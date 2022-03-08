Nearly two full years after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints closed all of its temples worldwide in late March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all but one of the Church’s 170 dedicated temples will be offering all living and proxy ordinances.

Because of ongoing pandemic precautions, operations continue at limited patron capacities at temples across the globe.

The latest change in temple operations is for the Barranquilla Colombia Temple, which moves to Phase 3 as early as next week, on March 15. It was the sole update announced Tuesday, March 8.

After the March 2020 temple closures, the Church began to reopen its temples seven weeks later, advancing their operations in a careful and cautious four-phase plan that has continued since.

Phase 1 allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealing as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 2-B offers all living ordinances and proxy baptisms, by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of temple ordinances for deceased individuals.

To date, the Suva Fiji Temple remains in Phase 1. And the Kyiv Ukraine Temple, designated for Phase 3, has currently suspended all operations and ordinances because of the armed conflict.

Ironically, the Suva temple was one of the Church’s first eight to start in Phase 3 operations more than a year ago, moving from Phase 2 to Phase 3 on Feb. 8, 2021. But the temple paused operations for a time last year and later reopened in Phase 1, offering only living sealing ordinances for husbands and wives.

Counting all the current and projected temples and districts operating in Phase 3, 169 of the Church’s 170 temples — or 99.4% — are designated now to be offering all living and proxy ordinances.

Add in the additional temples operating or projected to be operating in Phase 2-B and offering proxy baptisms and confirmations, and 169 of the Church’s 170 temples — or 99.4% — are offering at least some proxy ordinances in addition to all living ordinances.

With the latest changes, the Church will have — as of March 15 — the following breakdown of its 170 dedicated temples (not including projected or unscheduled changes later):

160 operating in Phase 3

0 operating in Phase 2-B

0 operating in Phase 2

1 operating in Phase 1

1 paused/suspended in Phase 3

8 closed for major renovations, with all 8 districts designated as Phase 3

Patrons in the districts of temples can schedule ordinance reservations online via the temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

While Phase 3 temples are offering all living and proxy ordinances, they are not operating at full capacity, with temples requiring pre-scheduled online reservations because of pandemic-related precautions on size of gatherings.

An area-by-area listing of the current status of each of the Church’s 170 dedicated temples is available on the Church News’ temple reopening status tracker. Clicking on a temple name in the temple status tracker takes the user to that temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org where proxy ordinance work can be scheduled online.

Closures and reopenings

Since early May 2020, the Church has announced weekly which temples will be moving to Phase 1, 2 or 3 status the following week.

On Feb. 21 and 22, 2020, four temples in the Church’s Asia and Asia North areas closed because of the developing pandemic. By the end of that month, 24 temples had closed.

By March 24, 2020, a month after the first closures, the number of pandemic-closed temples had reached 111. A day later, the First Presidency announced the closure of all operating temples worldwide.

Temples remained closed for six weeks, until the First Presidency announced “a carefully coordinated, cautious and phased reopening of temples” on May 7, 2020. Less than a week later, on May 11, a group of 17 temples became the first to open in Phase 1, offering limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment.

In a July 20, 2020 letter, the First Presidency announced both changes to the temple endowment ceremony and the start of reopened temples to move to Phase 2. Seven days later, on July 27, the first 12 temples being upgraded to Phase 2 began performing once again all living temple ordinances, by appointment.

On Dec. 7, 2020, the First Presidency identified four temples as the first to advance to Phase 3 of the Church’s four-phase reopening plan as early as Dec. 21, 2020. On that Dec. 21 date, the Taipei Taiwan Temple was the first to have proxy ordinances joining living ordinances as being performed on a limited basis.

On March 15, 2021, the First Presidency announced the first 13 temples to move to Phase 2-B later that month. The new phase designation expands the Phase 2 allowance for all living ordinances with proxy baptisms, with the temple baptistry open for small groups — particularly for members with limited-use recommends.

As of July 2021, all of the Church’s operating temples have reopened after the pandemic closures, although attendance remains limited because of pandemic precautions. On July 5, the Kyiv Ukraine Temple was the final temple to reopen.

Four phases of reopening

The four phases of the Church’s reopening plan are: