Learn about Utah, Nevada cities with recently announced temples

Among the 21 new temples announced this year by President Russell M. Nelson are locations in Elko, Nevada; Smithfield, Utah; and Ephraim, Utah. Following is information about the three cities and surrounding areas.

The Elko and Smithfield temples were announced April 4 during the concluding session of general conference. The Ephraim temple was announced May 1 during a virtual meeting with Church members in the Manti Utah Temple district, along with plans to preserve the “pioneer craftsmanship, artwork and character” of the Manti temple as it undergoes renovations.

No groundbreaking dates have been announced for these three temples.

Elko Nevada Temple

The site map of the Elko Nevada Temple was released on Thursday, June 9, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

• Third temple in the state, after Las Vegas (dedicated in 1989) and Reno (2000).

• Temple site is 5.2 acres adjacent to the southeast corner of Ruby View Golf Course, in the north part of the city. An exterior rendering of the temple was published Friday, Sept. 17.

• Elko’s city population in the 2020 census was 20,452, the eighth largest incorporated city in Nevada; the Elko County population was 53,702, the fifth most populous in the state.

• There are four stakes in northeastern and north-central Nevada, including two stakes in Elko. The first stake in Elko was organized in 1942. The first stake in northeastern Nevada was organized in Ely in 1926.

• Elko is currently in the district of the Salt Lake Temple, 230 miles away. The nearest temple in Nevada is in Reno, 289 miles away. The Salt Lake Temple district comprises 62 stakes. The under-construction Deseret Peak Utah Temple, in Tooele, is also in the current Salt Lake Temple district.

Ephraim Utah Temple

Ephraim is pictured on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced it will build a new temple in the town. Credit: Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

• Twenty-seventh announced temple in the state; second temple in Sanpete County, after Manti (dedicated in 1888 and closing Oct. 1 for a period of extensive renovations).

• Site has not been announced.

• Ephraim’s population in the 2020 census was 5,611; the Sanpete County population was 28,437.

• There are six stakes in Ephraim and northern Sanpete County, including two YSA stakes that serve Snow College students and others. The Ephraim Utah Stake was organized in 1985. The first stake in northern Sanpete County was organized in 1900.

• Ephraim is currently in the Manti temple district, which includes 23 stakes in Sanpete, Sevier, Carbon, Emery and Wayne counties. Manti and Ephraim are 7 miles apart.

Smithfield Utah Temple

The site map of the Smithfield Utah Temple was released on Thursday, June 10. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

• Twenty-sixth announced temple in Utah; second temple in Cache Valley, after Logan (dedicated in 1884).

• Temple site is 13.3 acres at the intersection of 800 West and 100 North.

• Smithfield’s population in the 2020 census was 13,571; the Cache County population was 133,154, the sixth most populous in the state.

• There are four stakes in Smithfield, three in other areas of northern Cache County, and three stakes in the Idaho portion of Cache Valley. The first Smithfield stake was organized in 1938. The first stake in northern Cache County was organized in 1901. The first Idaho Cache Valley stake was organized in 1884.

• Smithfield is in the Logan Utah Temple district, which comprises 42 stakes in Cache County and southeast Idaho. The Logan and Smithfield temples will be 9 miles apart.