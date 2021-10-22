Site announced for Ephraim Utah Temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the location of the Ephraim Utah Temple, which was announced in May 2021 by President Russell M. Nelson.

Projected as a three-story temple of approximately 39,000 square feet, the temple will be built on a 9.16-acre site located at the intersection of 200 North and 400 East in Ephraim, Utah. The location is directly northeast of Snow College.

The location was published Friday, Oct. 22, on Newsroom. An exterior rendering of the new temple will be released later.

Detailed design plans are still being developed. Project leaders will begin working with city officials on preliminary plans, with public documents to be filed in coming months.

The Ephraim Utah Temple is expected to serve more than 31,000 Latter-day Saints who reside within the temple district.

With more than 2.1 million Church members, Utah is home to 28 temples that are operating, under renovation, under construction or still in planning stages.

The 14 operating temples in the state are the Bountiful, Brigham City, Cedar City, Draper, Jordan River, Logan, Monticello, Mount Timpanogos, Ogden, Oquirrh Mountain, Payson, Provo City Center, Provo and Vernal temples, with the Manti, Salt Lake and St. George temples currently undergoing major renovations.

Utah’s seven temples under construction are the Deseret Peak, Layton, Orem, Red Cliffs, Saratoga Springs, Syracuse and Taylorsville temples.

Four temples in the start are still in design and planning. Like the Ephraim temple, a site has been announced for the Smithfield Utah Temple, with the Lindon Utah Temple having both a site and rendering released. A temple for Heber Valley was announced earlier this month in the October 2021 general conference.

Correction: An earlier version incorrectly had the Layton Utah Temple, which is under construction, in the list of 14 operating temples.