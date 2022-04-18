See photographs of the inside of the Washington D.C. Temple

KENSINGTON, Maryland — As hundreds of local and national journalists gathered on the grounds of the Washington D.C. Temple on Monday, April 18, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released the first photographs of the renovated edifice.

Months after the originally planned reopening of the Washington D.C. Temple was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, journalists converged on the temple for the first of three media events in the temple visitors’ center. Elder David A. Bednar and Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles were on site to give tours of the iconic temple and answer any questions.

In an exclusive national interview with Ed O’Keefe of CBS News which aired on Easter morning, Elder Bednar called the temple “a place of light, of peace.”

The baptistry in the Washington D.C. Temple is shown in July 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Anne Golightly, chair of public affairs for the local Washington D.C. Temple open house committee, said that Washington’s global community has always had great interest in the sacred building.

“Nearly everyone who hears about the opportunity to come and see the inside of this temple is enthusiastic and willing to make time in their busy schedules,” she said.

“We want to share with our neighbors and friends the feelings we have about this special place of peace. To me, it’s a refuge in the midst of a storm, and everyone needs one of those. I know they will catch a bit of that peace when they come.“

In this global area where cultures, ideas and politics intersect, the temple has attracted the attention of millions driving the Capital Beltway for five decades.

An open house for the temple will be held April 28 through June 11, 2022, except for Sundays — marking the first time the public will be able to tour the temple since a similar open house just prior to its 1974 dedication.

The open house will highlight the iconic temple, the grounds and the temple visitors’ center. Open house ticket information is available at dctemple.org.