Latest Temple Square renovation update: Main Street Plaza to close in April

As part of the ongoing renovation on buildings and grounds at Temple Square, the Main Street Plaza — which connects North Temple and South Temple streets at Church headquarters in Salt Lake City — will close on April 11 for its own renovation and landscaping renewal.

The planned closure for the plaza — which is projected to remain closed from April 2022 until late 2023 — was announced Friday, March 25, as part of the monthly updates on the Temple Square renovations published by ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The Main Street Plaza efforts will include:

Inspecting and repairing the plaza deck

Updating the plaza’s waterproofing system

Refurbishing the north and south entry fountains

Installing a larger reflecting pool at the plaza’s center

Refreshing the landscape design to better integrate the plaza with the Church Office Building plaza area and the Salt Lake Temple grounds.

The Church published a map showing available pedestrian access points to and from Temple Square Buildings during the plaza closure.

A map shows pedestrian access points to and from buildings on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, that will be available during the closure of the Main Street Plaza, which begins April 12, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Also published were renderings of the proposed plans for Temple Square and the Main Street Plaza.

One of the latest renderings of the renovations planned for Temple Square and the Main Street Plaza in Salt Lake City, Utah. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Temple Square renovation updates

The area on Temple Square where the North Visitors’ Center previously stood now is being filled with soil to build up a level surface for future construction of additional restrooms, which will be available in support of events in the Tabernacle and Assembly Hall.

A new water well will be drilled at the site as well.

The area where the North Visitors’ Center once stood is refilled with soil to build up a level surface and prepare for the construction of additional restrooms for guests of the Tabernacle and Assembly Hall, Salt Lake City, Utah, March 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A fourth major concrete pour was completed in early March 2022, finishing the bottom floor of the Salt Lake Temple’s north addition. The new footing is 42 inches thick and heavily reinforced with steel.

Crews prepare for the next stage of construction after a concrete pour completes the bottom floor of the North Temple addition to the Salt Lake Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah, March 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The construction of shear walls and columns to support upper floors has also started.

Shear walls and columns are installed to support the upper floors of the North Temple addition to the Salt Lake Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah, March 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On the Church Office Building plaza, snow-melt conduits are being placed underneath where walkways will be poured with concrete.