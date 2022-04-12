After closing all of its temples worldwide in late March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continues to reopen its temples in a careful and cautious four-phase plan.
Below is a closer look — in an area-by-area listing — at the current status of each of the Church’s 170 dedicated temples, projected through Tuesday, April 12. Click on the area name below to jump to a listing of the temples and their current statuses in that area.
With the announced changes, the Church will have — as of April 12 — the following breakdown of its 170 dedicated temples:
- 37 returning to normal operations
- 123 operating in Phase 3
- 0 operating in Phase 2-B
- 0 operating in Phase 2
- 1 operating in Phase 1
- 1 paused/suspended in Phase 3
- 8 closed for major renovations, with all 8 districts designated as Phase 3
Patrons in the districts of temples can schedule ordinance reservations online via the temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
Phase 1 allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealings as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 2-B offers all living ordinances and proxy baptisms, by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of temple ordinances for deceased individuals.
From Phase 3, temples start a gradual return to normal operations — which still require ordinances and sessions being scheduled by appointment and may have limited capacities and session offerings, mask requirements and other pandemic-related restrictions.
Temples that are “paused” have stopped operations temporarily because of local COVID-19 conditions or other circumstances. Other temples may be temporarily closed for a period for routine maintenance and cleaning.
United States and Canada
North America Central | North America Northeast | North America Southeast | North America Southwest | North America West | Utah
Outside the United States and Canada
Africa Central | Africa South | Africa West | Asia | Asia North | Brazil | Caribbean | Central America | Europe | Europe East | Mexico | Middle East / Africa North | Pacific | Philippines | South America Northwest | South America South
North America Central Area
- Billings Montana Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of April 12, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 June 21, 2021.
- Bismarck North Dakota Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of March 29, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 July 5, 2021.
- Boise Idaho Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 12, 2021.
- Calgary Alberta Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and Phase 2-B March 29, 2021.
- Cardston Alberta Temple — In Phase 3, as of March 15, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Chicago Illinois Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of April 12, 2022. Started Phase 1 Sept. 14, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 2020; Phase 2-B May 24, 2021; and Phase 3 July 5, 2021.
- Denver Colorado Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of March 29, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B June 7, 2021; and Phase 3 July 5, 2021.
- Edmonton Alberta Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and Phase 2-B March 29, 2021.
- Fort Collins Colorado Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 5, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 7, 2021.
- Idaho Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 24, 2021.
- Kansas City Missouri Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of April 5, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; Phase 2-B March 29, 2021; and Phase 3 May 10, 2021.
- Meridian Idaho Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 12, 2021.
- Nauvoo Illinois Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Pocatello Idaho Temple — In Phase 3, as of Nov. 16, 2021.
- Regina Saskatchewan Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 5, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 24, 2021.
- Rexburg Idaho Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 24, 2021.
- St. Louis Missouri Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 26, 2021.
- St. Paul Minnesota Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of March 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; Phase 2-B June 21, 2021; and July 5, 2021.
- Star Valley Wyoming Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 28, 2021.Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 12, 2021.
- Twin Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 14, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and Phase 2-B March 29, 2021.
- Winnipeg Manitoba Temple — In Phase 3, as of Nov. 12, 2021.
- Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of March 29, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 June 7, 2021.
North America Northeast Area
- Boston Massachusetts Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 5, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 April 26, 2021; and Phase 2-B June 7, 2021.
- Columbus Ohio Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple district has been given Phase 3 status as of July 5, 2021. Given Phase 2-B status May 24, 2021.
- Detroit Michigan Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 5, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 21, 2021.
- Halifax Nova Scotia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Hartford Connecticut Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 5, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 7, 2021.
- Indianapolis Indiana Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 5, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Manhattan New York Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 5, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 May 24, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 21, 2021.
- Montreal Quebec Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 13, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 3 May 24, 2021.
- Palmyra New York Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 5, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Feb. 15, 2021; and Phase 2-B May 24, 2021.
- Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 5, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 7, 2021.
