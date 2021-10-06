First Presidency announces groundbreaking for Bacolod Philippines Temple

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced a Saturday, Dec. 11, groundbreaking for the Bacolod Philippines Temple.

Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Philippines Area, will preside at the event, and attendance will be by invitation only, as reported by Newsroom.

The groundbreaking announcement was accompanied by the release of the site location and exterior rendering of the Bacolod Philippines Temple.

The site location of the Bacolod Philippines Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The single-story temple of approximately 26,700 square feet will be built on a 12.3-acre site located on the Bacolod Airport Access Road, north of Buri Road. An ancillary building of approximately 18,000 square feet — which will include patron housing, an arrival center and a distribution center — is also planed for the site.

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Bacolod, Philippines, during the October 2019 general conference, one of eight locations identified at the time.

More than 805,000 Latter-day Saints in approximately 1,200 congregations reside in the Philippines, which now counts eight temples.

The Manila and Cebu City temples are operating, having been dedicated in 1984 and 2010, respectively.

The three already under construction are the temples in Alaban, Davao and Urdaneta, to be joined by the end of the year by the Bacolod temple.

Two other locations for temples that have been announced and are in planning and design are Cagayan de Oro and Tacloban City, the latter having been announced by President Nelson earlier this week during the October 2021 general conference.