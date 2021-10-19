Rendering released for Farmington New Mexico Temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the exterior rendering for the Farmington New Mexico Temple.

The Tuesday, Oct. 19, release follows the June 23 site location announcement for the Farmington temple. A groundbreaking date has not been announced yet.

The temple was one of 20 new temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson during April 2021 general conference.

Site location for the Farmington New Mexico Temple, as announced June 23, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Projected to be a single-story temple of approximately 25,000 square feet, the Farmington New Mexico Temple will be built on a 6.62-acre site at the intersection of College Boulevard and Windsor Drive. A meetinghouse also is planned to be built on the site.

The temple will be the second in New Mexico, which counts nearly 70,000 Church members, 138 congregations, 14 stakes and a temple in Albuquerque that was dedicated in 2000.