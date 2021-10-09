Ground broken for 2nd temple in the Equality State

Handcarts and flowers are placed near the Casper Wyoming Temple groundbreaking site on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Shovels can be seen in the background. Early converts of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints migrated west, through Wyoming, mostly using handcarts to transport their personal belongings.
Handcarts and flowers are placed near the Casper Wyoming Temple groundbreaking site on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Shovels can be seen in the background. Early converts of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints migrated west, through Wyoming, mostly using handcarts to transport their personal belongings. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, second from right, his wife, Sister Wendy Nielsen, third from right, along with Church leaders and invited guests, turn ceremonial shovelfuls of soil during the groundbreaking of the Casper Wyoming Temple on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, second from right, his wife, Sister Wendy Nielsen, third from right, along with Church leaders and invited guests, turn ceremonial shovelfuls of soil during the groundbreaking of the Casper Wyoming Temple on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, General Authority Seventy, and Joseph Warr, a former patriarch and president of the Casper Wyoming Stake, at the Casper Wyoming Temple groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, General Authority Seventy, and Joseph Warr, a former patriarch and president of the Casper Wyoming Stake, at the Casper Wyoming Temple groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Sister Wendy Nielsen, wife of Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, greets members at the Casper Wyoming Temple groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Sister Wendy Nielsen, wife of Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, greets members at the Casper Wyoming Temple groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Latter-day Saint youth and Church leaders participate in the groundbreaking of the Casper Wyoming Temple on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Latter-day Saint youth and Church leaders participate in the groundbreaking of the Casper Wyoming Temple on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Church leaders and other Latter-day Saints participate in the groundbreaking of the Casper Wyoming Temple on Oct. 9, 2021.
Church leaders and other Latter-day Saints participate in the groundbreaking of the Casper Wyoming Temple on Oct. 9, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Near handcarts are shovels used at the groundbreaking for the Casper Wyoming Temple on Oct. 9, 2021. Early converts of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints migrated to the western United States mostly using handcarts to transport their personal belongings.
Near handcarts are shovels used at the groundbreaking for the Casper Wyoming Temple on Oct. 9, 2021. Early converts of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints migrated to the western United States mostly using handcarts to transport their personal belongings. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Shovels used at the groundbreaking for the Casper Wyoming Temple are arranged together, Oct. 9, 2021.
Shovels used at the groundbreaking for the Casper Wyoming Temple are arranged together, Oct. 9, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A digital rendering of the Casper Wyoming Temple is displayed at the groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
A digital rendering of the Casper Wyoming Temple is displayed at the groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A map showing the location of the Casper Wyoming Temple.
A map showing the location of the Casper Wyoming Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
An artist's rendering of the Casper Wyoming Temple.
An artist’s rendering of the Casper Wyoming Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ground was broken for the Casper Wyoming Temple in a ceremony held on Saturday, Oct. 9. Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s North America Central Area, presided at the groundbreaking and offered a dedicatory prayer.

“Write down your feelings today,” Elder Nielsen said, noting the significance of the occasion. “This is a journal entry for not only now, but also for those who will read and learn about this event in the future.”

Attendance at the groundbreaking was by invitation only. Residents in the temple district were able to watch the ceremony via broadcast.

Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, second from right, his wife, Sister Wendy Nielsen, third from right, along with Church leaders and invited guests, turn ceremonial shovelfuls of soil during the groundbreaking of the Casper Wyoming Temple on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, second from right, his wife, Sister Wendy Nielsen, third from right, along with Church leaders and invited guests, turn ceremonial shovelfuls of soil during the groundbreaking of the Casper Wyoming Temple on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In his dedicatory prayer, Elder Nielsen recounted the experience of early Latter-day Saints as they traveled to the Salt Lake Valley. “May we never forget their unwavering effort and sacrifices,” he said. “May this temple stand as a symbol of their commitment to Thee and of their desire to build Thy kingdom here on Earth.”

He shared the gratitude felt by many for whom the temple is an answer to prayer. “We can only imagine the celebration on the other side of the veil among those whose sacrifices prepared the way for the blessings we enjoy today. Our hearts rejoice with them,” he said.

Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, General Authority Seventy, and Joseph Warr, a former patriarch and president of the Casper Wyoming Stake, at the Casper Wyoming Temple groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, General Authority Seventy, and Joseph Warr, a former patriarch and president of the Casper Wyoming Stake, at the Casper Wyoming Temple groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Casper Wyoming Temple is the first of two temples in the state announced by President Russell M. Nelson this year. It was announced in the April general conference, and another temple, in Cody, was announced in the October conference. Wyoming is also home to the Star Valley Wyoming Temple, dedicated five years ago in October 2016.

Located on a 9.5-acre site at the intersection of Wyoming Boulevard Southwest and Eagle Drive, just west of Roosevelt High School, the Casper Wyoming Temple will be a single story and about 10,000 square feet.

There are over 170 Church congregations in Wyoming, with more than 67,000 Latter-day Saints — or about one in every nine residents — in the state. Wyoming, known as the Equality State for being the first to give voting rights to women, is the least populated and least densely populated state in the contiguous United States.