Latest Temple Square renovation update: Main Street Plaza to close in April

As part of the ongoing renovation on buildings and grounds at Temple Square, the Main Street Plaza — which connects North Temple and South Temple streets at Church headquarters in Salt Lake City — will close on April 11 for its own renovation and landscaping renewal.
The planned closure for the plaza — which is projected to remain closed from April 2022 until late 2023 — was announced Friday, March 25, as part of the monthly updates on the Temple Square renovations published by ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
The Main Street Plaza efforts will include:
- Inspecting and repairing the plaza deck
- Updating the plaza’s waterproofing system
- Refurbishing the north and south entry fountains
- Installing a larger reflecting pool at the plaza’s center
- Refreshing the landscape design to better integrate the plaza with the Church Office Building plaza area and the Salt Lake Temple grounds.
The Church published a map showing available pedestrian access points to and from Temple Square Buildings during the plaza closure.
Also published were renderings of the proposed plans for Temple Square and the Main Street Plaza.
Read more: A view of Salt Lake Temple, Temple Square renovations from those overseeing the project
Temple Square renovation updates
The area on Temple Square where the North Visitors’ Center previously stood now is being filled with soil to build up a level surface for future construction of additional restrooms, which will be available in support of events in the Tabernacle and Assembly Hall.
A new water well will be drilled at the site as well.
A fourth major concrete pour was completed in early March 2022, finishing the bottom floor of the Salt Lake Temple’s north addition. The new footing is 42 inches thick and heavily reinforced with steel.
The construction of shear walls and columns to support upper floors has also started.
On the Church Office Building plaza, snow-melt conduits are being placed underneath where walkways will be poured with concrete.