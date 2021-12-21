Latest temple updates: 164 of Church’s 170 temples to be offering all living, proxy ordinances

All but a half-dozen of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ 170 dedicated temples worldwide will be offering all living and proxy ordinances by the end of 2021.

After closing all of its temples by late March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church began to reopen its temples seven weeks later, advancing their operations in a careful and cautious four-phase plan that has continued since.

The sole temple update published Tuesday, Dec. 21, is:

Montevideo Uruguay Temple, moving to Phase 3 and offering all living and proxy ordinances, as early as Dec. 28.

Counting all the current and projected temples and districts operating in Phase 3, 164 of the Church’s 170 temples — or 96.5% — are designated now to be offering all living and proxy ordinances.

Add in the additional temples operating or projected to be operating in Phase 2-B and offering proxy baptisms and confirmations, and 168 of the Church’s 170 temples — or 98.8% — are offering at least some proxy ordinances in addition to all living ordinances.

Phase 1 allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealing as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 2-B offers all living ordinances and proxy baptisms, by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of temple ordinances for deceased individuals.

Temples that are “paused” have stopped operations temporarily because of local COVID-19 conditions and precautions. Other temples may be temporarily closed for several weeks for routine maintenance and cleaning.

To date, two temples are in either Phase 1:

San José Costa Rica Temple, in Phase 1

Suva Fiji Temple, in Phase 1

Four other temples are in Phase 2-B:

Barranquilla Colombia Temple

Cebu City Philippines Temple, which had been operating in Phase 3 earlier in the year but was paused

Medford Oregon Temple, which had been projected to move to Phase 3 in August but still remains in Phase 2-B and currently closed for extended maintenance

Seoul Korea Temple

With the latest changes, the Church will have — as of Dec. 28 — the following breakdown of its 170 dedicated temples (not including projected or unscheduled changes later):

156 operating in Phase 3

4 operating in Phase 2-B

0 operating in Phase 2

2 operating in Phase 1

0 “paused” in any phase

8 closed for major renovations, with all 8 districts designated as Phase 3

Patrons in the districts of temples moving to Phases 3 or 2-B will be notified of the changes and the starting dates, and they can begin scheduling ordinance reservations online via the temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org a week before the reopening date.

While Phase 3 temples are offering all living and proxy ordinances, they are not operating at full capacity, with temples requiring pre-scheduled online reservations because of pandemic-related precautions on size of gatherings.

An area-by-area listing of the current status of each of the Church’s 170 dedicated temples is available on the Church News’ temple reopening status tracker. Clicking on a temple name in the temple status tracker takes the user to that temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org where proxy ordinance work can be scheduled online.

Closures and reopenings

Since early May 2020, the Church has announced weekly which temples will be moving to Phase 1, 2 or 3 status the following week.

On Feb. 21 and 22, 2020, four temples in the Church’s Asia and Asia North areas closed because of the developing pandemic. By the end of that month, 24 temples had closed.

By March 24, 2020, a month after the first closures, the number of pandemic-closed temples had reached 111. A day later, the First Presidency announced the closure of all operating temples worldwide.

Temples remained closed for six weeks, until the First Presidency announced “a carefully coordinated, cautious and phased reopening of temples” on May 7, 2020. Less than a week later, on May 11, a group of 17 temples became the first to open in Phase 1, offering limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment.

In a July 20, 2020 letter, the First Presidency announced both changes to the temple endowment ceremony and the start of reopened temples to move to Phase 2. Seven days later, on July 27, the first 12 temples being upgraded to Phase 2 began performing once again all living temple ordinances, by appointment.

On Dec. 7, 2020, the First Presidency identified four temples as the first to advance to Phase 3 of the Church’s four-phase reopening plan as early as Dec. 21, 2020. On that Dec. 21 date, the Taipei Taiwan Temple was the first to have proxy ordinances joining living ordinances as being performed on a limited basis.

On March 15, 2021, the First Presidency announced the first 13 temples to move to Phase 2-B later that month. The new phase designation expands the Phase 2 allowance for all living ordinances with proxy baptisms, with the temple baptistry open for small groups — particularly for members with limited-use recommends.

As of July 2021, all of the Church’s operating temples have reopened after the pandemic closures, although attendance remains limited because of pandemic precautions. On July 5, the Kyiv Ukraine Temple was the final temple to reopen.

Four phases of reopening

The four phases of the Church’s reopening plan are: