Yigo Guam Temple dedication, open house dates announced for May

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced dates for the open house and dedication of the Yigo Guam Temple.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will preside at the May 22 dedication, with three dedicatory sessions set for 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.

An open house for public tours of the Yigo Guam Temple begins Wednesday, May, 4 and runs through Saturday, May 14, except for Sunday, May 8.

A Saturday, May 21, youth devotional will precede the dedication.

Guam is a United States territory located in Micronesia in the western Pacific Ocean.

Yigo temple announcement, groundbreaking

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Guam during the October 2018 general conference. The temple is located at the corner of Marine Corp Drive and Melalak Drive in Yigo.

Located in the Church’s Asia North Area, Guam is home to about 2,500 Church members and one mission, the Micronesia Guam Mission. Another 6,300 Latter-day Saints reside throughout Micronesia.

Breaking ground for the Yigo Guam Temple on May 4, 2019, are Elder Kazuhiko Yamashita, middle left, and Elder Yoon Hwan Choi, middle right, a General Authority Seventy and their wives, Sister Tazuko Yamashita (in the purple outfit) and Sister Bon Kyung Koo Choi (in the green jacket). Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ground was broken for the temple in Yigo on May 4, 2019 — the same day as groundbreakings for temples in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Praia, Cabo Verde. Elder Yoo Hwan Choi, a General Authority Seventy who at the time was president of the Asia North Area, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony in Yigo and dedicated the temple site.

“Temples are not just buildings,” Elder Choi said in remarks that day. “A temple is a university for us to learn how to return to Heavenly Father.”

Elder Kazuhiko Yamashita, a General Authority Seventy then serving as a counselor in the Asia North Area presidency, asked attendees at the Guam temple groundbreaking and those participating in the streamed broadcast: “What will you engrave in your heart today to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Yigo temple? I engrave in my heart my commitment to serve the Lord.”

Temple events so far in 2022

To date, the Yigo temple dedication is the second scheduled for 2022, with the Rio de Janeiro Temple set for a May 8 dedication.

If no other temples are scheduled for dedication prior to those dates, the Rio de Janeiro and Yigo temples will be the Church’s 171st and 172nd operating temples. The Church has 265 temples operating, under construction or announced.

The only other major event scheduled so far for 2022 is the June 19 rededication of the Washington D.C. Temple.