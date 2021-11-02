Temple reopening status tracker — through Nov. 9

After closing all of its temples worldwide in late March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continues to reopen its temples in a careful and cautious four-phase plan.
Below is a closer look — in an area-by-area listing — at the current status of each of the Church’s 169 dedicated temples and projected through Tuesday, Nov. 9. Click on the area name below to jump to a listing of the temples and their current statuses in that area.
More information on the latest announcements on temple reopenings can be found at TheChurchNews.com.
With the announced changes, the Church will have — as of Nov. 9 — the following breakdown of its 169 dedicated temples:
- 147 operating in Phase 3
- 4 operating in Phase 2-B
- 4 operating in Phase 2
- 2 operating in Phase 1
- 3 “paused” — 2 in Phase 3
- 9 closed for major renovations — 7 districts designated as Phase 3 (Hong Kong China and Tokyo Japan temples not yet in a designated phase)
For temples dedicated or rededicated in late 2021 and set to open in Phase 3, the Winnipeg Manitoba Temple begins as early as Nov. 12, the Pocatello Idaho Temple as early as Nov. 16, and the Mesa Arizona Temple as early as Dec. 21.
Latest temple updates: Buenos Aires temple to resume operations; Mesa temple has date set to reopen
To date, 160 of the Church’s 169 dedicated temples worldwide — or 94.7% — will be offering at least some proxy ordinances or will have been designated for proxy temple work.
Patrons in the districts of temples moving to Phases 3 or 2-B will be notified of the changes and the starting dates, and they can begin scheduling ordinance reservations online via the temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org a week before the reopening date.
Phase 1 allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealings as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 2-B offers all living ordinances and proxy baptisms, by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of temple ordinances for deceased individuals.
Temples that are “paused” have stopped operations temporarily because of local COVID-19 conditions and precautions. Other temples may be temporarily closed for several weeks for routine maintenance and cleaning.
United States and Canada
North America Central | North America Northeast | North America Southeast | North America Southwest | North America West | Utah
Outside the United States and Canada
Africa Central | Africa South | Africa West | Asia | Asia North | Brazil | Caribbean | Central America | Europe | Europe East | Mexico | Middle East / Africa North | Pacific | Philippines | South America Northwest | South America South
North America Central Area
- Billings Montana Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 26, 2021.
- Bismarck North Dakota Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 5, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 26, 2021.
- Boise Idaho Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 12, 2021.
- Calgary Alberta Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and Phase 2-B March 29, 2021.
- Cardston Alberta Temple — In Phase 3, as of March 15, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Chicago Illinois Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 5, 2021. Started Phase 1 Sept. 14, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 24, 2021.
- Denver Colorado Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 5, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 7, 2021.
- Edmonton Alberta Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and Phase 2-B March 29, 2021.
- Fort Collins Colorado Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 5, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 7, 2021.
- Idaho Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 24, 2021.
- Kansas City Missouri Temple — In Phase 3, as of May 10, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; and Phase 2-B March 29, 2021.
- Meridian Idaho Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 12, 2021.
- Nauvoo Illinois Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Pocatello Idaho Temple — New temple to open in Phase 3, beginning to offer living and proxy ordinances as early as Nov. 16, 2021.
- Regina Saskatchewan Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 5, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 24, 2021.
- Rexburg Idaho Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 24, 2021.
- St. Louis Missouri Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 26, 2021.
- St. Paul Minnesota Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 5, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 21, 2021.
- Star Valley Wyoming Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 28, 2021.Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 12, 2021.
- Twin Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 14, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and Phase 2-B March 29, 2021.
- Winnipeg Manitoba Temple — Newly dedicated temple to open in Phase 3, beginning to offer living and proxy ordinances as early as Nov. 12, 2021.
- Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 26, 2021.
North America Northeast Area
- Boston Massachusetts Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 5, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 April 26, 2021; and Phase 2-B June 7, 2021.
- Columbus Ohio Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple was given Phase 3 status beginning July 5, 2021, so members residing in the Columbus temple district can use the online scheduling system for an appointment at the nearest operating temple. Given Phase 2-B status May 24, 2021.
