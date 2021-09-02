New name, site, rendering for the temple in Eugene, Oregon

With Eugene, Oregon, identified five months ago for a temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, that temple now has a site, a rendering and a new name — the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple.

All three were released Thursday, Sept. 2, as published on Newsroom.

President Russell M. Nelson announced Eugene as a temple location in the April 2021 general conference — one of 20 sites for new temples, the most announced by the Church in a single day.

Locator map for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Willamette Valley temple will be built on a 10.5-acre site at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way in Springfield, a suburb of Eugene. The exterior rendering reflects the initial plans for a single-story temple of approximately 30,000 square feet.

The Willamette Valley temple will serve more than 30,000 Latter-day Saints and be the third temple in the state, following the Portland Oregon Temple (dedicated in 1989) and the Medford Oregon Temple (in 2000).

Oregon is home to more than 150,000 Latter-day Saints and more than 300 congregations.

Of the 20 new temple locations identified on April 4, the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple is the last of the nine United States temples to have its site and rendering released.

The others are the Helena Montana, Casper Wyoming, Grand Junction Colorado, Farmington New Mexico, Burley Idaho, Elko Nevada, Yorba Linda California and Smithfield Utah temples, with ground already broken for and construction started on the Helena temple.

All of the 11 temples announced in April 2021 general conference that are outside of the United States are still under development, with no sites or renderings yet released.