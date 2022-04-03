At the conclusion of the April 2022 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson announced 17 new temple locations — bringing to 100 the total number of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that he has announced in the four-plus years as President of the Church.
As announced Sunday, April 3, the 17 new temples are planned for:
- Wellington, New Zealand
- Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo
- Barcelona, Spain
- Birmingham, United Kingdom
- Cusco, Peru
- Maceió, Brazil
- Santos, Brazil
- San Luis Potosí, Mexico
- Mexico City Benemérito, Mexico
- Tampa, Florida
- Knoxville, Tennessee
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Wichita, Kansas
- Austin, Texas
- Missoula, Montana
- Montpelier, Idaho
- Modesto, California
“The adversary never sleeps,” President Nelson said. “There will always be opposition to the truth. I repeat my urging from this morning to do those things that will increase your positive spiritual momentum, to keep you moving forward through whatever challenges and opportunities come.”
Positive spiritual momentum increases through worshiping in the temple, he said. “Counter worldly ways by focusing on the eternal blessings of the temple.”
The 40-plus Church temples currently under construction and the 17 newly announced temples will bless lives on both sides of the veil, he added.