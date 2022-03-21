The open house for the Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple — the eighth completed temple in Brazil — starts this week.

The media open house is Monday, March 21; tours for invited guests are Tuesday, March 22, through Friday, March 25. The public open house starts Saturday, March 26, and goes through Saturday, April 30, except March 27, April 2-3, 10, 17 and 24. See templorj.org.br for information about attending the open house.

A youth devotional will be on Saturday, May 7, and the dedication is Sunday, May 8, in three sessions. Both will be broadcast to the Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple district. Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will preside at the dedication.

When the First Presidency announced the open house schedule and dedication events in November 2021, images of the temple’s exterior and interior were also released.

The open house and dedication were initially planned for April to May 2020, but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. President Thomas S. Monson announced the Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple during the April 2013 general conference.

The seven dedicated temples in the country are in Campinas, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Manaus, Porto Alegre, Recife and São Paulo. Temples are under construction in Bélem, Brasília and Salvador, with others announced and in planning stages for Belo Horizonte, East São Paulo and Vitória.

Brazil is home to more than 1.4 million members, with 277 stakes, more than 2,100 congregations and 35 missions.

A hallway in the Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple with paintings of Jesus Christ and other beautiful scenes. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated the open house ends Saturday, April 16. The open house goes through Saturday, April 30.