- Detroit Michigan Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 5, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 21, 2021.
- Halifax Nova Scotia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Hartford Connecticut Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 5, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 7, 2021.
- Indianapolis Indiana Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 5, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Manhattan New York Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 5, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 May 24, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 21, 2021.
- Montreal Quebec Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 13, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 3 May 24, 2021.
- Palmyra New York Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 5, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Feb. 15, 2021; and Phase 2-B May 24, 2021.
- Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 5, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 7, 2021.
- Toronto Ontario Temple — In Phase 3 as of July 26, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 29, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 26, 2021.
- Washington D.C. Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple was given Phase 3 status beginning July 5, 2021, so that members residing in the Washington D.C. temple district can use the online scheduling system for an appointment at the nearest operating temple. Given Phase 2-B status May 24, 2021.
North America Southeast Area
- Atlanta Georgia Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 1, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 26, 2021.
- Birmingham Alabama Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 26, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Columbia South Carolina Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 29, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 21, 2021.
- Louisville Kentucky Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Memphis Tennessee Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 26, 2021.
- Nashville Tennessee Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 26, 2021.
- Orlando Florida Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 21, 2021.
- Raleigh North Carolina Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
North America Southwest Area
- Albuquerque New Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 14, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 26, 2021.
- Dallas Texas Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 14, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Gilbert Arizona Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 26, 2021.
- Houston Texas Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Las Vegas Nevada Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 14, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 29, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 26, 2021.
- Lubbock Texas Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Mesa Arizona Temple — Newly renovated temple to open in Phase 3, beginning to offer living and proxy ordinances as early as Dec. 21, 2021. During renovation, the temple district was given Phase 2-B status on April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 on June 28, 2021.
- Monticello Utah Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 12, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 12, 2021.
- Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Phoenix Arizona Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 26, 2021.
- Reno Nevada Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; started Phase 2 Aug 24, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 12, 2021.
- San Antonio Texas Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 14, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Snowflake Arizona Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 12, 2021.
- The Gila Valley Arizona Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 12, 2021.
- Tucson Arizona Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 12, 2021.
North America West Area
- Anchorage Alaska Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 24, 2021.
- Columbia River Washington Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 5, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 27, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 26, 2021.
- Fresno California Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Kona Hawaii Temple — In Phase 3, as of March 15, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Oct 5, 2020; and went straight from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Laie Hawaii Temple — In Phase 3, as of March 15, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Oct 5, 2020; and went straight from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Los Angeles California Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 5, 2021. Closed through the end of August for regular maintenance, the temple will begin offering ordinances in September. Started Phase 1 July 13, 2020; Phase 2 March 29, 2021; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Medford Oregon Temple — Among the temples identified as moving to Phase 3 sometime in August 2021, although a specific date hasn’t been announced for this temple. In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; and Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020.
- Newport Beach California Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 28, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Oakland California Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 9, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Portland Oregon Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 5, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 202; and Phase 2-B March 29, 2021.
- Redlands California Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021. Started Phase July 6, 2020; Phase 2 March 1, 2021; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Sacramento California Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- San Diego California Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 28, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Seattle Washington Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 5, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 13, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and Phase 2-B March 29, 2021.
- Spokane Washington Temple — In Phase 3, as of Aug. 16, 2020. Started Phase 1 July 13, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 26, 2021.
- Vancouver British Columbia Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 19, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and Phase 2-B July 5, 2021.
Utah Area
- Bountiful Utah Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 14, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 12, 2021.
- Brigham City Utah Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 12, 2021.
- Cedar City Utah Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 14, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 26, 2021.
- Draper Utah Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 12, 2021.
- Jordan River Utah Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 12, 2021.
- Logan Utah Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 14, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 12, 2021.
- Manti Utah Temple — Closed for renovations, with the temple district retaining the Phase 3 designation from prior to its closing. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 June 21, 2021.
- Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 26, 2021.
- Ogden Utah Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 12, 2021.
- Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 12, 2021.
- Payson Utah Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 26, 2021.
- Provo City Center Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 14, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 26, 2021.
- Provo Utah Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 14, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 26, 2021.