- Toronto Ontario Temple — In Phase 3 as of July 26, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 29, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 26, 2021.
- Washington D.C. Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple district has been given Phase 3 status as of July 5, 2021. Given Phase 2-B status May 24, 2021.
North America Southeast Area
- Atlanta Georgia Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 1, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 26, 2021.
- Birmingham Alabama Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 26, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Columbia South Carolina Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of April 5, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 29, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.
- Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 21, 2021.
- Louisville Kentucky Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Memphis Tennessee Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of March 17, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 2020; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.
- Nashville Tennessee Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 26, 2021.
- Orlando Florida Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 21, 2021.
- Raleigh North Carolina Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
North America Southwest Area
- Albuquerque New Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 14, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 26, 2021.
- Dallas Texas Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 14, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Gilbert Arizona Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 26, 2021.
- Houston Texas Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Las Vegas Nevada Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 14, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 29, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 26, 2021.
- Lubbock Texas Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Mesa Arizona Temple — In Phase 3, as of Dec. 21, 2021 after rededication. During renovation and prior to Dec. 12 rededication, the temple district was given Phase 2-B status on April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 on June 28, 2021.
- Monticello Utah Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 12, 2020; Phase 2-B April 12, 2021; and Phase 3 June 21, 2021.
- Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Phoenix Arizona Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 26, 2021.
- Reno Nevada Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; started Phase 2 Aug 24, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 12, 2021.
- San Antonio Texas Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 14, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Snowflake Arizona Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 12, 2021.
- The Gila Valley Arizona Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 12, 2021.
- Tucson Arizona Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of April 4, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; Phase 2-B April 12, 2021; and Phase 3 June 28, 2021.
North America West Area
- Anchorage Alaska Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; Phase 2-B May 24, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.
- Columbia River Washington Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 5, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 27, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 26, 2021.
- Fresno California Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Kona Hawaii Temple — In Phase 3, as of March 15, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Oct 5, 2020; and went straight from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Laie Hawaii Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Oct 5, 2020; and went straight from Phase 2 to Phase 3 March 15, 2021.
- Los Angeles California Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 5, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 13, 2020; Phase 2 March 29, 2021; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Medford Oregon Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 15, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and Phase 2-B March 29, 2021.
- Newport Beach California Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 28, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Oakland California Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 9, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Portland Oregon Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 202; Phase 2-B March 29, 2021; and Phase 3 July 5, 2021.
- Redlands California Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase July 6, 2020; Phase 2 March 1, 2021; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 June 21, 2021.
- Sacramento California Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- San Diego California Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 28, 2020; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 June 21, 2021.
- Seattle Washington Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 5, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 13, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and Phase 2-B March 29, 2021.
- Spokane Washington Temple — In Phase 3, as of Aug. 16, 2020. Started Phase 1 July 13, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 26, 2021.
- Vancouver British Columbia Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 19, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and Phase 2-B July 5, 2021.
Utah Area
- Bountiful Utah Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 14, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 12, 2021.
- Brigham City Utah Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 12, 2021.
- Cedar City Utah Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 June 14, 2021.
- Draper Utah Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2-B April 12, 2021; and Phase 3 June 28, 2021.
- Jordan River Utah Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2-B April 12, 2021; and Phase 3 June 28, 2021.
- Logan Utah Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 14, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 12, 2021.
- Manti Utah Temple — Closed for renovations, with the temple district in Phase 3. Prior to closing, the temple began operating in Phase 3 status as of July 5, 2021. Given Phase 2-B status May 24, 2021.
- Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 June 21, 2021.
- Ogden Utah Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 12, 2021.
- Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2-B April 12, 2021; and Phase 3 June 28, 2021.
- Payson Utah Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 June 21, 2021.
- Provo City Center Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 June 14, 2021.
- Provo Utah Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 June 14, 2021.
- Salt Lake Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple district has been given Phase 3 status as of June 28, 2021. Given Phase 2-B status April 12, 2021.
- St. George Utah Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple district has been given Phase 3 status as of June 14, 2021. Given Phase 2-B status April 26, 2021.
