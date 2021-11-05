Church to permanently close temple cafeterias in early 2022

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will permanently close cafeterias located inside its temples in early 2022 in a move to simplify temple operations, according to Newsroom.

Cafeterias currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will not reopen, and the Guayaquil Ecuador and Hamilton New Zealand temples will require a long transition period before closing their cafeterias.

“We are grateful for the dedication of Church members and employees who have assisted in the operation of temple cafeterias for many years,” said an email sent Friday, Nov. 5, to Latter-day Saints worldwide.