- Salt Lake Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple was given Phase 3 status as of June 28, 2021, so that members residing in the Salt Lake Temple district can use the online scheduling system for an appointment at the nearest operating temple. Given Phase 2-B status April 12, 2021.
- St. George Utah Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple was given Phase 3 status as of June 14, 2021, so that members residing in the St. George temple district can use the online scheduling system for an appointment at the nearest operating temple. Given Phase 2-B status April 26, 2021.
- Vernal Utah Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 26, 2021.
- NOTE: The Monticello Utah Temple is in the North America Southwest Area.
Africa Central Area
- Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 3, 2020; Phase 2 Sept 14, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
Africa South Area
- Durban South Africa Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 April 12, 2021; dropped to Phase 2-B Aug. 31, 2021, after being paused, but returned Oct. 5, 2021.
- Johannesburg South Africa Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
Africa West Area
- Aba Nigeria Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Accra Ghana Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
Asia Area
- Hong Kong Temple — Closed for renovations.
- Taipei Taiwan Temple — In Phase 3, as of Dec. 21, 2020. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
Asia North Area
- Fukuoka Japan Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Sapporo Japan Temple — In Phase 3, as of late June 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Seoul Korea Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Tokyo Japan Temple — Closed for renovations.
Brazil Area
- Campinas Brazil Temple — In Phase 3, as of Sept. 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; and Phase 2-B Aug. 10, 2021.
- Curitiba Brazil Temple — In Phase 3, as of Sept. 21, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 14, 2020; and Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; and Phase 2-B Aug. 10, 2021.
- Fortaleza Brazil Temple — In Phase 3, as of Sept. 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B Aug. 10, 2021.
- Manaus Brazil Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 19, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B Aug. 2, 2021.
- Porto Alegre Brazil Temple — In Phase 3, as of Sept. 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 13, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 2, 2020; and Phase 2-B Aug. 17, 2021.
- Recife Brazil Temple — In Phase 3, as of Sept. 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; and Phase 2-B Aug. 10, 2021.
- São Paulo Brazil Temple — In Phase 3, as of Sept. 7, 2021; Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; and Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; and Phase 2-B Aug. 7, 2021.
Caribbean Area
- Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 Sept. 7, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 9, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 22, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
Central America Area
- Guatemala City Guatemala Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 Dec. 7, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Panama City Panama Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 Dec. 14, 2020; Phase 2 March 1, 2021; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple — In Phase 3, as of Nov. 2. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 30, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 7, 2021.
- San José Costa Rica Temple — In Phase 1, as of Sept. 14, 2020. Started Phase 2 Feb. 15, 2021, but returned back to Phase 1.
- San Salvador El Salvador Temple — In Phase 3, as of March 15, 2021. Started Phase 1 Sept. 28, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 30, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 Oct. 19, 2020; Phase 2 Dec. 21, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
Europe Area
- Bern Switzerland Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 17, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 29, 2021.
- Copenhagen Denmark Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; and Phase 2-B March 29, 2021.
- Frankfurt Germany Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 July 20, 2020; and Phase 2-B March 29, 2021.
- Freiberg Germany Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 21, 2021.
- Helsinki Finland Temple — In Phase 3, as of May 24, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Lisbon Portugal Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 7, 2021.
- London England Temple — In Phase 3, as of May 10, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 12, 2021.
- Madrid Spain Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Paris France Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 27, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 22, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and Phase 2-B July 5, 2021.
- Preston England Temple — In Phase 3, as of May 10, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 27, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 12, 2021.
- Rome Italy Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Feb. 15, 2021; and Phase 2-B June 7, 2021.
- Stockholm Sweden Temple — In Phase 3, as of Aug. 3, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; and Phase 2-B July 12, 2021.
- The Hague Netherlands Temple — In Phase 3, as of Sept. 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; and Phase 2B July 5, 2021.
Europe East Area
- Kyiv Ukraine Temple — In Phase 3, as of Sept. 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 5, 2021; and Phase 2 Aug. 9, 2021.
Mexico Area
- Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of Aug. 24, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 21, 2021.
- Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of Aug. 24, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 21, 2021.
- Guadalajara Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 29, 2020; Phase 2 March 15, 2021; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of Sept. 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 Sept. 7, 2020; and Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 7, 2021.
