Rendering released for Farmington New Mexico Temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the exterior rendering for the Farmington New Mexico Temple.
The Tuesday, Oct. 19, release follows the June 23 site location announcement for the Farmington temple. A groundbreaking date has not been announced yet.
The temple was one of 20 new temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson during April 2021 general conference.
Projected to be a single-story temple of approximately 25,000 square feet, the Farmington New Mexico Temple will be built on a 6.62-acre site at the intersection of College Boulevard and Windsor Drive. A meetinghouse also is planned to be built on the site.
The temple will be the second in New Mexico, which counts nearly 70,000 Church members, 138 congregations, 14 stakes and a temple in Albuquerque that was dedicated in 2000.