- Vernal Utah Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3, June 21, 2021.
- NOTE: The Monticello Utah Temple is in the North America Southwest Area.
Africa Central Area
- Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 3, 2020; Phase 2 Sept 14, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
Africa South Area
- Durban South Africa Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 April 12, 2021.
- Johannesburg South Africa Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
Africa West Area
- Aba Nigeria Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Accra Ghana Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
Asia Area
- Hong Kong Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple district has been given Phase 3 status as of Nov. 23, 2021.
- Taipei Taiwan Temple — In Phase 3, as of Dec. 21, 2020. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
Asia North Area
- Fukuoka Japan Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Sapporo Japan Temple — In Phase 3, as of late June 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Seoul Korea Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; and Phase 2-B Nov. 23, 2021.
- Tokyo Japan Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple district has been given Phase 3 status as of Nov. 23, 2021.
Brazil Area
- Campinas Brazil Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 10, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 7, 2021.
- Curitiba Brazil Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 14, 2020; and Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 10, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept 21, 2021.
- Fortaleza Brazil Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 10, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 7, 2021.
- Manaus Brazil Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 2, 2021; and Phase 3 July 19, 2021.
- Porto Alegre Brazil Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 13, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 2, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 17, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 7 , 2021.
- Recife Brazil Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 10, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 7, 2021.
- São Paulo Brazil Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 7, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 7, 2021.
Caribbean Area
- Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 Sept. 7, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 9, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 22, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
Central America Area
- Guatemala City Guatemala Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 Dec. 7, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Panama City Panama Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 Dec. 14, 2020; Phase 2 March 1, 2021; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple — In Phase 3, as of Nov. 2. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 30, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 7, 2021.
- San José Costa Rica Temple — Begins Phase 3 as early as Feb. 1, 2022; in Phase 2-B, as of Jan. 4, 2022. Started Phase 1 Sept. 14, 2020; and Phase 2 Feb. 15, 2021.
- San Salvador El Salvador Temple — In Phase 3, as of March 15, 2021. Started Phase 1 Sept. 28, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 30, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 Oct. 19, 2020; Phase 2 Dec. 21, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
Europe Area
- Bern Switzerland Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 Aug. 17, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B May 29, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.
- Copenhagen Denmark Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; Phase 2-B March 29, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.
- Frankfurt Germany Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 July 20, 2020; Phase 2-B March 29, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.
- Freiberg Germany Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; Phase 2-B June 21, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.
- Helsinki Finland Temple — In Phase 3, as of May 24, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; and Phase 2 July 27, 2020.
- Lisbon Portugal Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 7, 2021.
- London England Temple — In Phase 3, as of May 10, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 12, 2021.
- Madrid Spain Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Paris France Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 27, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 22, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and Phase 2-B July 5, 2021.
- Preston England Temple — In Phase 3, as of May 10, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 27, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 12, 2021.
- Rome Italy Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Feb. 15, 2021; and Phase 2-B June 7, 2021.
- Stockholm Sweden Temple — In gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; Phase 2-B July 12, 2021; and Phase 3 Aug 3, 2021.
- The Hague Netherlands Temple — In Phase 3, as of Sept. 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; and Phase 2B July 5, 2021.
Europe East Area
- Kyiv Ukraine Temple — In Phase 3, as of Sept. 28, 2021, but has suspended all operations and ordinances. Started Phase 1 July 5, 2021; and Phase 2 Aug. 9, 2021.
Mexico Area
- Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of Aug. 24, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 21, 2021.
- Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of Aug. 24, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 21, 2021.
- Guadalajara Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 29, 2020; Phase 2 March 15, 2021; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of Sept. 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 Sept. 7, 2020; and Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 7, 2021.
- Mérida Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021. Started Phase 1 Sept. 28, 2020; Phase 2 Dec. 14, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Mexico City Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of Sept. 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 June 7, 2021; and Phase 2-B July 5, 2021.