- Mérida Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021. Started Phase 1 Sept. 28, 2020; Phase 2 Dec. 14, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Mexico City Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of Sept. 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; and Phase 2 June 7, 2021; and Phase 2-B July 5, 2021.
- Monterrey Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 Sept. 14, 2020; Phase 2 March 15, 2021; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Oaxaca Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 17, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Tampico Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 Oct. 12, 2020; Phase 2 Dec. 14, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Tijuana Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 19, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 Feb. 22, 2021; and Phase 2-B June 7, 2021.
- Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 17, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Veracruz Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 Sept 14, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Villahermosa Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of Sept. 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 Sept. 14, 2020; and Phase 2 Dec. 14, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 21, 2021.
Middle East / Africa North
- No operating temples
Pacific Area
- Adelaide Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 8, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Apia Samoa Temple — In Phase 3, as of Jan. 4, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 22, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Brisbane Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Jan. 4, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 22, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Hamilton New Zealand Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple was given Phase 3 status beginning May 24, 2021, so that members residing in the temple district can use the online scheduling system for an appointment at the nearest operating temple.
- Melbourne Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 1, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Dec. 14, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Nuku’alofa Tonga Temple — In Phase 3, as of Dec. 28, 2020. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Papeete Tahiti Temple — In Phase 3, as of March 15, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 28, 2020; Phase 3 March 15, 2021; dropped to Phase 2 in September 2021 after being paused before returning to Phase 3.
- Perth Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 8, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Suva Fiji Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 8, 2021, but currently “paused.” Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Sydney Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021, but currently “paused.” Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
Philippines Area
- Cebu City Philippines Temple — Has returned to Phase 1 after previously being paused. Started Phase 1 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 16, 2020; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3, July 12, 2021.
- Manila Philippines Temple — Has returned to Phase 2-B, after previously being paused and then resuming in Phase 1. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Sept 21, 2020; and Phase 2-B July 12, 2021.
South America Northwest
- Arequipa Peru Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of Oct. 5, 2021. Started Phase 1 Nov. 23, 2020; and Phase 2 Jan. 11, 2021.
- Barranquilla Colombia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Jan. 11, 2021. Started Phase 1 Dec. 7, 2020.
- Bogotá Colombia Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of Oct. 5, 2021. Started Phase 1 Nov. 30, 2020; and Phase 2 Jan. 11, 2021.
- Caracas Venezuela Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 19, 2021. Started Phase 1 Dec. 7, 2020; Phase 2 Jan. 11, 2021; and Phase 2-B June 7, 2021.
- Cochabamba Bolivia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Sept. 14, 2021. Started Phase 1 Sept. 28, 2020; Phase 2 Jan 11, 2021; and Phase 2-B April 26, 2021.
- Guayaquil Ecuador Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 27, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 28, 2020; and Phase 2-B March 29, 2020.
- Lima Peru Temple — In Phase 3, as of Sept. 14, 2021. Started Phase 1 Nov. 23, 2020; Phase 2 Jan. 11, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 21, 2021.
- Trujillo Peru Temple — In Phase 3, as of Sept. 14, 2021. Started Phase 1 Nov. 23, 2020; Phase 2 Jan. 11, 2021; and Phase 2-B June 7, 2021.
South America South
- Asunción Paraguay Temple — In Phase 3, as of Aug. 31, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 5, 2020; and Phase 2-B March 29, 2021.
- Buenos Aires Argentina Temple — In Phase 2, as of March 1, 2021, resuming Nov. 2 after a paused due to local COVID-19 conditions.” Started Phase 1 Nov. 23, 2020.
- Concepción Chile Temple — In Phase 3, as of Aug. 31, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 9, 2020; and Phase 2-B Aug. 2, 2021.
- Córdoba Argentina Temple — In Phase 3, as of Aug. 31, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 3, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 5, 2020; and Phase 2-B March 29, 2021.
- Montevideo Uruguay Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 3, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020.
- Santiago Chile Temple — In Phase 3, as of Aug. 31, 2021. Started Phase 1 Oct. 5, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 9, 2020; and Phase 2-B Aug. 2, 2021.