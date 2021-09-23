Temple site locations announced for temples in Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala and Mexico

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released site locations and exterior renderings for four temples to be built in Latin America — in Belo Horizonte, Brazil; Cali, Colombia; Guatemala City, Guatemala; and Torreón, Mexico.

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for the greater Guatemala City area in October 2020 general conference and for Belo Horizonte, Cali and Torreón among the 20 temple locations identified in April 2021 general conference.

Detailed design plans for these temples are still being developed. Groundbreaking dates have not been set.

Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple

The Belo Horizonte temple will be constructed on an 11.8-acre site on Rua Professor Jose Vieira de Mendonça in Belo Horizonte. Plans call for a single-story temple of approximately 27,000 square feet.

Site location of the Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The temple will be the 13th announced for Brazil, with dedicated temples located in Campinas, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Manaus, Porto Alegre, Recife and São Paulo. One temple is completed and preparing to be dedicated in Rio de Janeiro; two are under construction in Bélem and Brasília; and more have been announced for Salvador and East São Paulo.

Exterior rendering of the Cali Colombia Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Cali Colombia Temple

The Cali temple will be on a 3.14-acre site on La Flora in Cali, Colombia. Plans call for a single-story temple of roughly 9,500 square feet.

Site location of the Cali Colombia Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The new temple in Colombia will be the third temple in the country, along with temples in Barranquilla and Bogotá. The Cali Colombia Temple will serve over 15,000 Latter-day Saints.

Exterior rendering of the Greater Guatemala City Guatemala Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Greater Guatemala City Guatemala Temple

The Greater Guatemala City Guatemala Temple will be built on a 1.5-acre site located at the intersection of 13 Calle and 5-56 in Guatemala City, Guatemala. Plans call for a two-story temple of approximately 30,000 square feet.

Site location for the Greater Guatemala City Guatemala Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The new temple in Guatemala will be the third temple, coming after the Guatemala City and Quetzaltenango temples. The Greater Guatemala City temple will serve more than 56,000 Latter-day Saints.

Exterior rendering of the Torreón Mexico Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Torreón Mexico Temple

The Torreón temple will be built on a 0.89-acre site at the corner of Paris and Amsterdam streets in the City of Gomez Palacio, Mexico. Plans call for a single-story temple of approximately 10,000 square feet.

Site location for the Torreón Mexico Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This will be Mexico’s 16th temple, with two announced, one in construction and 13 in operation. The Torreón Mexico Temple will serve more than 32,000 Latter-day Saints.

Dedicated temples are the Ciudad Juárez, Colonia Juárez Chihuahua, Guadalajara, Hermosillo Sonora, Mérida, Mexico City, Monterrey, Oaxaca, Tampico, Tijuana, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Veracruz and Villahermosa temples. A temple is under construction in Puebla, with another announced for Querétaro.