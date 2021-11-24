A first look: Exterior rendering of Smithfield Utah Temple released

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released an exterior rendering for the Smithfield Utah Temple.

The exterior rendering was published Wednesday, Nov. 24, along with the rendering of what will be the redesigned and reconstructed Provo Utah Temple.

The Smithfield temple was among 20 new temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson during April 2021 general conference. The temple’s location and general dimensions were published on June 10.

Projected as a three-story temple of approximately 81,000 square feet, the Smithfield temple is planned for to sit on a 13.3-acre site at the intersection of 800 West and 100 North.

The Smithfield temple is the most recent of Utah’s 28 total temples — announced, under construction, under renovation or in operation. Other temples that have been announced or are under construction are located in Ephraim, Heber Valley, Layton, Lindon, Orem, St. George (Red Cliffs), Saratoga Springs, Syracuse, Taylorsville and Tooele (Deseret Peak).