the Durban South Africa Temple on Feb. 13, 2020. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Africa South Area

Durban South Africa Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of Aug. 31, 2021 Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 April 12, 2021; dropped to Phase 2-B Aug. 31, 2021.

— In Phase 2-B, as of Aug. 31, 2021 Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 April 12, 2021; dropped to Phase 2-B Aug. 31, 2021. Johannesburg South Africa Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

Accra Ghana Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Africa West Area

Aba Nigeria Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

— In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3. Accra Ghana Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

Taipei Taiwan Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Asia Area

Hong Kong Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Taipei Taiwan Temple — In Phase 3, as of Dec. 21, 2020. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

Seoul Korea Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Asia North Area

Fukuoka Japan Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

— In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3. Sapporo Japan Temple — In Phase 3, as of late June 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

— In Phase 3, as of late June 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3. Seoul Korea Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3. Tokyo Japan Temple — Closed for renovations.

São Paulo Brazil Temple Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred

Brazil Area

Campinas Brazil Temple — Begins Phase 3 as early as Sept. 7; in Phase 2-B, as of Aug. 10, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; and Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020.

— Begins Phase 3 as early as Sept. 7; in Phase 2-B, as of Aug. 10, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; and Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020. Curitiba Brazil Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of Aug. 10, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 14, 2020; and Phase 2 Sept 14, 2020.

In Phase 2-B, as of Aug. 10, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 14, 2020; and Phase 2 Sept 14, 2020. Fortaleza Brazil Temple — Begins Phase 3 as early as Sept. 7; in Phase 2-B, as of Aug. 2, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; and Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020.

— Begins Phase 3 as early as Sept. 7; in Phase 2-B, as of Aug. 2, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; and Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020. Manaus Brazil Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 19, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B Aug. 2, 2021.

— In Phase 3, as of July 19, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B Aug. 2, 2021. Porto Alegre Brazil Temple — Begins Phase 3 as early as Sept. 7; in Phase 2-B, as of Aug. 17, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Nov. 2, 2020. Started Phase 1 July 13, 2020; and Phase 2 Nov. 2, 2020.

— Begins Phase 3 as early as Sept. 7; in Phase 2-B, as of Aug. 17, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Nov. 2, 2020. Started Phase 1 July 13, 2020; and Phase 2 Nov. 2, 2020. Recife Brazil Temple — Begins Phase 3 as early as Sept. 7; in Phase 2-B, as of Aug. 10, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; and Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020.

— Begins Phase 3 as early as Sept. 7; in Phase 2-B, as of Aug. 10, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; and Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020. São Paulo Brazil Temple — Begins Phase 3 as early as Sept. 7; in Phase 2-B, as of Aug. 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; and Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020.

Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Caribbean Area

Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 Sept. 7, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 9, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.

— In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 Sept. 7, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 9, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021. Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 22, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

Guatemala City Guatemala Temple Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Central America Area

Paris France Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Europe Area

Kyiv Ukraine Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Europe East Area

Kyiv Ukraine Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 9, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 5, 2021.

Mexico City Mexico Temple Credit: Ravell Call, Deseret News

Mexico Area

Middle East / Africa North

No operating temples

Papeete Tahiti Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Pacific Area

Adelaide Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 8, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

— In Phase 3, as of Feb. 8, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3. Apia Samoa Temple — In Phase 3, as of Jan. 4, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 22, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

— In Phase 3, as of Jan. 4, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 22, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3. Brisbane Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Jan. 4, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 22, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

— In Phase 3, as of Jan. 4, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 22, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3. Hamilton New Zealand Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple was given Phase 3 status beginning May 24, 2021, so that members residing in the temple district can use the online scheduling system for an appointment at the nearest operating temple.

— Closed for renovations. The temple was given Phase 3 status beginning May 24, 2021, so that members residing in the temple district can use the online scheduling system for an appointment at the nearest operating temple. Melbourne Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 1, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Dec. 14, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

— In Phase 3, as of Feb. 1, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Dec. 14, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3. Nuku’alofa Tonga Temple — In Phase 3, as of Dec. 28, 2020. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

— In Phase 3, as of Dec. 28, 2020. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3. Papeete Tahiti Temple — In Phase 3, as of March 15, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 28, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

In Phase 3, as of March 15, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 28, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3. Perth Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 8, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

— In Phase 3, as of Feb. 8, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3. Suva Fiji Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 8, 2021, but currently “paused.” Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

— In Phase 3, as of Feb. 8, 2021, but currently “paused.” Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3. Sydney Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021, but currently “paused.” Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

Cebu City Philippines Temple

Philippines Area

Cebu City Philippines Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021, but currently “paused.” Started Phase 1 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 16, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.

— In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021, but currently “paused.” Started Phase 1 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 16, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021. Manila Philippines Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of July 12, 2021, but currently “paused.” Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; and Phase 2 Sept 21, 2020.

Arequipa Peru Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

South America Northwest

Concepción Chile Temple. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

South America South

Asunción Paraguay Temple — In Phase 3, as of Aug. 31, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 5, 2020; and Phase 2-B March 29, 2021.

— In Phase 3, as of Aug. 31, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 5, 2020; and Phase 2-B March 29, 2021. Buenos Aires Argentina Temple — In Phase 2, as of March 1, 2021, but currently “paused.” Started Phase 1 Nov. 23, 2020.

— In Phase 2, as of March 1, 2021, but currently “paused.” Started Phase 1 Nov. 23, 2020. Concepción Chile Temple — In Phase 3, as of Aug. 31, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 9, 2020; and Phase 2-B Aug. 2, 2021.

— In Phase 3, as of Aug. 31, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 9, 2020; and Phase 2-B Aug. 2, 2021. Córdoba Argentina Temple — In Phase 3, as of Aug. 31, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 3, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 5, 2020; and Phase 2-B March 29, 2021.

— In Phase 3, as of Aug. 31, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 3, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 5, 2020; and Phase 2-B March 29, 2021. Montevideo Uruguay Temple —

