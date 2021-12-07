The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released site locations and exterior renderings for the Cape Town South Africa and Querétaro Mexico temples.

Both were among the 20 temple locations announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2021 general conference.

The renderings and sites were published Tuesday, Dec. 7, on Newsroom.

Detailed design plans for both temples are still being developed. Groundbreaking dates have not been set.

Querétaro Mexico Temple

The Querétaro temple will be located on a 3.58-acre site at Prolongación Tecnológico Norte 150, Colonia San Pablo, Querétaro, Mexico. It will be a two-story temple of approximately 27,500 square feet with a central tower.

Location of the Querétaro Mexico Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Mexico is home to 17 temples, with the 13 dedicated and operating ones being the Ciudad Juárez, Colonia Juárez Chihuahua, Guadalajara, Hermosillo Sonora, Mérida, Mexico City, Monterrey, Oaxaca, Tampico, Tijuana, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Veracruz and Villahermosa temples. In addition to Querétaro, a temple is under construction in Puebla, another in Torreón had it site and rendering released on Sept. 23, and another was announced in October 2021 general conference for Culiacán.

Cape Town South Africa Temple

Exterior rendering of the Cape Town South Africa Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Cape Town temple will be built at 3 Liesbeek Avenue, Observatory, in Cape Town. Plans call for a single-story temple of 9,500 square feet on a 3.79-acre site, with a meetinghouse and arrival center there as well.

It will be the third temple in South Africa, with dedicated temples operating in Johannesburg and Durban.