Ground broken for 2nd temple in the Equality State

Ground was broken for the Casper Wyoming Temple in a ceremony held on Saturday, Oct. 9. Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s North America Central Area, presided at the groundbreaking and offered a dedicatory prayer.

“Write down your feelings today,” Elder Nielsen said, noting the significance of the occasion. “This is a journal entry for not only now, but also for those who will read and learn about this event in the future.”

Attendance at the groundbreaking was by invitation only. Residents in the temple district were able to watch the ceremony via broadcast.

Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, second from right, his wife, Sister Wendy Nielsen, third from right, along with Church leaders and invited guests, turn ceremonial shovelfuls of soil during the groundbreaking of the Casper Wyoming Temple on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In his dedicatory prayer, Elder Nielsen recounted the experience of early Latter-day Saints as they traveled to the Salt Lake Valley. “May we never forget their unwavering effort and sacrifices,” he said. “May this temple stand as a symbol of their commitment to Thee and of their desire to build Thy kingdom here on Earth.”

He shared the gratitude felt by many for whom the temple is an answer to prayer. “We can only imagine the celebration on the other side of the veil among those whose sacrifices prepared the way for the blessings we enjoy today. Our hearts rejoice with them,” he said.

Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, General Authority Seventy, and Joseph Warr, a former patriarch and president of the Casper Wyoming Stake, at the Casper Wyoming Temple groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Casper Wyoming Temple is the first of two temples in the state announced by President Russell M. Nelson this year. It was announced in the April general conference, and another temple, in Cody, was announced in the October conference. Wyoming is also home to the Star Valley Wyoming Temple, dedicated five years ago in October 2016.

Located on a 9.5-acre site at the intersection of Wyoming Boulevard Southwest and Eagle Drive, just west of Roosevelt High School, the Casper Wyoming Temple will be a single story and about 10,000 square feet.

There are over 170 Church congregations in Wyoming, with more than 67,000 Latter-day Saints — or about one in every nine residents — in the state. Wyoming, known as the Equality State for being the first to give voting rights to women, is the least populated and least densely populated state in the contiguous United States.