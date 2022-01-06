At the start of 2022, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has 265 temples in various stages of operation, renovation, construction and planning:

Dedicated and operating or scheduled for dedication or rededication — 164

Dedicated and under renovations — 7

Under construction or scheduled for groundbreaking — 45

Announced with site locations — 18

Others announced — 31

Total temples — 265

The above breakdown includes the Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple, scheduled for dedication on May 8; the Washington D.C. Temple, scheduled for rededication on June 19; and the Freetown Sierra Leone Temple, scheduled for groundbreaking on March 19. The Provo Utah Temple is included as operating, since its announced renovation is still unscheduled and dependent on the unscheduled completion of the Orem Utah Temple.

At the start of 2021, the Church had 231 temples in the following stages:

Dedicated and operating or scheduled for dedication or rededication — 163

Dedicated and under renovations — 7

Under construction — 33

Announced — 28

Total temples — 231

The start-of-2021 breakdown included previously scheduled dedications for the Winnipeg Manitoba and Rio de Janeiro Brazil temples and previously scheduled rededication of the Washington D.C. Temple — all of which were rescheduled due to COVID-19 pandemic delays.

Key changes from 2021 going into 2022 included the dedication of the Winnipeg Manitoba and Pocatello Idaho temples, the rededication of the Mesa Arizona Temple, the beginning of renovations for the Manti Utah Temple, and the announcement of 34 new temple locations during the year.