- Monterrey Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 Sept. 14, 2020; Phase 2 March 15, 2021; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Oaxaca Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 17, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Tampico Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 Oct. 12, 2020; Phase 2 Dec. 14, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Tijuana Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 19, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 Feb. 22, 2021; and Phase 2-B June 7, 2021.
- Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 17, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Veracruz Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 Sept 14, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Villahermosa Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of Sept. 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 Sept. 14, 2020; Phase 2 Dec. 14, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 21, 2021.
Middle East / Africa North
- No operating temples
Pacific Area
- Adelaide Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 8, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Apia Samoa Temple — In Phase 3, as of Jan. 4, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 22, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Brisbane Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Jan. 4, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 22, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Hamilton New Zealand Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple district has been given Phase 3 status as of May 24, 2021.
- Melbourne Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 1, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Dec. 14, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Nuku’alofa Tonga Temple — In Phase 3, as of Dec. 28, 2020. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Papeete Tahiti Temple — In Phase 3, as of March 15, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 28, 2020; and Phase 3 March 15, 2021.
- Perth Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 8, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
- Suva Fiji Temple — Has returned to Phase 1. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 on Feb. 8, 2021.
- Sydney Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
Philippines Area
- Cebu City Philippines Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 16, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
- Manila Philippines Temple — In Phase 3, as of Nov. 16, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Sept 21, 2020; and Phase 2-B July 12, 2021.
South America Northwest
- Arequipa Peru Temple — In Phase 3, as of Nov. 23, 2021. Started Phase 1 Nov. 23, 2020; Phase 2 Jan. 11, 2021; and Phase 2-B Oct. 5, 2021.
- Barranquilla Colombia Temple — Begins Phase 3 as early as March 15; in Phase 2-B, as of Nov. 23, 2021. Started Phase 1 Dec. 7, 2020; and Phase 2 Jan. 11, 2021.
- Bogotá Colombia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Nov. 23, 2021. Started Phase 1 Nov. 30, 2020; and Phase 2 Jan. 11, 2021; and Phase 2-B Oct 5, 2021.
- Caracas Venezuela Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 19, 2021. Started Phase 1 Dec. 7, 2020; Phase 2 Jan. 11, 2021; and Phase 2-B June 7, 2021.
- Cochabamba Bolivia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Sept. 14, 2021. Started Phase 1 Sept. 28, 2020; Phase 2 Jan 11, 2021; and Phase 2-B April 26, 2021.
- Guayaquil Ecuador Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 27, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 28, 2020; and Phase 2-B March 29, 2020.
- Lima Peru Temple — In Phase 3, as of Sept. 14, 2021. Started Phase 1 Nov. 23, 2020; Phase 2 Jan. 11, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 21, 2021.
- Trujillo Peru Temple — In Phase 3, as of Sept. 14, 2021. Started Phase 1 Nov. 23, 2020; Phase 2 Jan. 11, 2021; and Phase 2-B June 7, 2021.
South America South
- Asunción Paraguay Temple — In Phase 3, as of Aug. 31, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 5, 2020; and Phase 2-B March 29, 2021.
- Buenos Aires Argentina Temple — In Phase 3, of Nov. 30, 2021. Started Phase 1 Nov. 23, 2020; Phase 2 March 1, 2021; and Phase 2-B Nov. 16, 2021.
- Concepción Chile Temple — In Phase 3, as of Aug. 31, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 9, 2020; and Phase 2-B Aug. 2, 2021.
- Córdoba Argentina Temple — In Phase 3, as of Aug. 31, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 3, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 5, 2020; and Phase 2-B March 29, 2021.
- Montevideo Uruguay Temple — In Phase 3, as of Dec. 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; and Phase 2 Aug. 3, 2021; and Phase 2-B Dec. 14, 2021.
- Santiago Chile Temple — In Phase 3, as of Aug. 31, 2021. Started Phase 1 Oct. 5, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 9, 2020; and Phase 2-B Aug. 2, 2021.