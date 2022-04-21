Hearts are changed by the truths learned in Latter-day Saint temples about God and Jesus Christ — and by promises made to love and serve, said Elder David A. Bednar in an op-ed published on Medium this week.

The op-ed was featured on the online platform as hundreds have walked through the newly restored Washington D.C. Temple during the media and VIP sessions of the open house, with free public tours beginning next week.

“We focus less on what we want and more on aligning our will with God’s,” wrote Elder Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Recently, Elder Bednar has thought about the millions of people who have driven past the Washington D.C. Temple and may have some basic questions about why it exists. “With this in mind, I want to share three simple answers to questions you may have about temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” he wrote.

Elder Bednar’s article featured three questions and answers: What is a temple? What happens in the temple? Why do we build temples?

God “typically works from the inside out,” wrote Elder Bednar. “If we let Him, God can change our hearts — and then we are blessed with capacity and strength to change our circumstances.”

