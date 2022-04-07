A by-the-numbers look at the 100 temples announced by President Nelson

Of the 100 temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson since becoming President of the Church in January 2018, the following totals show their current status following April 2022 general conference:
- Scheduled for dedication — 2
- Under construction — 32
- Scheduled for groundbreaking — 8
- With site announced and rendering released — 11
- In planning and development — 47
- Total — 100
Frequency over tenure
President Nelson was ordained and set apart as Prophet and President of the Church on Jan. 14, 2018; on April 2, 2022, he announced temple locations number 84 through number 100.
That’s 100 temples over 1,541 days as Church president — a rate of a temple announced nearly every two weeks. Or a rate of two temples a month during the just-under 51 months of his tenure.
When he became President of the Church, there were 182 total temples — in operation, under construction or announced. In the time since, he has personally announced 100 of the Church’s now 282 total temples — or 35.5 percent.
Utah’s presence
President Nelson has announced new temple locations on 10 occasions — all but one coming during the nine general conferences over the past four years.
On nine of those 10 occasions, at least one was a location in Utah. And in the October 2019 general conference, two temples were announced for Utah — in Orem and Taylorsville.
However, in the most recent general conference, the 17 new temples announced in April 2022 general conference did not include a temple announced for Utah.
Following are the Utah locations announced by President Nelson for new temples:
- April 2018 general conference — Layton (the Layton Utah Temple is under construction)
- October 2018 general conference — Washington County (the Red Cliffs Utah Temple is under construction)
- April 2019 general conference — Tooele Valley (the Deseret Peak Utah Temple is under construction)
- October 2019 general conference — Orem and Taylorsville (the Orem Utah and Taylorsville Utah temples are under construction)
- April 2020 general conference — Syracuse (the Syracuse Utah Temple is under construction)
- October 2020 general conference — Lindon (groundbreaking is scheduled for the Lindon Utah Temple)
- April 2021 general conference — Smithfield (groundbreaking is scheduled for the Smithfield Utah Temple)
- May 1, 2021 — Ephraim (site location and exterior rendering released for the Ephraim Utah Temple)
- October 2021 general conference — Heber Valley (still in planning and approval stages)
Firsts
Of the 100 temples announced by President Nelson, 22 are the first in their nations or territories and three are the first in their U.S. states.
Nations/territories
- American Samoa
- Austria
- Belgium
- Cambodia
- Cape Verde
- Guam
- Hungary
- India
- Kiribati
- Liberia
- Madagascar
- Mozambique
- Nicaragua
- Norway
- Papua New Guinea
- Puerto Rico
- Republic of Singapore
- Republic of the Congo
- Russia
- Sierra Leone
- United Arab Emirates
- Vanuatu
U.S. states
- Arkansas
- Kansas
- Virginia
Multiples
Of the 100 temples announced by President Nelson, the Prophet has announced multiple temples for 10 nations or territories and seven states in the United States.
Nations/territories
- Brazil — 6
- Mexico — 6
- Philippines — 4
- Argentina — 3
- Bolivia — 2
- Chile — 2
- Democratic Republic of the Congo — 2
- Guatemala — 2
- New Zealand — 2
- Nigeria — 2
U.S. states
- Utah — 10
- California — 3
- Idaho — 3
- Texas — 3
- Florida — 2
- Montana — 2
- Wyoming — 2
Geographic area
The geographic breakdown of the 100 temples — by a combination of continent and Church areas is as follows:
- United States — 36
- Mexico, Central America and Caribbean — 11
- South America — 15
- Europe — 8
- Africa and Middle East — 12
- Asia and the Philippines — 10
- Pacific — 8